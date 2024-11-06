Week 10 -- and the second half of the 2024 regular season -- is upon us. Of course, a new week comes new injury news that we need to follow. The injury bug has been an omnipresent figure throughout the first half of the year and continued to bite in Week 9, and that'll have direct impacts on the upcoming slate.

One injury storyline worth following revolves around the Dallas Cowboys, as Dak Prescott is likely heading to injured reserve due to a hamstring injury he suffered last week. That'll thrust Cooper Rush in at quarterback as the Cowboys host the Philadelphia Eagles.

As for the rest of the injury news throughout the league, we've collected all of the initial injury reports from teams, along with the final reports for Thursday's prime-time matchup between the Bengals and Ravens.

All betting odds via DraftKings Sportsbook. Check out the latest DraftKings promo to get in the game.

Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens (-6) (Thursday)

The Bengals are holding out a sliver of hope for Tee Higgins by not outright ruling him out for Thursday, but the wideout is officially doubtful to play after not practicing at all this week. He continues to deal with a quad injury. Fellow wideout Charlie Jones also didn't practice and is doubtful. On a more positive note, Brown was limited both Tuesday and Wednesday, giving him a shot to play. B.J. Hill also practiced for the first time Wednesday and is questionable.

After not practicing Tuesday, Lamar Jackson returned to the field Wednesday as a full participant and carries no designation, so he is good to go for Week 10.

New York did not have receiver Darius Slayton (concussion protocol), guard Greg Van Roten (shoulder) and receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton (Achilles) to begin the week of practice. Star defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence also did not practice but was given a rest day. Kicker Graham Gano (hamstring), punter Jamie Gillan (hamstring), tight end Theo Johnson (knee, back) and linebacker Ty Summers (ankle) were limited.

Carolina gave a wide array of players rest days, including running back Chuba Hubbard. Sticking in the backfield, the team activated rookie running back Jonathon Brooks (knee) off of injured reserve, and he was a full participant at practice Wednesday, so it appears he's in line to make his NFL debut Sunday in Germany. Meanwhile, the Panthers did hold out tackle Ikem Ekwonu (ankle), wideout Adam Thielen (hamstring), and defensive tackle DeShawn Williams (illness) and listed safety Jammie Robinson (knee) as limited.

The Bills, who conducted a walk-through practice Wednesday, were missing rookie receiver Keon Coleman (wrist) to begin the week of practice. The team also limited fellow receivers Amari Cooper (wrist) and Curtis Samuel (pectoral) along with cornerback Kaiir Elam (shoulder) and fullback Reggie Gilliam (hip).

Indy held out linebacker Zaire Franklin (ankle) and receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (back, finger) for the first practice of the week. Everyone else was a full participant.

Safety Kyle Dugger (ankle), linebacker Christian Elliss (abdomen) and JaMycal Hasty (rest) were held out Wednesday. Defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale (abdomen), offensive tackle Vederian Lowe (shoulder), safety Marte Mapu (neck), guard Layden Robinson (ankle), defensive tackle Jaquelin Roy (neck), linebacker Sione Takitaki (knee) and defensive end Keion White (knee) were limited.

The Chicago Bears were without six players for the opening practice of the week: offensive tackle Kiran Amegadjie (calf), defensive tackle Andrew Billings (pectoral), defensive back Jaquan Brisker (concussion), offensive lineman Braxton Jones (knee), defensive back Jaylon Jones (shoulder) and offensive lineman Darnell Wright (knee). Defensive linemen Darrell Taylor (knee) and Montez Sweat (shin) were limited, along with defensive back Kyler Gordon (hamstring), linebacker Noah Sewell (knee) and defensive back Terrell Smith (ankle).

Safety Terrell Edmunds (illness) was the only player missing from Steelers practice due to injury. Linebacker Nick Herbig (hamstring) was limited.

The Commanders held out three players Wednesday due to injury: corner Marshon Lattimore (hamstring), offensive tackle Cornelius Lucas (ankle) and kicker Austin Seibert (right hip). Linebacker Dorance Armstrong (shoulder), center Tyler Biadasz (thumb), defensive end Clelin Ferrell (knee), linebacker Dante Fowler (groin), running back Brian Robinson Jr. (hamstring) and offensive lineman Andrew Wylie (shoulder) were limited.

The Falcons did not practice Wednesday, so the opening injury report is an estimation. That said, they listed pass rusher Matthew Judon (illness) and linebacker JD Bertrand (concussion) as non-participants. Wideout Drake London (hip), tight end Kyle Pitts (hamstring), defensive lineman James Smith-Williams (tibia), guard Chris Lindstrom (knee) and defensive lineman Grady Jarrett (Achilles) were limited.

The Saints listed receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. (shoulder), corner Kool-Aid McKinstry (hamstring), receiver Chris Olave (concussion) and guard Lucas Patrick (ankle) as non-participants. Meanwhile, defensive back J.T. Gray (back), corner Rico Payton (back), running back Jamaal Williams (groin), defensive tackle John Ridgeway (oblique), and safety Will Harris (hamstring) were all limited.

