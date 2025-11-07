Injuries are a significant factor in the results of NFL action every week, and that certainly will be the case in Week 10 as the 2025 NFL season hits the back nine weeks of the regular season. There are several notable names whose statuses are unknown for this upcoming Week 10 slate, but some clarity has been provided across the league.

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud is ruled out for Sunday with a concussion while one of the NFL's top running backs in Rico Dowdle (quadriceps) of the Carolina Panthers is good to go against the New Orleans Saints. He progressed well throughout the week: he didn't practice on Wednesday, was limited on Thursday and then he practiced fully on Friday.

Below, you can find the final injury reports for Sunday's games plus initial injury reports for Green Bay and Philadelphia leading up to their "Monday Night Football" matchup.

The Falcons will not have edge rusher Leonard Floyd (hamstring), offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron (ankle), or offensive lineman Storm Norton (foot) on Sunday in Germany after all three didn't practice at all this week. Corner Mike Hughes (neck) is questionable after being a limited practice participant all week.

The Indianapolis Colts will be without the services of three-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (neck) for at least the next four games after placing him on injured reserve on Friday. Both defensive end Samson Ebukam (knee) and defensive end Tyquan Lewis (groin) were also ruled out for Sunday after both not practicing all week. New All-Pro Colts corner Sauce Gardner (concussion) will make his Indianapolis debut on Sunday after practicing fully every day this week.

Baltimore Ravens: None

None Minnesota Vikings: CB Jeff Okudah (concussion), TE Josh Oliver (foot) OUT; RB Aaron Jones (shoulder/toe), S Theo Jackson (concussion) QUESTIONABLE

The Ravens had no players with a game status for Sunday, so they are as healthy as it gets entering Week 10.

Vikings corner Jeff Okudah (concussion) and tight end Josh Oliver (foot) were both ruled out after not practicing all week. Minnesota did not have safety Theo Jackson (concussion) and running back Aaron Jones (shoulder, toe) practicing to start the week, but both did practice in some capacity on both Thursday and Friday. Jones was limited each day while Jackson improved to practicing fully on Friday. Both of them are questionable for Sunday's game.

Defensive end A.J. Epenesa (concussion) and linebacker Shaq Thompson (hamstring) were both ruled out by the Buffalo Bills after not practicing all week. Corner Taron Johnson (groin), defensive tackle DaQuan Jones (calf) and receiver Joshua Palmer (knee, ankle) are all questionable to play on Sunday after not practicing on Wednesday and then participating in a limited fashion on both Thursday and Friday.

The Miami Dolphins only ruled out one player for Week 10 in wide receiver Dee Eskridge (shoulder) after he didn't practice all week. Corner Rasul Douglas (foot, ankle) is doubtful after not practicing all week, and edge rusher Chop Robinson (concussion) is doubtful after only practicing on Friday, albeit in a limited capacity. Safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (thumb, foot), safety Ashtyn Davis (quad), running back Ollie Gordon II (ankle) and tight end Julian Hill (ankle) are all questionable after all of them practiced in a limited capacity all week.

Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr, tight end Hunter Long (hip, knee), corner Jourdan Lewis (neck), and offensive lineman Ezra Cleveland (knee, ankle) were all ruled out for Sunday after none of them practiced all week. New Jaguars wide receiver Jakobi Meyers will be the clear cut top target with both Thomas Jr. and Travis Hunter, who is on injured reserve, sidelined.

Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (concussion) didn't practice all week so, veteran Davis Mills will get the start. Kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn (right quad), offensive lineman Tytus Howard (concussion), guard Ed Ingram (knee) and safety Jalen Pitre (concussion) were all also ruled out after not practicing this week. Fullback Jakob Johnson (hamstring) was ruled out despite fully practicing every day this week.

Wide receiver Isaiah Bond (foot) is the only player ruled out for the Cleveland Browns in Week 10 after not practicing all week. Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (ankle) is questionable after only practicing on Friday in a limited capacity. Wide receiver Cedric Tillman (hamstring) is questionable despite practicing fully all week. Tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (hamstring) is questionable after practicing in a limited fashion on Friday as is offensive tackle Cornelius Lucas (back).

The Jets are listing No. 1 wide receiver Garrett Wilson (knee) and linebacker Kiko Mauigoa (concussion) as questionable after both practiced in a limited fashion on Wednesday and Thursday before being full participants on Friday. Running back Khalil Herbert (groin) is questionable after being limited in practice on Thursday and Friday as is offensive lineman Xavier Newman (ankle) after being limited on Thursday and not practicing on Friday.

Offensive tackle Taliese Fuaga (ankle) was the lone player ruled out for the New Orleans Saints after he didn't practice all week. Meanwhile, running back Alvin Kamara (ankle) and tight end Jack Stoll (ankle) were limited all week, so both are questionable. Defensive tackle Bryan Bresee (back) is questionable after being limited the last two days of practice on Thursday and Friday, and edge rusher Jonah Williams (shoulder) is questionable despite practicing fully all week.

Guard Chandler Zavala (elbow) is the only player Carolina ruled out for Sunday after he didn't practice all week. Running back Rico Dowdle (quadriceps) is good to go for Sunday after being upgraded in practice all week from not practicing on Wednesday to being limited on Thursday to fully practicing on Friday. Wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (hamstring) popped up on the injury report on Friday as a limited practice participant, so he is questionable for Sunday.

The Patriots will be without three players who didn't practice all week: wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (hamstring), linebacker Christian Ellis (hip) and running back Rhamondre Stevenson (toe).

