NFL Week 10 live updates, scores, highlights: Jalen Hurts powers Eagles past slumping Cowboys

Everything to know about Week 10 right here

We're entering the second half of the 2024 NFL season, and there is some clarity between contenders and pretenders. However, Week 10's action helped shed more light on which teams fall into which categories. The biggest game of the day is on "Sunday Night Football" between the Detroit Lions, the NFC North division leader, and the Houston Texans, the AFC South division leader. In early action on Sunday, 2024 first overall pick quarterback Caleb Williams lost his duel with 2024 third overall pick quarterback Drake Maye as the Chicago Bears fell to the New England Patriots. The Broncos and their third-ranked scoring defense (17.9 points per game allowed) gave Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs a scare, but K.C. remained unbeaten thanks to a blocked FG on the final play. 

In later action, Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets were no match for Kyler Murray and the red-hot Arizona Cardinals while the Dak Prescott-less Dallas Cowboys got smoked by the surging Philadelphia Eagles.

Below you can find all of Sunday's top plays in our one-stop shop for everything that happens in the NFL in Week 10. Scores, highlights, analysis, injuries, cool stats, you name it -- we cover it all from first kickoff to the final whistle of the late games.

All game times ET

Week 10 schedule

Thursday

Ravens 35, Bengals 34 (Takeaways)

Sunday 

Panthers 20, Giants 17 (OT) (Takeaways)
Saints 20, Falcons 17 (Recap)
Patriots 19, Bears 3 (Recap)
Bills 30, Colts 20 (Recap)
Vikings 12, Jaguars 7 (Recap)
Chiefs 16, Broncos 14 (Takeaways)
49ers 23, Buccaneers 20 (Recap)
Steelers 28, Commanders 27 (Takeaways)
Chargers 27, Titans 17 (Recap)
Cardinals 31, Jets 6 (Recap)
Eagles 34, Cowboys 6 (Takeaways)
Lions at Texans, 8:20 p.m. (Gametracker)

Monday

Dolphins at Rams, 8:15 p.m. (Preview)

FINAL: Eagles 34, Cowboys 6

I swear, this game was not as close as the final score. Dallas had zero hope and was never competitive. The Eagles held Cooper Rush under 2 yards per pass attempt. They had three sacks, an interception and four fumble recoveries. They ran the ball at will from the second quarter on. And Jalen Hurts hit several big plays through the air. It was total domination.

Jared Dubin
November 11, 2024, 12:24 AM
Nov. 10, 2024, 7:24 pm EST
 
FINAL: Cardinals 31, Jets 6

Arizona blew the doors off Aaron Rodgers and Co. on both sides of the ball. Kyler Murray was utterly dominant throughout the afternoon, and the Cardinals defense was perhaps even better. The Jets drove down the field on a prevent-defense drive late in the game and had a chance for a pity score, but the Cards buckled down and got a fourth-down stop. The game was never really close.

Jared Dubin
November 11, 2024, 12:24 AM
Nov. 10, 2024, 7:24 pm EST
 
FINAL: Chargers 27, Titans 17

L.A. got a pretty comfortable victory, mostly running the ball and letting the defense hold Will Levis in check. Calvin Ridley got loose for a pair of touchdowns on Tennessee's first and last drives of the game, but the Titans otherwise did not do much of anything offensively. Meanwhile, Justin Herbert threw for a score and ran for another, and the Chargers mostly controlled the game.

Jared Dubin
November 11, 2024, 12:24 AM
Nov. 10, 2024, 7:24 pm EST
 
Hurts makes it hurt

After struggling with sacks in the first half, the Eagles are doing basically whatever they want against Dallas' defense right now. Their latest drive covered 83 yards on 7 plays, taking 4:17 off the clock and ending with Jalen Hurts waltzing into the end zone from 8 yards out -- his second rushing touchdown of the day and third overall. That's about as easy a score as you'll get.

Jared Dubin
November 10, 2024, 11:39 PM
Nov. 10, 2024, 6:39 pm EST
 
A.J. Brown doing what A.J. Brown does

The Eagles are kicking things into high gear in the third quarter. AJB just smoked poor Caelen Carson on a stutter-and-go up the right sideline for a 44-yard gain. You can't be asking a Day 3 rookie to cover one of the best receivers in the NFL one on one like this. 

