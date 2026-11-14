This week in the NFL, the New England Patriots and Detroit Lions will square off in Munich, the Green Bay Packers will look to spoil Kirk Cousins' return to the Minnesota Vikings, and first place in the AFC North is on the line when the Pittsburgh Steelers battle the Cincinnati Bengals on "Sunday Night Football.''

Injuries are popping up all around the league as we enter the second half of the 2026 season, and that includes at running back. Kansas City Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker III, whose 872 rushing yards rank as the second most in the NFL this season, popped up on the injury report on Friday after tweaking his groin, causing him to not practice on the final day of the week.

"We're feeling it out just to see. We're not going to put him at risk," Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Friday, via ESPN. "If he can go, he'll go. If he can't, he can't."

Some believe new Dallas Cowboys cornerback Joey Porter Jr.'s absence in Week 9 at the Indianapolis Colts with an ankle injury is somehow connected to his lack of a new contract in the final year of his rookie deal. However, Porter Jr. (ankle) made it clear that isn't the case on Thursday. He called his entire foot, heel and ankle "jacked up." He also said the determination on whether he will play against the San Francisco 49ers will be made after practice on Friday and based on how he feels on Sunday. Porter Jr. didn't practice on Wednesday and Thursday, but he was a limited participant on Friday. That's why the Cowboys listed him as questionable for Week 10.

"That has no, I don't even know where that narrative comes from. I get it, it's the internet. I don't really pay attention to that. I don't really care for that," Porter Jr. said after practice on Thursday. "My goal is to win games and play football. That's what I want to do. If there's any chance I can get on the field, I'm going to get on the field and do what I do best."

Below, we will break down the final injury reports for all teams set to play on Sunday, beginning with our international game in Munich, Germany

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New England Patriots at Detroit Lions in Munich (-2.5)

The New England Patriots have an extensive final injury report for their Week 10 game in Munich, Germany against the Detroit Lions. Running back TreVeyon Henderson (illness), cornerback Carlton Davis (knee) and center Ben Brown (knee) were all ruled out after none of the three practiced at all this week. Wide receiver A.J. Brown (ankle/knee) is questionable after being a limited practice participant all week. Running back Rhamondre Stevenson (knee) didn't practice on Wednesday, but he was a limited participant on Thursday and Friday. Safety Kevin Byrard (chest) is questionable but trending in the right direction after fully practicing on Friday following being a limited participant on both Wednesday and Thursday.

Detroit Lions All-Pro safety Kerby Joseph (knee) appeared to have a shot at returning to action in Week 10 before being ruled out on Friday. He practiced as a limited participant on Wednesday and fully on Thursday, then did not practice at all on Friday. Neither Cade Mays (ankle) nor cornerback D.J. Reed (hip) practiced at all this week. Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (rib) is questionable after being a limited practice participant all week.

Kansas City Chiefs at Atlanta Falcons (+3)

The Kansas City Chiefs ruled out both offensive lineman Jaylon Moore (ankle) and defensive lineman Peter Woods (neck) after both didn't practice all week. They also ruled out defensive tackle Omarr Norma-Lott (knee) despite him being a limited practice participant all week. Running back Kenneth Walker III (groin) popped up on the injury report on Friday after tweaking his groin in practice. Cornerback Mansoor Delane (shoulder) is questionable despite fully practicing all week.

Wide receiver Zachariah Branch (hamstring) is the only player the Atlanta Falcons ruled out on Friday. However, they did also list linebacker Divine Deablo (forearm) as doubtful. He was a limited-practice participant before, but did not practice on Thursday or Friday. Defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr. (illness) and edge rusher James Pearce Jr. (back) are both questionable after each player didn't practice on Wednesday and then were limited in practice on both Thursday and Friday. Linebacker Josh Woods (ankle) is trending in the right direction: he didn't practice on Wednesday, was limited on Thursday and then fully practiced on Friday.