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be without four players who didn't practice all week: wide receiver Chris Godwin Jr. (fibula), running back Bucky Irving (foot, shoulder) and outside linebackers Haason Reddick (ankle, knee) and Markees Watts (hand). Offensive tackle Luke Goedeke (foot) is questionable after being limited on Wednesday and Thursday before being upgraded to fully practicing on Friday. Offensive tackle Luke Haggard (shoulder) is questionable after practicing fully all week.

Six players were ruled out by the Giants after missing practice all week: corner Paulson Adebo (knee), receiver Beaux Collins (neck), kicker Graham Gano (neck), defensive lineman Chauncey Golston (neck), linebacker Darius Muasau (ankle), and center John Michael Schmitz (shin). Meanwhile, outside linebacker Victor Dimukeje (shoulder) is doubtful after only practicing on Friday in a limited capacity. Safety Jevon Holland (knee) is questionable after being limited in practice all week while offensive tackle Jermaine Eluemunor (pec) is questionable after being a limited practice participant on both Thursday and Friday.

Chicago held out defensive back Josh Blackwell (concussion), linebacker T.J. Edwards (hand, hamstring) and defensive lineman Dominique Robinson (ankle) after not practicing all week. Wide receiver Jahdae Walker (concussion) was also ruled out. Running back D'Andre Swift (groin/personal) and tight end Durham Smythe are both questionable after Sunday. Swift didn't practice on Friday after being limited on Wednesday and fully practicing on Thursday. Smythe popped up on the injury report on Friday as a limited practice participant.

After naming Jacoby Brissett the starter for Week 10, the Cardinals placed Kyler Murray (foot) on injured reserve. That means he'll miss a minimum of four games. Corner Max Melton (concussion) and linebacker Mack Wilson Sr. (ribs) were both ruled out after not practicing this week. Corner Will Johnson (back, hip) didn't practice on Thursday and Friday, which is why he was ruled out. Outside linebacker B.J. Ojulari (knee) practiced as a limited participant all week, but the Cardinals decided to rule him out. Safety Kitan Crawford (hamstring), offensive lineman Will Hernandez (knee) and wide receiver Xavier Weaver (ankle) are all questionable after all three were limited practice participants all week.

Seattle ruled out wide receiver Jake Bobo (calf), wide receiver Dareke Young (quad) and corner Josh Jobe after all three didn't practice all week. Linebacker Ernest Jones IV (knee) is listed as doubtful after not practicing on Friday, and wide receiver Tory Horton is also doubtful after not practicing on Thursday or Friday. Wide receiver Cooper Kupp (hamstring, heel) and tight end A.J. Barner (calf) are both questionable after both were limited on Thursday and fully practiced on Friday.

The Los Angeles Rams have an incredibly clean injury report with just one player who has a game status in wide receiver Jordan Whittingham (back). He is questionable after only practicing on Friday, albeit in a limited fashion.

The San Francisco 49ers will start backup quarterback Mac Jones for the eighth time this season in Week 10 with starter Brock Purdy (toe) still battling a turf toe injury. Wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (knee) was ruled out after not practicing all week, and rookie first-round pick edge rusher Mykel Williams (knee) is out for the season with a torn ACL. Linebacker Dee Winters (knee) is questionable after practicing twice as a limited participant. Guard Ben Bartch (ankle) is questionable despite practicing fully all week. Defensive tackle Alfred Collins (hip) is questionable after not practicing on Thursday and Friday. New 49ers edge rusher Keion White (groin), who was acquired in a trade with the New England Patriots, is questionable after being a limited practice participant on both Thursday and Friday.

Safety Kerby Joseph (knee) and defensive lineman Pat O'Connor (knee) were held out of practice all week for Detroit, so they were both ruled out. Edge rusher Josh Paschal (back) and offensive lineman Miles Frazier (knee) were also both ruled out after each practiced in a limited fashion all week. Offensive tackle Taylor Decker (shoulder) is questionable after not practicing on both Wednesday and Friday. Offensive tackle Dan Skipper (back) is questionable after being limited in practice on Thursday and Friday.

After suffering a gruesome elbow injury last week, Jayden Daniels was officially ruled out. He is expected to be out for an extended period of time. Meanwhile, safety Quan Martin (hamstring) and safety Tyler Owens (hamstring) are both questionable after each practiced in a limited capacity on Thursday before practicing fully on Friday. Defensive tackle Eddie Goldman (concussion) is questionable after being limited on Wednesday and then practicing fully on both Thursday and Friday.

The Steelers ruled out four players who didn't practice all week: wide receiver Scotty Miller (finger), safety Jabrill Peppers (quad), linebacker Cole Holcomb (illness) and guard Isaac Seumalo (pec). Corner Cory Trice Jr. (hamstring, knee) is questionable despite not practicing all week, and backup quarterback Will Howard is questionable despite fully practicing all week.

Offensive tackle Bobby Hart (knee, ankle) is the only player the Chargers officially ruled out after not practicing all week. Corner Tarheeb Still (knee) is doubtful after not practicing all week. Wide receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith and cornerback Benjamin St-Just are both questionable after both being limited in practice on Thursday and Friday.

The Philadelphia Eagles only had two players who didn't practice fully on Friday: cornerback Adoree' Jackson (personal matter/concussion) and center Cam Jurgens (knee) both missed practice completely.

Two Green Bay Packers haven't practiced on either Thursday or Friday in edge rusher Lukas Van Ness (foot) and cornerback Nate Hobbs (knee). Rookie first-round pick wide receiver Matthew Golden (shoulder) didn't practice on Friday after being a limited participant on Thursday.