Jared Dubin
November 10, 2024, 11:32 PM
Nov. 10, 2024, 6:32 pm EST
 
Kyler's killing it

The Cardinals are adding insult to injury against the Jets at this point. New York's defense has looked hopeless all afternoon against Kyler Murray, who is working on a team record with 16 consecutive completions right now. Oh, and he can do damage with his legs, too. This is his second score of the day on the ground.

Jared Dubin
November 10, 2024, 11:27 PM
Nov. 10, 2024, 6:27 pm EST
 
Johnny on the spot

It's Eagles rookie Johnny Wilson's first career touchdown grab. The Eagles have taken full control of their game against the Cowboys, now leading by two scores against a team playing its backup quarterback, who is currently 10 of 19 for 38 (THIRTY-EIGHT!!!) yards.

Jared Dubin
November 10, 2024, 11:25 PM
Nov. 10, 2024, 6:25 pm EST
 
Herbert shows off the moves

Once again, we've got Justin Herbert making plays with his athleticism. Instead of at the goal line, this time it is in open space. What a move to gain himself a few extra yards. The Chargers would go on to finish this drive with a Hassan Haskins touchdown run.

Jared Dubin
November 10, 2024, 11:23 PM
Nov. 10, 2024, 6:23 pm EST
 
Goal-line stand for Cardinals

Arizona is in the process of beating up on the Jets. The latest indignity: a goal-line stop wherein the Cardinals forced a fumble by Aaron Rodgers, who has since headed to the medical tent.

Jared Dubin
November 10, 2024, 11:22 PM
Nov. 10, 2024, 6:22 pm EST
 
QJ finds the end zone again

Quentin Johnston's redemption season continues apace. After struggling badly during his rookie year, Johnston has been a significant contributor for the Chargers this season. He missed a couple games due to injury but he's now got 20 catches for 304 yards and 5 touchdowns on the year after this latest score. Nicely-designed play with QJ coming across the formation, and a good throw from Justin Herbert to top it off.

Jared Dubin
November 10, 2024, 11:00 PM
Nov. 10, 2024, 6:00 pm EST
 
Dallas does Dallas

The Eagles extended their lead late in the first half against the Cowboys with this Dallas Goedert touchdown. He did a nice job of freeing himself on the scramble drill while working against Donovan Wilson. Eagles are up by 8 at halftime.

Jared Dubin
November 10, 2024, 10:54 PM
Nov. 10, 2024, 5:54 pm EST
 
Micah makes it happen 

In his first game back from a high ankle sprain, Micah Parsons already has two sacks in the first half. On this latest one, he also stripped Jalen Hurts of the football and set the Cowboys right back up in the low red zone after the Elliott fumble. This is what the Cowboys were missing.

Jared Dubin
November 10, 2024, 10:34 PM
Nov. 10, 2024, 5:34 pm EST
 
Kyler + MHJ = 6

It has been an up and down season for both Kyler Murray and Marvin Harrison Jr., but they are both balling against the Jets this afternoon. Kyler is 13 of 15 for 170 yards and this touchdown toss to MHJ, who has 4 catches for 48 yards and a score late in the second quarter.

Jared Dubin
November 10, 2024, 10:34 PM
Nov. 10, 2024, 5:34 pm EST
 
Zeke coughs it up in the red zone

Ezekiel Elliott has been arguably the least effective running back in the NFL this season. Last week, the Cowboys suspended him for disciplinary reasons. This week, he is for some reason back in the lineup. And fumbling the ball into the end zone when the Cowboys have a chance to take the lead in a division game. Yikes.

Jared Dubin
November 10, 2024, 10:29 PM
Nov. 10, 2024, 5:29 pm EST
 
Trey McBride goes airborne

It's not quite Saquon Barkley's backwards hurdle from last week, but this is one hell of a display of athleticism from the Cardinals' star tight end. Not only does he shake loose of the Sauce Gardner tackle attempt, but then he just jumps right over a closing defensive back. Sheesh.

Jared Dubin
November 10, 2024, 10:21 PM
Nov. 10, 2024, 5:21 pm EST
 
Justin Herbert gives the Chargers a lead

When you get Justin Herbert highlights, they almost always involve him showing off his ridiculous arm strength. Here, it's about his mobility. Herbert took a fourth-down run up the middle for a touchdown to put the Chargers in front of the Titans late in the second quarter.

