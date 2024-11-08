The second half of the 2024 regular season is upon us, starting with a thrilling victory by the Baltimore Ravens over the Cincinnati Bengals. Of course, with a new week comes new injury news that we need to follow. The injury bug has been an omnipresent figure throughout the first half of the year and continued to bite in Week 9, and that'll have direct impacts on the upcoming slate.
We'll be waiting on the official status of San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, who is supposed to make his season debut this week. The Buffalo Bills will be down one wide receiver in Keon Coleman and Amari Cooper is questionable.
As for the rest of the injury news throughout the league, we've collected all of the final injury reports from teams.
New York Giants (-5.5) at Carolina Panthers (in Munich)
- Giants:
- Panthers:
Analysis to come
Buffalo Bills (-4) at Indianapolis Colts
- Bills: WR Keon Coleman (wrist) OUT; WR Amari Cooper (wrist), FB Reggie Gilliam (hip), LB Baylon Spector (calf) QUESTIONABLE
- Colts:
The Bills will be without Coleman for Sunday, and could be short another wideout as Cooper was listed as questionable. Cooper was limited in practice all week, so he'll be a game-time decision. Receiver Mack Hollins (shoulder) was limited, but was not given an injury designation.
New England Patriots at Chicago Bears (-6)
- Patriots: S Kyle Dugger (ankle), LB Christian Elliss (abdomen) OUT; CB Alex Austin (ankle), DT Daniel Ekuale (abdomen), G Michael Jordan (ankle), T Vederian Lowe (shoulder), S Marte Mapu (neck), G Layden Robinson (ankle), DT Jaqyelin Roy (neck) QUESTIONABLE
- Bears: OL Kiran Amegadjie (calf), DB Jaquan Brisker (concussion), OL Braxton Jones (knee), OL Darnell Wright (knee) OUT; DL Darrell Taylor (knee), LB Noah Sewell (knee), OL Ryan Bates (shoulder) QUESTIONABLE
Austin, Jordan, Ekuale, and Robinson all practiced in full Friday for the Patriots, so they should be good to go. The Patriots are down two defensive starters this week.
The Bears are going to be down their top two tackles this week, adding even more problems to the offensive line for quarterback Caleb Williams. Bates is on the 21-day practice window, but he practiced in full all week.
Pittsburgh Steelers at Washington Commanders (-2.5)
- Steelers: S Terrell Edmunds (illness), LB Nick Herbig (hamstring) OUT; WR Ben Skowronek (shoulder), LB Tyler Matakevich (hamstring) QUESTIONABLE
- Commanders: CB Marshon Lattimore (hamstring), T Cornelius Lucas (ankle), RB Brian Robinson Jr. (hamstring), TE Colson Yankoff (hamstring) OUT; K Austin Seibert (right hip), T Andrew Wylie (shoulder) QUESTIONABLE
The Steelers are relatively healthy heading into Sunday's showdown with the Commanders. Skowronek and Matakevich are in the designated 21-day practice window, but both were full participants in practice all week.
The Commanders won't have Robinson this week, as he was downgraded from limited to a non-participant. More carries for Austin Ekeler are expected to come. No Lattimore this week either after Washington acquired him, as he did not practice all week.
Atlanta Falcons (-3.5) at New Orleans Saints
- Falcons:
- Saints:
Analysis to come
Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs (-8)
- Broncos:
- Chiefs:
Analysis to come
Minnesota Vikings (-5.5) at Jacksonville Jaguars
- Vikings: LB Blake Cashman (toe), OLB Gale Murphy (knee), LB Ivan Pace Jr. (knee) QUESTIONABLE
- Jaguars: OL Ezra Cleveland (ankle, DT Maason Smith (ankle) OUT; WR Gabe Davis (shoulder), RB D'Ernest Johnson (hamstring), QB Trevor Lawrence (left shoulder), WR Brian Thomas Jr. (chest), S Daniel Thomas (hamstring), S Andrew Wingard (knee), WR Devin Duvernay (hamstring), RB Keilan Robinson (toe) QUESTIONABLE
The Vikings are essentially healthy heading into Sunday. Pace and Cashman were full participants in practice, so it looks like both will play.
The Jaguars may not have Lawrence on Sunday, but it looks like he'll try to play. Lawrence will be a game-time decision, and Mac Jones will get the start if he can't go. Thomas played last week through his chest injury, but was limited throughout the game.
San Francisco 49ers (-5.5) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- 49ers:
- Buccaneers:
Analysis to come
Tennessee Titans at Los Angeles Chargers (-7.5)
- Titans:
- Chargers:
Analysis to come
New York Jets at Arizona Cardinals (-1)
- Jets:
- Cardinals:
Analysis to come
Philadelphia Eagles (-7) at Dallas Cowboys
- Eagles: LB Ben VanSumeren (concussion) QUESTIONABLE
- Cowboys:
With all the talk regarding quarterback Jalen Hurts and his ankle injury (or rest day), the Eagles quarterback was a full participant in Friday's practice and will play Sunday. VanSumeren was also a full participant and will just have to clear concussion protocol to play.
Detroit Lions (-3.5) at Houston Texans
- Lions: T Taylor Decker (shoulder), LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin (neck), LB Malcolm Rodriguez (ankle) DL Brodric Martin (knee), S Ifeatu Melifonwu (ankle), CB Emmanuel Moseley (pectoral) OUT; DL Za'Darius Smith (personal) QUESTIONABLE
- Texans: DE Will Anderson Jr. (ankle), RB Dameon Pierce (groin) OUT; DT Folorunso Fatukasi (shoulder), LB Jake Hansen (ankle), WR Nico Collins (hamstring), WR Tank Dell (back), DE Jerry Hughes (hip), CB Jeff Okudah (quad) QUESTIONABLE
The Lions will be down several key contributors for Sunday's showdown with the Texans, as Decker and Rodriguez are two starters out. Smith was just acquired by the team and was a full participant on Friday.
For the Texans, no Anderson this week after a strong few weeks getting to the quarterback. Collins could play in his first game since Week 5 after being upgraded to a limited participant in Friday's final practice. There's a chance Dell could play as well, as he was limited.
Miami Dolphins at Los Angeles Rams (-1) (Monday)
Analysis to come.