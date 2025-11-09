The second half of the 2025 NFL season is here with Week 10 underway. It began with a sour start after Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix played one of the worst games of his career, yet still scored an ugly 10-7 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders.

However, there are plenty of thrilling matchups on the Week 10 slate to look forward to:

Two of the best running backs in football face off as Jonathan Taylor's Colts meet Bijan Robinson's Falcons in Berlin.

Two early-season NFL MVP candidates go head-to-head when Baker Mayfield's Buccaneers take on Drake Maye's Patriots.

A pivotal NFC West rivalry matchup between the Rams (6-2) and 49ers (6-3) takes center stage in the late-afternoon window.

Aaron Rodgers' Steelers (5-3) and Justin Herbert's Chargers (6-3) square off on "Sunday Night Football" in a contest that could significantly impact the AFC playoff race.

Below you'll find every big moment from Sunday in our one-stop shop for Week 10. Scores, highlights, injuries, analysis, notable stats -- you name it. We're covering the entire slate from the first kickoff to the final whistle of the late games.

Week 10 schedule

Thursday

Broncos 10, Raiders 7 (Takeaways)

Sunday

Colts 31, Falcons 25 (in Berlin) (Recap)

Patriots at Buccaneers, 1 p.m. (Live updates)

Jaguars at Texans, 1 p.m. (Live updates)

Bills at Dolphins, 1 p.m. (Live updates)

Browns at Jets, 1 p.m. (Live updates)

Ravens at Vikings, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)

Saints at Panthers, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)

Giants at Bears, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)

Cardinals vs. Seahawks, 4:05 p.m. (Preview)

Rams vs. 49ers, 4:25 p.m. (Preview)

Lions at Commanders, 4:25 p.m. (Preview)

Steelers at Chargers, 8:20 p.m. (Preview)

Monday

Eagles at Packers, 8:15 p.m. (Preview)

Week 10 essentials