Jared Dubin
November 10, 2024, 10:12 PM
Nov. 10, 2024, 5:12 pm EST
 
Outrageous pick by Trevon Diggs

The Dallas offense is unsurprisingly struggling without Dak Prescott. The Cowboys gave up a tush-push touchdown early on after a Cooper Rush fumble, but stole the ball away from the Eagles on their following red-zone possession thanks to some incredible ball skills by the former All-Pro corner.

Jared Dubin
November 10, 2024, 10:09 PM
Nov. 10, 2024, 5:09 pm EST
 
Kyler Murray rushing TD builds on AZ lead

The Cardinals are quickly up 14-3 over the Jets after Kyler Murray ran for a goal-line touchdown. That's the 29th rushing touchdown of Murray's career. 

 
Tush Push gives Eagles early lead

After the fumble recover and a catch from Saquon Barkley brought the Eagles to the 1-yard line, Jalen Hurts deployed the Tush Push to go up 7-0 over the Cowboys. 

 
Eagles recover botched Cowboys snap

The Philadelphia Eagles have an instant red zone opportunity after a botched snap from Cooper Rush. 

 
James Conner rushes for goal-line touchdown

After a catch and run for 44 yards from James Conner to put the offense to the 1-yard line, the Cardinals gave the ball to their back to punch in the score. Arizona jumps out to an early 7-0 lead. 

 
Calvin Ridley scores 42-yard touchdown

The Tennessee Titans have jumped ahead of the Chargers thanks to a 42-yard touchdown from Will Levis to Calvin Ridley. Ridley is up to 52 yards receiving as Tennessee holds a 7-3 lead in the first quarter. 

 
FINAL: Steelers 28, Commanders 27

Pittsburgh has rolled into Washington and come out with a win to move to 7-2 on the season. Trailing by six in the final minutes of the fourth quarter, Russell Wilson connected with Mike Williams for a 32-yard touchdown to give Pittsburgh the lead. After that score, the defense forced a turnover on downs of the Commanders offense which sent them on the path to victory. Wilson finished with 195 yards passing, three touchdowns, and an interception in the win. 

 
FINAL: Bills 30, Colts 20

The Buffalo Bills are 8-2 on the season after taking down the Colts in Indy. It wasn't the most efficient day as Josh Allen threw two interceptions, but the Bills defense was also able to create turnover. They picked off Joe Flacco three times leading up to the win. James Cook had 80 yards and a touchdown on the ground, while Allen added 50 yards rushing to go along with a score.

 
Mike Williams scores first TD as a Steeler

The recently acquired Mike Williams is making his presence felt with the Steelers. The veteran receiver hauled in a 31-yard touchdown to help give the Steelers the lead against the Commanders later in the fourth quarter,

 
FINAL: Patriots 19, Bears 3

The New England Patriots engulfed the Chicago Bears as they moved to 3-7 on the year. Drake Maye threw a touchdown to fellow rookie Ja'Lynn Polk, while the defense for New England piled up nine sacks on the day. They held Caleb Williams to just 16 of 30 passing for 120 yards. 

 
FINAL: Vikings 12, Jaguars 7

It wasn't pretty, but the Vikings found a way to move to 7-2 on the season with a win in Jacksonville. Sam Darnold threw three interceptions on the day, but the Minnesota defense held strong to keep them in it. They held Jacksonville to a lone touchdown, while picking Mac Jones off twice. 

 
FINAL: Saints 20, Falcons 17

The New Orleans Saints have won their first game under interim head coach Darren Rizzi. After firing Dennis Allen, the Saints hung on to defeat the Atlanta Falcons at home. Marquez Valdes-Scantling caught three passes for 109 yards and two touchdowns in the win. The New Orleans defense also came up clutch in the final moments, making a tackle in bounds to drain the clock en route to the win. 

 
FINAL: 49ers 23, Buccaneers 20

Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers moved to 5-4 on the season after orchestrating a game-winning drive in the final seconds of regulation. The offense drove 39 yards down the field to set up a Jake Moody 44-yard field goal to hand them the victory. It's a redemption for Moody, who had missed three field goals throughout this game. 

 
FINAL: Chiefs 16, Broncos 14

A remarkable finish at Arrowhead. Just when you thought that Kansas City's undefeated season was going to end, the Chiefs blocked what would've been a game-winning field goal by the Denver Broncos. That moves them to 9-0 on the year. A stunning turn of events. 

