NFL Week 10 live updates, scores, highlights: Bo Nix connects with Courtland Sutton for big TD for Broncos

Everything to know about Week 10 right here

We're entering the second half of the 2024 NFL season, and there is some clarity between contenders and pretenders. However, Week 10's action should help shed more light on which teams fall into which categories. The biggest game of the day is on "Sunday Night Football" between the 7-1 Detroit Lions, the NFC North division leader, and the 6-3 Houston Texans, the AFC South division leader. Elsewhere, 2024 first overall pick quarterback Caleb Williams will duel 2024 third overall pick quarterback Drake Maye when the Chicago Bears host the New England Patriots. The Broncos and their third-ranked scoring defense (17.9 points per game allowed) are set to be the latest squad to attempt to end the 8-0 Kansas City Chiefs 14-game winning streak that dates back to last season including the playoffs. Two division leaders will square off in the nation's capital with the AFC North-leading Pittsburgh Steelers (6-2) facing the NFC East-leading Washington Commanders (7-2). 

Will Aaron Rodgers lead the New York Jets to back-to-back victories after facing off against Kyler Murray and the surprise, NFC West-leading Arizona Cardinals? Will quarterbacks Brock Purdy and Baker Mayfield turn the San Francisco 49ers visiting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers into an offensive fireworks show?

Below you can find all of Sunday's top plays in our one-stop shop for everything that happens in the NFL in Week 10. Scores, highlights, analysis, injuries, cool stats, you name it -- we cover it all from first kickoff to the final whistle of the late games.

All game times ET

Week 10 schedule

Thursday

Ravens 35, Bengals 34 (Takeaways)

Sunday 

Panthers 20, Giants 17 (OT) (Takeaways)
Falcons at Saints, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)
Patriots at Bears, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)
Bills at Colts, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)
Vikings at Jaguars, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)
Broncos at Chiefs, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)
49ers at Buccaneers, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)
Steelers at Commanders, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)
Titans at Chargers, 4:05 p.m. (Preview)
Jets at Cardinals, 4:25 p.m. (Preview)
Eagles at Cowboys, 4:25 p.m. (Preview)
Lions at Texans, 8:20 p.m. (Preview)

Monday

Dolphins at Rams, 8:15 p.m. (Preview)

Updating Live
(41)
See New Posts
 
Pinned
Link copied

George Kittle toe-taps for touchdown

George Kittle continues to be among the top safety valves in the NFL and has not given the Niners the lead midway through the fourth quarter. Brock Purdy extended the play with his legs by rolling out to his left and found Kittle, who toe-tapped for the touchdown. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Bijan Robinson rips off 37-yard touchdown

The Falcons are within a field goal of the Saints thanks to Bijan Robinson ripping off a 37-yard touchdown run. That's Robinson's second touchdown of the day and is up to 93 yards on the ground. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Kenny Moore picks off Josh Allen

After the Colts gave away the football with a fumble, the Indy secondary got a turnover of their own as Kenny Moore picked off Josh Allen midway through the third quarter. Moore jumped the route on a throw intended for Curtis Samuel. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Bucky Irving gives Bucs second-half lead

Early in the fourth quarter, the Buccaneers have taken a 17-13 lead over the 49ers. Running back Bucky Irving took a first down red zone snap 12 yards to the end zone. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Najee Harris scores goal-line TD

The Pittsburgh Steelers made quick work to answer Washington's touchdown drive with one of their own. After George Pickens had a 34-yard reception to bring the offense inside the red zone, Najee Harris barreled in for the goal-line touchdowns. It's a 24-21 lead for Washington. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Commanders extend lead over Steelers

After McLaurin helped flip the field with his 54-yard catch, Commanders running back Jeremy McNichols punched in a goal-line touchdown to add onto their lead over Pittsburgh. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Jayden Daniels finds McLaurin for 54 yards

On the first place of the second half, Jayden Daniels uncorked a deep ball to Terry McLaurin, who ran 54 yards down the field. McLaurin is up to 63 yards receiving today. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Sam Darnold throws third INT vs. Jaguars

Sam Darnold has thrown his third interception of the day against the Jaguars and this latest was another turnover at the goal line. All three of these picks have come when Darnold has targeted Justin Jefferson. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Bucs capitalize off muffed punt

After regaining possession, Baker Mayfield connected with Rachaad White for a 9-yard touchdown reception to tie the game at 10. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Bucs recover Niners muffed punt

Tampa Bay has notched a big break against the 49ers after a muffed punt gives them possession deep inside San Francisco territory. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Tristian Wirfs injury update

The Buccaneers have ruled out their Pro Bowl left tackle due to a knee injury. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Austin Ekeler scores second TD

For the second time today, Austin Ekeler has found the end zone. The latest score gives the Commanders a 17-14 lead over the Steelers in the closing seconds of the first half. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Travis Kelce makes Chiefs history 

Travis Kelce now stands next to Tony Gonzalez as the co-leader for Kansas City Chiefs all-time receiving touchdown record. The tight end hauled in his 76th career score to help cut into Denver's lead over the Chiefs. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Drake Maye finds Polk for TD

The New England Patriots are seeing a spark from their rookie class in Chicago. In the closing minutes of the first half, Drake Maye has given his team the lead with a goal-line touchdown to fellow rookie Ja'Lynn Polk. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Josh Allen rushes for 13-yard TD

The Buffalo Bills are back up on the Colts after Josh Allen called his own number and ran for a 13-yard touchdown. That now gives Allen 57 career rushing scores, which ties him for second all-time with O.J. Simpson. The only Bills player with more rushing touchdowns than Allen is Thurman Thomas. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