The Broncos limited tackle Mike McGlinchey (knee), linebacker Drew Sanders (Achilles) and center Luke Wattenberg (ankle).

Receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (hamstring) and defensive lineman Tershawn Wharton (knee) did not practice with the Chiefs on Wednesday. Pass rusher George Karlaftis (abdomen), running back Kareem Hunt (quad) and receiver Mecole Hardman (shoulder, knee) were limited.

The Vikings held out linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. (knee) out of Wednesday's practice due to injury. The team also limited linebacker Blake Cashman (toe), corner Akayleb Evans, and linebacker Gabriel Murphy (knee).

Offensive linemen Ezra Cleveland (ankle) and Brandon Scherff (knee) did not practice Wednesday. Running backs Tank Bigsby and Travis Etienne Jr. (hamstring) were limited along with quarterback Trevor Lawrence (left shoulder), receiver Gabe Davis (shoulder), defensive tackle Maason Smith (ankle), safety Daniel Thomas (hamstring), and safety Andrew Wingard (knee). In the case of Lawrence, head coach Doug Pederson was asked if Lawrence would be available this week and said, "Can't answer that."

The 49ers welcomed back Christian McCaffrey (Achilles) back to practice Wednesday. While he was limited, head coach Kyle Shanahan relayed that he had "no pain," which is an encouraging sign for Week 10. Meanwhile, receiver Deebo Samuel (rib, oblique), kicker Jake Moody (ankle), offensive lineman Jon Feliciano (knee) defensive lineman Yetur Gross-Matos (knee), receiver Jauan Jennings (hip) and punter Mitch Wishnowsky (back) were limited. Receiver Chris Conley (hamstring), defensive tackle Kevin Givens (groin) and corner Charvarius Ward (personal) did not participate.

Cornerback L'Jarius Sneed (quad) was the lone player missing from practice due to injury. Wide receiver Tyler Boyd (shoulder), safety Amani Hooker (groin), quarterback Will Levis (right shoulder), running back Tony Pollard (foot), guard Dillon Radunz (toe), and running back Tyjae Spears (hamstring) were limited.

The Chargers held out outside linebacker Khalil Mack (groin), linebacker Denzel Perryman (toe), defensive back Ja'Sir Taylor (fibula) and corner Kristian Fulton (hamstring) to begin the week. Outside linebacker Joey Bosa (hip), running back Gus Edwards (ankle), offensive tackle Trey Pipkins III (ankle) and tight end Stone Smartt (ankle) were limited.

The Jets held out right tackle Morgan Moses (knee), left tackle Tyron Smith (rest), offensive lineman Jake Hanson (hamstring), left guard John Simpson (groin), right guard Alijah Vera-Tucker (ankle), linebacker C.J. Mosley (neck), defensive lineman Solomon Thomas (knee) and cornerback Michael Carter II (back) on Wednesday. Linebacker Chazz Surratt (heel) and safety Ashtyn Davis (concussion) were limited.

Defensive lineman Darius Robinson (calf) was the only player the Cardinals held out of practice due to injury. Defensive lineman L.J. Collier (foot), running back James Conner (finger), and offensive lineman Jonah Williams (knee) were limited.

Philadelphia Eagles (-7) at Dallas Cowboys

Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (hamstring) did not practice Wednesday along with outside linebacker Nolan Smith (groin) and linebacker Ben VanSumeren (concussion). Wide receiver A.J. Brown (knee) was limited alongside offensive lineman Mekhi Becton (ankle), defensive end Bryce Huff (wrist), tackle Fred Johnson (knee), offensive lineman Cam Jurgens (wrist), corner Darius Slay (groin), receiver Ainias Smith (ankle), outside linebacker Josh Sweat (hip) and linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. (hip). Quarterback Jalen Hurts and running back Saquon Barkley were limited, but simply given a rest day.

The Cowboys listed pass rusher Micah Parsons (ankle), receiver CeeDee Lamb (shoulder), offensive tackle Tyler Guyton (neck, shoulder), and corner Trevon Diggs (calf) as limited participants Wednesday. As expected, Dak Prescott (hamstring) did not practice. Also sidelined was corner DaRon Bland (foot), linebacker Eric Kendricks (shoulder), guard Zack Martin (shoulder), safety Juanyeh Thomas (concussion), and linebacker Nick Vigil (foot).

The Lions conducted a walk-through practice on Wednesday, so their opening injury report is an estimation. That said, the team did not have linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (neck) and linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (ankle). Pass rusher Za'Darius Smith (personal) was a non-participant after Detroit acquired him in a trade with the Browns.

Defensive end Will Anderson Jr. (ankle) headlined the group of Texans not practicing Wednesday. Fellow pass rusher Derek Barnett (calf, shoulder), defensive tackle Foley Fatukasi (groin, shoulder), guard Kenyon Green (shoulder), defensive end Dylan Horton (illness) and running back Dameon Pierce (groin) also did not practice. Linebackers Azeez Al-Shaair (knee) and Jake Hansen (ankle) were limited along with defensive end Jerry Hughes (hip), guard Shaq Mason (hip), corner Jeff Okudah (quad) and safety Jimmie Ward (groin).

Analysis to come.