Houston Texans at Cleveland Browns (+4.5)

The Houston Texans have a lengthy final injury report. Three players were ruled out without practicing this week: Linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (groin/personal reason), tight end Brevin Jordan (finger/foot), OL Keylan Rutledge (neck/shoulder). Edge rusher Danielle Hunter (hamstring) went the wrong way this week: he practiced fully on Wednesday, was limited on Thursday, didn't practice on Friday and was subsequently ruled out. The same goes for offensive tackle Trent Brown (illness/wrist): he practiced fully on Wednesday and Thursday before not practicing on Friday and being ruled out. Guard Wyatt Teller (back/illness) was limited twice this week and is questionable. Running back David Montgomery (groin) is trending in the right direction: he didn't practice on Wednesday, he was limited on Thursday and fully practiced on Friday.

The Cleveland Browns had a short injury report in Week 10. Both safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (concussion) and fullback Michael Burton (calf) were both ruled out after not practicing all week. Wide receiver Denzel Boston (toe) was the only player listed as questionable, and he is trending in the right direction. Boston didn't practice on Wednesday and Thursday before being a limited participant on Friday.

Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers (-3)

The Minnesota Vikings will be without All-Pro-caliber linebacker Blake Cashman (concussion) after he only practiced in a limited capacity on Friday. Tight end T.J. Hockenson (wrist/chest), defensive tackle Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins (ankle), wide receiver Jauan Jennings (calf) and quarterback Kyler Murray (hamstring) were all ruled out after all not practicing all week. Linebacker Kyle Van Noy (calf) is questionable after only practicing in a limited fashion on Friday. Both Jordan Addison (thumb) and safety Josh Metellus (shoulder) popped up on the injury report on Friday as limited participants, and they are both questionable to play.

Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans (+10.5)

The Jacksonville Jaguars ruled out both safety Jessie Bates and defensive tackle Jordan Davis to allow them both to have a bye week after acquiring them via trades on Monday from the Atlanta Falcons and Philadelphia Eagles, respectively. Otherwise, they would both have had to play in 18 regular-season games. Edge rusher BJ Green II (forearm) was ruled out after fully practicing all week.

The Tennessee Titans ruled out linebacker Cody Barton (concussion), linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. (neck), defensive back Jaylon Jones (knee), guard Peter Skoronski (hamstring) and wide receiver Carnell Tate (shoulder) were all ruled out after not practicing at all this week. Defensive back Jaylon Jones (knee) was ruled out after practicing fully all week. Punter Tommy Townsend (left knee/right Achilles) didn't practice on Friday and was ruled out. Running back Tyjae Spears (knee) was the only player listed as questionable, but he is trending in the right direction. He didn't practice on Wednesday, was limited on Thursday and a full participant on Friday.

Miami Dolphins at Indianapolis Colts (-3.5)

The Miami Dolphins ruled out center Aaron Brewer (concussion) after he didn't practice all week. Wide receiver Jared Wayne was also ruled out after being limited on Thursday and not practicing on Friday. Cornerback Darrell Baker Jr. (knee) is the only player listed as questionable after being limited on Wednesday and Thursday before practicing fully on Friday.

The Indianapolis Colts ruled out tight end Mo Alie-Cox (gorin), linebacker Jaylon Carlies (neck), linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither (knee), long snapper Luke Rhodes (hamstring) and offensive tackle Jalen Travis (knee) after they all didn't practice all week. Defensive tackle Jerry Tillery (calf) was ruled out after being limited on Wednesday and then not practicing the rest of the week. Edge rusher Arden Key (hamstring) is questionable after fully practicing all week, and tight end Will Mallory (hamstring) popped up on the injury report as questionable after being limited in practice on Friday.

Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints (-2.5)

The Carolina Panthers only ruled out one player after he didn't practice all week: linebacker Bobby Okereke (foot). Two players were listed as doubtful after being limited practice participants all week: cornerback Mike Jackson (groin) and running back Jonathon Brooks (groin). Wide receiver Xavier Legette (knee) is questionable after practicing fully all week. Edge rusher Jaelan Phillips (hamstring) is questionable after being a full practice participant on both Wednesday and Friday while being limited on Thursday. Cornerback Will Lee III (hamstring) is questionable after being limited on Friday. Offensive lineman Brady Christensen (hamstring) is questionable after being a full practice participant all week.

