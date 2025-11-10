There was bound to be a week that turned the NFL betting world upside down, and that week showed up on Sunday with multiple massive upsets in Week 10 as the Bills and Panthers went down and sliced Survivor leagues in half.

We've got a monster matchup in the NFC for Monday Night Football, with the line moving like crazy on Monday. The Packers have gone from -2.5 to -1.5, and it looks like more money is still coming in on the Eagles.

This is one of those games where you can have conviction, but it may just come down to one of these teams having the ball last. Micah Parsons has a filthy history versus Philly, by the way, having grown up an Eagles fan and spent the first few years of his career terrorizing them. But Philadelphia should be quite fresh off a bye and ready to keep its offense rolling.

This is a fantastic capper for Week 10, so let's find some ways to attack it.

Best bets for Monday Night Football

Eagles money line

The Eagles were low-scoring winners for the first few weeks of the season. Then for the final two weeks before their bye, they became this high-flying, explosive offense that loved to throw the ball down the field.

So which version of the Eagles are we getting on Monday night? I don't think Philly will want to change what we saw going into the bye.

All of a sudden, everyone was involved. A.J. Brown was scoring all over the place, DeVonta Smith was making explosive plays and the Eagles were rolling -- everyone was happy.

When that offense is cooking through the air, it only makes life easier for Saquon Barkley. So, even though the Packers are a very good defense and they're at home, I think we see the Eagles keep cooking on offense and come away with a win in this one.

Monday Night Football player props

Josh Jacobs Over 16.5 carries (DraftKings, -125)

The Packers absolutely believe in capping Jacobs' carries if they can. But it's also clear that when the lights are brightest, they're the most willing to give him the football.

He's topped 20+ carries only twice this year and both were in primetime games, against Washington in Week 2 on a Thursday and then on Sunday night a few weeks later in Dallas. He didn't see as many against the Steelers two weeks ago, but he was banged up a bit and the game script was kind of wonky.

Emanuel Wilson will get a few carries sprinkled in, but I think in this massive NFC matchup with an extra day to rest and get ready, we'll see Green Bay lean on Jacobs more. This is 1-2 carries below the rest of the market as well.

Christian Watson longest reception Over 21.5 yards (-111, BetMGM)

This is a massive number for a longest reception prop, but we're not worried about it one bit considering the usage Watson's had this season in just two games since returning from injury.

He is the true deep threat for this Packers team, posting four catches for 85 yards (including a longest of 33) against the Steelers and two catches for 58 yards (including a longest of 52) in a slugfest against the Panthers.

In a primetime game at Lambeau Field, I think you can expect Matt LaFleur to dial up some early play-action looks down the field to Watson and to get some explosive looks early to get the offense rolling and set the Packers up to aggressively run the ball with a lead.

Watson is the most likely target in those scenarios and we want to take advantage of Jordan Love's aggressiveness with the deep ball.

Luke Musgrave Under 3.5 receptions (-130, FanDuel)

The operating assumption is that Musgrave will simply replace Tucker Kraft with the latter injured and the two tight ends having been taken in the same draft class (Musgrave was actually selected two rounds earlier). But I'm not so sure, as Musgrave doesn't offer the same blocking upside as Kraft.

Kraft is like baby George Kittle and the Packers may want to try to remain a physical running team early on. That could mean a lot more in-line snaps for John FitzPatrick or even Josh Whyle.

The return of Christian Watson only hampers the targets the tight ends will get in this run-heavy offense, so I'll take my chances and operate under the assumption they don't plug and play Musgrave for Kraft here.

Anytime touchdown picks

Principle play here on the player who leads the Eagles in carries, yardage and touchdowns inside the 5-yard line. Barkley is awesome, but Philly likes to Tush Push down by the goal line.

Hurts and Barkley are both +105 to score in this game, which doesn't feel low enough, to be perfectly honest. We have a moderate total (45.5) and two strong offensive teams in a primetime game. The Eagles are coming off their bye. One of their big runners is going to get into the end zone tonight.

The veteran tight end has been extremely reliable for Hurts, particularly close to the goal line, where Philly has been passing more lately in lieu of trying to be a physical running team.

Goedert has seven red zone targets this year and has turned six of them into touchdowns. Five of those looks have come inside the 10-yard line and he's converted all five into touchdowns. With Barkley and Hurts running the ball, it leaves Goedert under the radar quite frequently and thus makes this a solid look for a bet.