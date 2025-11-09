Skip to Main Content
Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

NFL Week 10 Sunday live updates: Scores, injuries, highlights and major moments from around the league

Get real-time scores, injuries, big plays and key updates from every game as Sunday's action unfolds

By
1 min read

The second half of the 2025 NFL season is here with Week 10 underway. It began with a sour start after Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix played one of the worst games of his career, yet still scored an ugly 10-7 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders. 

However, there are plenty of thrilling matchups on the Week 10 slate to look forward to:

  • Two of the best running backs in football face off as Jonathan Taylor's Colts meet Bijan Robinson's Falcons in Berlin.
  • Two early-season NFL MVP candidates go head-to-head when Baker Mayfield's Buccaneers take on Drake Maye's Patriots. 
  • A pivotal NFC West rivalry matchup between the Rams (6-2) and 49ers (6-3) takes center stage in the late-afternoon window.
  • Aaron Rodgers' Steelers (5-3) and Justin Herbert's Chargers (6-3) square off on "Sunday Night Football" in a contest that could significantly impact the AFC playoff race. 

Below you'll find every big moment from Sunday in our one-stop shop for Week 10. Scores, highlights, injuries, analysis, notable stats -- you name it. We're covering the entire slate from the first kickoff to the final whistle of the late games.

Week 10 schedule

Thursday

Broncos 10, Raiders 7 (Takeaways)

Sunday 

Colts 31, Falcons 25 (in Berlin) (Recap)
Patriots at Buccaneers, 1 p.m. (Live updates)
Jaguars at Texans, 1 p.m. (Live updates)
Bills at Dolphins, 1 p.m. (Live updates)
Browns at Jets, 1 p.m. (Live updates)
Ravens at Vikings, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)
Saints at Panthers, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)
Giants at Bears, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)
Cardinals vs. Seahawks, 4:05 p.m. (Preview)
Rams vs. 49ers, 4:25 p.m. (Preview)
Lions at Commanders, 4:25 p.m. (Preview)
Steelers at Chargers, 8:20 p.m. (Preview)

Monday

Eagles at Packers, 8:15 p.m. (Preview)

Week 10 essentials

Updating Live
(15)
See New Posts
 
Pinned
Link copied

Jets take the lead on consecutive return TDs!

Late 1Q: Jets 14, Browns 7

Following a 99-yard kickoff return score by Kene Nwangwu, Isaiah Williams takes a Cleveland Browns punt 74 yards for a touchdown! The Jets are the first team with a kick return touchdown and a punt return touchdown in the same quarter since the Kansas City Chiefs in 2013, per CBS Sports Research. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Seventh-round rookie continues to EAT

Late 1Q: Bears 7, Giants 0

Bears running back Kyle Monangai announced himself to the NFL last weekend with a 26-carry, 176-yard explosion in a wild win over the Bengals. D'Andre Swift is back from injury this week, meaning less work for Monangai, but Chicago has made sure to get its rookie bruiser involved early against the Giants. His 8-yard score put the Bears in front.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Jets tie game vs. Browns with a 99-yard kickoff return TD

Jets return man Kene Nwangwu answers the Browns' touchdown with an immediate 99-yard kickoff return touchdown! It's Nwangwu's fifth career kickoff touchdown, the most in the entire NFL since he joined the league in 2021. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Tyler Shough ... the scrambler?

Late 1Q: Panthers 7, Saints 3

Saints rookie Tyler Shough is known as a pocket-passer, but he showed some impressive movement on a third-and-12, weaving in and out of Panthers pass-rushers before finding Juwan Johnson for a massive gain. New Orleans couldn't capitalize in the red zone, but the 52-yard catch from Johnson set up a field goal.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Browns score first to take 7-0 lead over Jets

Mid-1Q: Browns 7, Jets 0

Browns rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel hits tight end David Njoku for a nine-yard touchdown on a short checkdown. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Jaguars WR Parker Washington snags toe-tap TD to put Jacksonville up 10

Mid-1Q: Jaguars 10, Texans 0

Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington with an early contender for the best catch of Week 10 on this toe-tap, seven-yard receiving touchdown!

 
Pinned
Link copied

Rico Dowdle celebrates with 'zero pumps' after TD

Mid-1Q: Panthers 7, Saints 0

The NFL fined Rico Dowdle for his "two-pump" celebration after scoring a touchdown against the Packers last week. He found the end zone again in the first quarter on Sunday, and he proved he learned his lesson (although he wanted to send a message to the NFL). Check out Dowdle's "zero pumps" celly after putting the Panthers up 7-0 over the Saints.

 
Pinned
Link copied

J.J. McCarthy off to a hot start

Mid-1Q: Vikings 7, Ravens 0

J.J. McCarthy has backed up an impressive performance against the Lions last week with a first-drive touchdown Sunday versus the Ravens. The big play was a 62-yard catch-and-run by Jalen Nailor, and on the next play, Aaron Jones found the end zone from 4 yards out. McCarthy on his first drive: 3-for-4 passing for 76 yards. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Bears nearly score first TD of 1 p.m. slate

Early 1Q: Bears 0, Giants 0

A ridiculous fourth-down throw from Caleb Williams gave D.J. Moore a chance to score, but the Bears wide receiver couldn't keep his feet in bounds. Giants take over on their own 30-yard line.

 
Pinned
Link copied

WR Emeka Egbuka gets the scoring started for the Buccaneers

1Q: Buccaneers 7, Patriots 0

Tampa Bay quarterback Baker Mayfield found Egbuka from 21 yards out to get the scoring going against the AFC East-leading New England Patriots on the Buccaneers' opening drive. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

RB Jonathan Taylor calls game for the Colts!

