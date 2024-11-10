NFL Week 10 live updates, scores, highlights: Jalen Hurts powers Eagles past slumping Cowboys

We're entering the second half of the 2024 NFL season, and there is some clarity between contenders and pretenders. However, Week 10's action helped shed more light on which teams fall into which categories. The biggest game of the day is on "Sunday Night Football" between the Detroit Lions, the NFC North division leader, and the Houston Texans, the AFC South division leader. In early action on Sunday, 2024 first overall pick quarterback Caleb Williams lost his duel with 2024 third overall pick quarterback Drake Maye as the Chicago Bears fell to the New England Patriots. The Broncos and their third-ranked scoring defense (17.9 points per game allowed) gave Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs a scare, but K.C. remained unbeaten thanks to a blocked FG on the final play.

In later action, Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets were no match for Kyler Murray and the red-hot Arizona Cardinals while the Dak Prescott-less Dallas Cowboys got smoked by the surging Philadelphia Eagles.

Below you can find all of Sunday's top plays in our one-stop shop for everything that happens in the NFL in Week 10. Scores, highlights, analysis, injuries, cool stats, you name it -- we cover it all from first kickoff to the final whistle of the late games.