MVS catches second TD

Not long after that 66-yard reception, Marquez Valdes-Scantling scored his second touchdown of the afternoon and now has the Saints up by double digits over the Falcons. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

MVS hauls in 66-yard reception

The New Orleans Saints have been working the deep ball between Derek Carr and Marquez Valdes-Scantling. The duo had a 40-yard touchdown earlier in the game and now have a 66-yard reception that has the Saints in the red zone. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Falcons convert fourth-down attempt for TD

The fourth time's the charm for Atlanta. With the ball at the Saints 1-yard line, the Falcons were stonewalled on three-straight plays. Atlanta kept the offense on the field on fourth-and-goal and Bijan Robinson was finally able to get the ball over the goal line. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Jaguars pick off Darnold in end zone

For the second time today, the Jaguars have picked off Sam Darnold. The latest turnover comes with the Vikings inside the 10-yard line on a throw that was in the end zone. Minnesota trails, 7-3. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Bo Nix, Courtland Sutton connect for 32-yard TD

The Denver Broncos are putting the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs on upset alert during the first half of their Week 10 matchup. They are now up 14-3 over the defending champs after Bo Nix found Courtland Sutton for a 32-yard touchdown. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Steelers capitalize off muffed punt for TD

After recovering the muffed punt, the Steelers found the end zone with Russell Wilson connecting with tight end Pat Freiermuth for the goal-line score. That breaks a 7-all tie. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Saints go up by double-digits over Atlanta

In their first game since firing former head coach Dennis Allen, the Saints are up 10-0 over the Falcons. Derek Carr found Marquez Valdes-Scantling for a 40-yard touchdown. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Steelers recover muffed punt

The Steelers are in the red zone after a Commanders muffed punt. Could prove to be a massive swing as they are tied at 7 apiece. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Flacco finds Goodson for goal-line TD

The Indianapolis Colts have knotted the game at 10 apiece with the Buffalo Bills. Joe Flacco found Tyler Goodson for a goal-line touchdown pass in the early minutes of the second quarter. No too shabby of a birthday gift for Goodson, who turns 24 today.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Broncos take lead over Chiefs

The Denver Broncos have opened up the second quarter by taking a 7-0 lead over the Kansas City Chiefs. Bo Nix connected with wideout Devaughn Vele for the red zone score. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Austin Ekeler knots Commanders with Steelers

We're all tied up at 7 apiece in Washington after running back Austin Ekeler barreled through for a goal-line touchdown. Ekeler is taking on a bigger workload in place of Brian Robinson Jr., who is inactive today. The Commanders got the ball deep in Pittsburgh territory after a botched fake punt. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Mac Jones rushes for TD

Starting in place of the injured Trevor Lawrence, Mac Jones has put the Jaguars up over the Vikings with a goal-line touchdown rush. Cool moment for the Jacksonville native. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Jonathan Taylor rips 59 yard gain

The Colts running back has a a season-high 59-yard gain midway through the first quarter of Indy's Week 10 matchup with the Bills. Despite getting the ball inside the red area, the Colts settled for a field goal. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Ricky Pearsall scores first NFL touchdown

While all eyes are on Christian McCaffrey in his return to the field, the San Francisco 49ers are getting production from rookie wideout Ricky Pearsall. He hauled in a 46-yard touchdown from Brock Purdy to give San Francisco an early 7-0. lead. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

George Pickens with a sensational TD catch

George Pickens and Russell Wilson have built up a strong rapport ever since Wilson gained the starting job in Pittsburgh. That was on display with a sensational touchdown catch in the early stages of their Week 10 matchup vs. Washington. 

See More

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    2:44

    NFL On CBS Week 10 Preview: Jets at Cardinals

  • Image thumbnail
    2:46

    NFL On CBS Week 10 Preview: Steelers at Commanders

  • Image thumbnail
    2:03

    NFL On CBS Week 10 Preview: Bills at Colts

  • Image thumbnail
    2:40

    NFL On CBS Week 10 Preview: Broncos at Chiefs

  • Image thumbnail
    1:57

    NFL On CBS Week 10 Preview: Eagles at Cowboys

  • Image thumbnail
    2:14

    Friday NFL News & Notes: CeeDee Lamb Off Injury Report vs. Eagles

  • Image thumbnail
    1:31

    Friday NFL News & Notes: Nico Collins Back, Tank Dell Still Out

  • Image thumbnail
    3:20

    Friday NFL News & Notes: Trevor Lawrence Unlikely To Play Sunday

  • Image thumbnail
    0:48

    Friday NFL News & Notes: Will Levis To Start vs. Chargers Sunday

  • Image thumbnail
    3:01

    Week 10 FFT Panic Meter: D.J. Moore

  • Image thumbnail
    5:20

    Lamar Jackson, Ravens Continues Historic Season

  • Image thumbnail
    2:12

    Saquon Barkley On Pace To Break Eagles Single Season Rush Record

  • Image thumbnail
    1:54

    Jayden Daniels On Pace For 4.5000 Scrimmage Yard Season

  • Image thumbnail
    2:21

    Chiefs On Pace To Finish 17-0 In Regular Season

  • Image thumbnail
    2:35

    Sam LaPorta 20th Highest Scoring TE This Season

  • Image thumbnail
    1:49

    Mac Jones Likely To Get First Jaguars Start

  • Image thumbnail
    2:56

    Week 10 FFT Panic Meter: Kyler Murray & Marvin Harrison Jr

  • Image thumbnail
    1:05

    Through The Air Presented By United Airlines

  • Image thumbnail
    1:33

    This Just In: Trevor Lawrence (Shoulder) Unlikely To Play Sunday

  • Image thumbnail
    7:53

    Ravens Take Down Bengals In TNF Thriller

See All NFL Videos