Final: Colts 31, Falcons 25

Running back Jonathan Taylor finishes with 244 yards rushing and three touchdowns on 32 carries (7.6 yards per carry), including the game-winning eight-yard rushing score! The AFC's top seed improves to 8-2 while Atlanta falls to 3-6. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Colts tie game at 25 with 25 seconds left

Late-4Q: Falcons 25, Colts 25

Indianapolis capitalized on Ameer Abdullah's 49-yard kickoff to get in position for a 44-yard field goal. Atlanta has 21 seconds left to get in field goal position to avoid overtime. The Falcons have two timeouts to play with. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Falcons back in front in final minutes

Late-4Q: Falcons 25, Colts 22

Atlanta running back Tyler Allgeier powered the Falcons back on top with authority. He finished the drive with the final three plays being all Allgeier carries that went for a combined 19 yards, including a one-yard rushing touchdown. Falcons quarterback Micahel Penix Jr. found wide receiver Drake London on the ensuing two-point conversion to take a three-point lead late with 1:48 to play.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Welcome to Week 10!

It's hard to believe we're already halfway through the season, but here we are! Week 10 started on Thursday night with the Broncos surviving an ugly effort against the Raiders, and we're currently watching the 7-2 Colts trying to fend off the 3-5 Falcons in Berlin

As for the rest of the slate, the Ravens look to move closer to .500 versus the Vikings, the Patriots and Buccaneers square off in a battle between playoff contenders, and the Jets and Browns battle for the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft

Keep it locked here all day as we provide live updates, analysis, injury information, highlights and more from around the league.

NFL Week 10 odds, predictions, expert picks: Can Vikings cool off Ravens? Will Bucs slow down Pats?
Tyler Sullivan
NFL Week 10 odds, predictions, expert picks: Can Vikings cool off Ravens? Will Bucs slow down Pats?
 
Pinned
Link copied

RB Jonathan Taylor gives the Colts a fourth-quarter lead in Germany

4Q: Colts 22, Falcons 17 6:02 left to play

Indianapolis' offensive line got completely dominated, but the NFL's best running back broke to the outside for the longest touchdown run of the season --- 83 yards. Taylor making an early MVP case for the AFC's No. 1 seed. 
default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    1:43

    Is This A Thing: Seahawks Are Super Bowl Contenders

  • Image thumbnail
    1:39

    Is This A Thing: Steelers Defense Is Back

  • Image thumbnail
    0:42

    Is This A Thing: Cardinals Are Better Without Kyler Murray

  • Image thumbnail
    10:01

    5 Potential Landing Spots For Kyler Murray

  • Image thumbnail
    1:47

    NFL QB Check-In: Colts Trying to Lock-In Jones

  • Image thumbnail
    1:45

    NFL QB Check-In: Jets Load Up On Picks For Potential QB

  • Image thumbnail
    1:41

    NFL News & Notes: Jayden Daniels Will Not Require Surgery

  • Image thumbnail
    1:43

    NFL News & Notes: Drake Maye Playing At MVP Level In Year 2

  • Image thumbnail
    1:17

    NFL News & Notes: Rome Odunze Looks To Bounce Back In Week 10

  • Image thumbnail
    0:28

    Rashid Shaheed Looking To Make Splash In Seahawks Debut

  • Image thumbnail
    1:12

    Stafford Looks To Keep MVP Form As Rams Take On 49ers In NFC West Showdown

  • Image thumbnail
    1:32

    Jayden Daniels (Elbow) Will Not Need Surgery

  • Image thumbnail
    1:13

    Aaron Glenn Declines to Name a Starting QB

  • Image thumbnail
    2:26

    Week 10 Highlights: Raiders at Broncos

  • Image thumbnail
    1:03

    Broncos Sound Off After TNF Win Over Raiders

  • Image thumbnail
    0:59

    Cowboys DE Marshawn Kneeland Dies at 24

  • Image thumbnail
    1:01

    Texans Without C.J. Stroud in a 'Must' Win Game

  • Image thumbnail
    1:16

    Impact of Jakobi Meyers on the Jags Offense

  • Image thumbnail
    1:04

    Texans Defense Needs to Step Up vs Jaguars

  • Image thumbnail
    1:08

    See it to BELIEVE IT! Saturday's biggest winner was Indiana with biggest play of the season

  • Image thumbnail
    0:40

    Lionel Messi scores twice as Inter Miami advances in MLS Cup Playoffs | Highlights

  • Image thumbnail
    0:17

    MUST-SEE: Oregon's Atticus Sappington breaks Iowa hearts with game-winning FG

  • Image thumbnail
    0:25

    MUST-SEE: Iowa punter gives up safety on wild scramble after botched snap

  • Image thumbnail
    0:16

    MUST-SEE: Kinnick erupts as Mark Gronowski scores go-ahead TD for Iowa in 4th quarter

  • Image thumbnail
    0:49

    How Does Texas A&M Stack Up Against Other SEC Teams?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:36

    Fernando Mendoza Now Betting Favorite to Win Heisman

  • Image thumbnail
    1:30

    Week 11 Highlights: No. 5 Georgia at Mississippi State

  • Image thumbnail
    1:39

    NCAAM Highlights: No. 15 Alabama at No. 5 St. John's (11/8)

  • Image thumbnail
    1:16

    Memphis' CFP Hopes Take Hit with Loss to Tulane

  • Image thumbnail
    0:48

    Assessing Potential Of Lincoln Riley Leaving USC

  • Image thumbnail
    1:03

    How the Browns should handle their QB situation

See All NFL Videos