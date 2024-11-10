NFL Week 10 injury tracker, updates, inactives: Bills' Amari Cooper is out, Christian McCaffrey active

All the latest injury news and inactives for Week 10 of the NFL season

It's Week 10 of the NFL season, and several teams around the league are dealing with injuries that will affect the status of key players for Sunday and Monday's games.

The Buffalo Bills were already down one wide receiver in Keon Coleman (wrist) and now Amari Cooper (wrist) will once again be sidelined. Meanwhile, Dolphins wideout Tyreek Hill is questionable -- also with a wrist injury.

Not all the injury updates are negative: San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey is back and will make his season debut this week at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and star wideout Nico Collins is also questionable and in line to return for the Texans.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is not expected to play, so it will be Mac Jones who gets the start. The Jags will have WRs Gabe Davis and WR Brian Thomas Jr. 

Keep it locked here for the full list of inactives in our live blog below.

Saints inactives

The Saints had a long injury report ahead of their divisional matchup. WR Cedrick Wilson Jr. (shoulder), WR Chris Olave (concussion), CB Kool-Aid McKinstry (hamstring) and G Lucas Patrick (ankle) were all ruled out ahead of Sunday. RB Jamaal Williams (groin) was questionable and is inactive.

 
Falcons inactives

WR Drake London (hip) is active after being listed as questionable.

 
Jaguars inactives

The Jags had a lengthy injury report this week ahead of their matchup against the Vikings. QB Trevor Lawrence (left shoulder) was questionable and will be out, meaning Mac Jones will be the starter.

WR Brian Thomas Jr. (chest) was also questionable and is active.

 
Commanders inactives

K Austin Seibert (right hip) and T Andrew Wylie (shoulder) were listed as questionable. Seibert is inactive and Wylie is active.

 
Steelers inactives

S Terrell Edmunds (illness) was ruled out ahead of their matchup against the Commanders. WR Ben Skowronek (shoulder) and LB Tyler Matakevich (hamstring) were both questionable and are active. 

 
Colts inactives

The Colts only had one player with an injury designation this week. WR Michael Pittman (back, finger) was ruled out.

 
Broncos inactives

The Broncos injury report was short this week. LB Drew Sanders (Achilles) and S Delarrin Turner-Yell (knee) were ruled out ahead of Sunday and C Luke Wattenberg was questionable.

 
Buccaneers inactives

WR Mike Evans (hamstring) was the only Bucs player ruled out ahead of Sunday. WR Jalen McMillan (hamstring) and FS Jordan Whitehead (quad) were both questionable and are both active.

 
Bills inactives

WR Keon Coleman (wrist) was the only Buffalo player ruled out. WR Amari Cooper (wrist) will once again be sidelined after being listed as questionable. FB Reggie Gilliam (hip) and LB Baylon Spector (calf) were the other two players listed as questionable.

 
Bears inactives

DL Darrell Taylor (knee), LB Noah Sewell (knee) and OL Ryan Bates (shoulder) were the three Bears players listed as questionable heading into Sunday's game against the Patriots.

 
Patriots inactives

T Vederian Lowe (shoulder), S Marte Mapu (neck) and G Layden Robinson (ankle) were among those questionable for the Patriots this week. S Kyle Dugger is inactive. 

 
49ers inactives

The 49ers get their star RB back on the field today. Christian McCaffrey is officially active, after missing the entire season up to this point with an Achilles injury. DL Nick Bosa (hip) and WR Deebo Samuel are also active, after being listed as questionable. 

 
Chiefs inactives

The Chiefs had a short injury report heading into their divisional matchup. WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (hamstring) was ruled out and DT Tershawn Wharton (knee) was questionable. Wharton is active.

 
Vikings inactives

The Vikings had three players given injury designations this week. LB Blake Cashman (toe), OLB Gabriel Murphy (knee) and LB Ivan Pace Jr. (knee) were all questionable.

 
Amari Cooper will once again be sidelined. 

 
Panthers inactives

WR Adam Thielen (hamstring) was ruled out ahead of the game. RB Jonathon Brooks (knee) was listed as questionable and will have to wait to make his debut.

Here is a full look at Carolina's inactives;

  • S Jammie Robinson 
  • RB Jonathon Brooks 
  • CB Shemar Bartholomew 
  • DE Charles Harris 
  • T Ikem Ekwonu 
  • TE Tommy Tremble 
  • DT Jaden Crumedy
 
Giants inactives

WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton (Achilles) and WR Darius Slayton (concussion protocol) were both ruled out ahead of Sunday's game in Munich. K Graham Gano (right hamstring) was questionable and is active.

Here is a full list of their inactives:

  • S Jason Pinnock 
  • ILB Darius Muasau 
  • G Jake Kubas 
  • WR Darius Slayton 
  • WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton 
  • DL Jordon Riley 
  • QB (3rd) Tommy DeVito
 
Christian McCaffrey, who has been out all season with an Achilles injury, is expected to suit up for the 49ers today. A big boost for San Francisco's offense.

 
It's Mac Jones who will get the start for Jacksonville, with Trevor Lawrence not expected to play.

 
Za'Darius Smith's Lions debut will likely have to wait.

 
The Texans haven't yet made a decision about Nico Collins and he will be a game-time decision. WR Tank Dell is expected to play.

 
The Jaguars are expected to have two of their questionable wide receivers to help out backup Mac Jones.

 
The 49ers offense is expected to have Deebo Samuel.

 
Jonathon Brooks' debut will wait.

 
Micah Parsons missed the last four games with a high ankle sprain and will return for this week's divisional matchup.

 
Drake London is questionable with a hip injury and is expected to play.

