NFL Week 10 injury tracker, updates, inactives: Bills' Amari Cooper is out, Christian McCaffrey active

It's Week 10 of the NFL season, and several teams around the league are dealing with injuries that will affect the status of key players for Sunday and Monday's games.

The Buffalo Bills were already down one wide receiver in Keon Coleman (wrist) and now Amari Cooper (wrist) will once again be sidelined. Meanwhile, Dolphins wideout Tyreek Hill is questionable -- also with a wrist injury.

Not all the injury updates are negative: San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey is back and will make his season debut this week at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and star wideout Nico Collins is also questionable and in line to return for the Texans.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is not expected to play, so it will be Mac Jones who gets the start. The Jags will have WRs Gabe Davis and WR Brian Thomas Jr.

Keep it locked here for the full list of inactives in our live blog below.