The second half of the 2024 regular season is upon us, starting with a thrilling victory by the Baltimore Ravens over the Cincinnati Bengals. Of course, with a new week comes new injury news that we need to follow. The injury bug has been an omnipresent figure throughout the first half of the year and continued to bite in Week 9, and that'll have direct impacts on the upcoming slate.

We'll be waiting on the official status of San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, who is supposed to make his season debut this week. The Buffalo Bills will be down one wide receiver in Keon Coleman and Amari Cooper is questionable.

As for the rest of the injury news throughout the league, we've collected all of the final injury reports from teams.

All betting odds via DraftKings Sportsbook. Check out the latest DraftKings promo to get in the game.

Giants:

Panthers:

Analysis to come

Bills: WR Keon Coleman (wrist) OUT; WR Amari Cooper (wrist), FB Reggie Gilliam (hip), LB Baylon Spector (calf) QUESTIONABLE

WR Keon Coleman (wrist) OUT; WR Amari Cooper (wrist), FB Reggie Gilliam (hip), LB Baylon Spector (calf) QUESTIONABLE Colts:

The Bills will be without Coleman for Sunday, and could be short another wideout as Cooper was listed as questionable. Cooper was limited in practice all week, so he'll be a game-time decision. Receiver Mack Hollins (shoulder) was limited, but was not given an injury designation.

Austin, Jordan, Ekuale, and Robinson all practiced in full Friday for the Patriots, so they should be good to go. The Patriots are down two defensive starters this week.

The Bears are going to be down their top two tackles this week, adding even more problems to the offensive line for quarterback Caleb Williams. Bates is on the 21-day practice window, but he practiced in full all week.

The Steelers are relatively healthy heading into Sunday's showdown with the Commanders. Skowronek and Matakevich are in the designated 21-day practice window, but both were full participants in practice all week.

The Commanders won't have Robinson this week, as he was downgraded from limited to a non-participant. More carries for Austin Ekeler are expected to come. No Lattimore this week either after Washington acquired him, as he did not practice all week.

Falcons:

Saints:

Analysis to come

Broncos:

Chiefs:

Analysis to come

The Vikings are essentially healthy heading into Sunday. Pace and Cashman were full participants in practice, so it looks like both will play.

The Jaguars may not have Lawrence on Sunday, but it looks like he'll try to play. Lawrence will be a game-time decision, and Mac Jones will get the start if he can't go. Thomas played last week through his chest injury, but was limited throughout the game.

49ers:

Buccaneers:

Analysis to come

Titans:

Chargers:

Analysis to come

Jets:

Cardinals:

Analysis to come

Eagles: LB Ben VanSumeren (concussion) QUESTIONABLE

LB Ben VanSumeren (concussion) QUESTIONABLE Cowboys:

With all the talk regarding quarterback Jalen Hurts and his ankle injury (or rest day), the Eagles quarterback was a full participant in Friday's practice and will play Sunday. VanSumeren was also a full participant and will just have to clear concussion protocol to play.

The Lions will be down several key contributors for Sunday's showdown with the Texans, as Decker and Rodriguez are two starters out. Smith was just acquired by the team and was a full participant on Friday.

For the Texans, no Anderson this week after a strong few weeks getting to the quarterback. Collins could play in his first game since Week 5 after being upgraded to a limited participant in Friday's final practice. There's a chance Dell could play as well, as he was limited.

Analysis to come.