Buffalo Bills at New York Jets (+8.5)

The Buffalo Bills didn't rule out any players, but they listed offensive tackle Spencer Brown (ankle) as doubtful after he was limited on Wednesday and didn't practice the rest of the week. Cornerback Christian Benford (wrist) is trending in the right direction after being limited on Wednesday and Thursday before being a full participant on Friday.

The New York Jets ruled out just one player after he didn't practice all week: linebacker Trevin Wallace (groin). Wide receiver Garrett Wilson (concussion) is trending in the right direction after being limited on Wednesday and Thursday before being a full participant on Friday. The same goes for wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. (ankle), edge rusher Joseph Ossai (ankle) and cornerback Nahshon Wright (back). Wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (knee) popped up on the injury report on Friday, but he still practiced fully.

Seattle Seahawks at Las Vegas Raiders (+6.5)

The Seattle Seahawks ruled out quarterback Sam Darnold (ribs, quadriceps), guard Quenton Nelson (knee) and defensive tackle Leonard Williams (stinger) after all three didn't practice all week. Offensive tackle Charles Cross (ankle) was also ruled out after only practicing on Thursday as a limited participant.

The Las Vegas Raiders listed just two players as questionable: defensive tackle Thomas Booker (ankle) and wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. (back). The two players are trending in opposite directions. Booker was limited on Wednesday and Thursday before being a full participant on Friday. Thornton popped up on the injury report after not practicing on Friday.

Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals (+9.5)

The Los Angeles Rams ruled out both offensive lineman Steve Avila (hamstring) and tight end Terrance Ferguson (ankle/hamstring) after neither player practiced all week. Edge rusher Myles Garrett (knee/rest) is questionable after he was a limited participant on Wednesday and Thursday and then didn't practice on Friday. Cornerback Trent McDuffie (back) is questionable after only practicing as a limited participant on Friday. The same goes for safety Kam Curl (toe).

The Arizona Cardinals ruled out both center Hjalte Froholdt (concussion) and guard Jon Gaines II (ankle) after neither practiced all week. They also ruled out defensive tackle Zachary Carter (knee) after being limited all week.

San Francisco 49ers at Dallas Cowboys (+4.5)

The San Francisco 49ers only ruled out wide receiver Mike Evans (Achilles) after he didn't practice all week. The only questionable player who didn't practice on Friday was left tackle Trent Williams (rest). He didn't practice on Wednesday, was limited on Thursday and then didn't practice again on Friday.

The Dallas Cowboys ruled out five players after they didn't practice all week: edge rusher Donovan Ezeiruaku (ankle), tight end Jake Ferguson (knee/ankle), running back Tyler Goodson (ankle/knee), safety P.J. Locke III (concussion) and wide receiver Jonathan Mingo (ankle/foot). Cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (ankle) practiced for the first time this week on Friday as a limited participant and is questionable. Cornerback DaRon Bland (ankle) popped up on the injury report on Friday as a limited participant and is questionable.

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals (-3.5)

The Cincinnati Bengals only ruled out one player after he didn't practice all week: S Kyle Dugger (quadricep). Three players were listed as doubtful despite practicing fully on Thursday and Friday: cornerback Jalen Davis (hamstring), wide receiver Andrei Iosivas (thumb) and guard Brian Parker (knee).

The Pittsburgh Steelers only had one player with a game status in Week 10, and that's defensive tackle Derrick Harmon (foot). He is questionable after being limited on Wednesday and Thursday before fully practicing on Friday.

Los Angeles Chargers at Baltimore Ravens (-4.5) Monday

The key Los Angeles Chargers to not practice on Friday were wide receiver Ladd McConkey (back), offensive lineman Trey Pipkins (personal reason/knee), guard Branson Taylor (ankle) and wide receiver Brenen Thompson (hamstring).

The Baltimore Ravens didn't have any players on their active roster not practice on either Thursday or Friday.