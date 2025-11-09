The second half of the 2025 NFL season is here with Week 10 underway. It began with a sour start after Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix played one of the worst games of his career, yet still scored an ugly 10-7 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders.
However, there are plenty of thrilling matchups on the Week 10 slate to look forward to:
- Two of the best running backs in football face off as Jonathan Taylor's Colts meet Bijan Robinson's Falcons in Berlin.
- Two early-season NFL MVP candidates go head-to-head when Baker Mayfield's Buccaneers take on Drake Maye's Patriots.
- A pivotal NFC West rivalry matchup between the Rams (6-2) and 49ers (6-3) takes center stage in the late-afternoon window.
- Aaron Rodgers' Steelers (5-3) and Justin Herbert's Chargers (6-3) square off on "Sunday Night Football" in a contest that could significantly impact the AFC playoff race.
Below you'll find every big moment from Sunday in our one-stop shop for Week 10. Scores, highlights, injuries, analysis, notable stats -- you name it. We're covering the entire slate from the first kickoff to the final whistle of the late games.
Week 10 schedule
Thursday
Broncos 10, Raiders 7 (Takeaways)
Sunday
Colts 31, Falcons 25 (in Berlin) (Recap)
Patriots at Buccaneers, 1 p.m. (Live updates)
Jaguars at Texans, 1 p.m. (Live updates)
Bills at Dolphins, 1 p.m. (Live updates)
Browns at Jets, 1 p.m. (Live updates)
Ravens at Vikings, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)
Saints at Panthers, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)
Giants at Bears, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)
Cardinals vs. Seahawks, 4:05 p.m. (Preview)
Rams vs. 49ers, 4:25 p.m. (Preview)
Lions at Commanders, 4:25 p.m. (Preview)
Steelers at Chargers, 8:20 p.m. (Preview)
Monday
Eagles at Packers, 8:15 p.m. (Preview)
Week 10 essentials