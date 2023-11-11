And just like that, we're in the second half of the 2023 regular season. Nine weeks, the trade deadline, and a whole bunch of action are now in the rearview mirror and the mad dash to Super Bowl LVIII gets underway, starting with a fascinating Week 10 slate. This weekend, we have an international game in Germany, the return of Kyler Murray, and a possible Super Bowl preview between the 49ers and Jaguars in Jacksonville.

As we do every week, we've collected all of the best picks and gambling content from CBSSports.com and SportsLine and put them in one place, so you can get picks against the spread from our CBS Sports experts as well as additional feature content for each game, including plays from top SportsLine experts and the SportsLine Projection Model, best bets from our staff, survivor picks and more. Ready? Let's jump in.

All NFL odds via SportsLine consensus odds.

Colts at Patriots (in Germany)



Time: Sunday, 9:30 a.m. ET (NFL Network), stream on fubo (try for free)

Open: Colts -1.5, O/U 43

"I never thought I'd type these words, but I think Bill Belichick might actually be on the hot seat. His coaching tree is on fire, his team can't win games and "The Patriot Way" is fading into oblivion. His decision to move on from Tom Brady has proven to be one of the worst personnel decisions in NFL history, the team can't draft and the one thing that has always been good under Belichick -- his defense -- is even failing him.

"... The good news for Belichick is that I don't think he's going to have to worry about getting fired this week. He has two big things working in his favor heading into this game. For one, it's being played in Germany and I think that actually gives the Patriots an advantage. Belichick has never lost in Europe (He's 3-0) and I'm guessing that's because his rigid scheduling actually comes in handy when the Patriots play overseas.

"The other advantage for Belichick is that the Colts will have Gardner Minshew at quarterback. Although Minshew has started 41 games in his career, he's never faced Belichick. No one is better than Belichick at confusing opposing quarterbacks and it's never easy to face him for the first time. This would be like asking someone who's played three games of chess in their life to beat Garry Kasparov (I promised the chess community I would make one chess reference this year, so there you go guys).

"The Colts are the team that started the Deflategate controversy, so it would be almost fitting if they were the team to end Belichick's reign in New England, but I don't think his reign is going to end. At least not this week." -- CBS Sports NFL writer John Breech on why he has the Patriots edging out the Colts in Germany, 20-17. To see all of his picks for Week 10, click here.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Colts (-1.5) at Patriots Colts Patriots Colts Colts Patriots Colts Patriots Colts

Browns at Ravens

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox), stream on fubo (try for free)

Open: Ravens -5, O/U 38

"The Ravens are rolling right now and getting up for big games. They're one of three teams since the NFL merger in 1970 to win three straight games against teams with a winning record by 24-plus points. (The Bills also did it this season, but in the first four weeks of the season, so it deserves an asterisk since they got a 1-0 Raiders team, etc.) The Ravens smoked Cleveland once on the road and blistered good Lions and Seahawks teams at home over the last month. The Browns will have Deshaun Watson here, but the offensive line is a concern and Baltimore should dial up some pressures and create some turnovers en route to a dominant victory." -- Pick Six Podcast host Will Brinson on why he is laying the 6.5-point spread and siding with the Ravens to beat the Browns. To see all of his Week 10 best bets, click here.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Browns at Ravens (-6) Ravens Ravens Ravens Ravens Browns Ravens Ravens Ravens

Packers at Steelers

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Steelers -3, O/U 39

"I love the spot for the Steelers. They're coming off a solid win over the Titans on Thursday and now have the rest advantage over a Packers club that has to travel into one of the toughest environments in the NFL with a quarterback in Jordan Love who has been inconsistent this year. So far this season, Green Bay has been plagued by slow starts, being outscored 91-36 in the first half which is the third-worst first-half scoring differential in the league. If that trend continues here, Pittsburgh's defense is going to slam the door shut on any comeback hopes. That type of game script would force Love to drop back and throw, which is where T.J. Watt (9.5 sacks this season) and Alex Highsmith (10 pressures in Week 9) should feast." -- CBS Sports NFL writer Tyler Sullivan on why he is rolling with the Steelers to cover the 3-point spread at home. To see all of his Week 10 picks, click here.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Packers at Steelers (-3) Steelers Steelers Steelers Steelers Steelers Steelers Steelers Steelers

Texans at Bengals

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Bengals -8, O/U 46.5

"After beating the Bills on Sunday night, the Bengals will now be hosting the Texans, which will be followed by a Thursday night showdown with the Ravens in Week 11. I don't want to say playing Houston is a trap game, but if your team is going to fall asleep at the wheel during one of those three games, it's definitely going to be the one against the Texans.

"That being said, I think C.J. Stroud might have ruined any chance the Texans had of surprising the Bengals this week. In Houston's Week 9 win over Tampa Bay, the Texans rookie quarterback rewrote the NFL record book. Not only did he set the rookie record for the most passing yards in a single-game with 470, but he also set the record for the highest QB rating by a rookie in a single-game (147.8). After turning back the clock an hour this week, I'm guessing the Panthers would like if we could turn the clock all the way back to the draft so they could take Stroud instead of Bryce Young.

"I don't know how comfortable the NFL would feel about handing out the rookie of the year award in Week 10, but they might as well and just go ahead and give it to Stroud now.

"The one problem for the Texans in this game is that if there's been one QB who's been hotter than Stroud over the past few weeks, it's Joe Burrow.

"The Bengals QB has arguably been the best quarterback in the NFL over the past five weeks. Not only does he have the highest passer rating in the league since Week 5, but he's also thrown 10 touchdown passes with a 75% completion percentage over his past four games.

"Is that even impressive? The answer is yes. Only one other player has ever done that and that was Peyton Manning who did it during his MVP season in 2013. If the Texans can't get any pressure on Burrow, then this could be a long day for a Houston team that's struggled to sack the quarterback. The Texans only have 17 sacks on the season and six of those came in one game against Bryce Young (Their 17 sacks are the fourth-worst number in the NFL).

"If the Texans sack Burrow six times, they might win, but I don't think that's going to happen." -- CBS Sports NFL writer John Breech explains why Cincinnati will fend off the Texans, 27-20. To see the rest of his picks this week, click here.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Texans at Bengals (-6.5) Bengals Texans Texans Bengals Texans Bengals Bengals Bengals

Saints at Vikings

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox), stream on fubo (try for free)

Open: Saints -2.5, O/U 41

Here's a peek at what R.J. said about the Vikings: "I don't want to read too much into Josh Dobbs' performance after being with the team for only a few days last week, but it's clear he brings enough competence to the offense that we shouldn't expect the team to be largely unable to score, especially at home and especially against a defense that has been shakier over the last four weeks than it was early in the season. The Saints also took a step back on offense last week, and a good Vikings defense could keep pressure on Derek Carr and do a good job against the run, where they rank fifth in yards per play. To me, this spread is the market overrating a Saints team that I don't think is very good, and I have them rated close enough to the Vikings that I believe Minnesota has a good chance to win a close game."



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Saints (-2.5) at Vikings Vikings Vikings Vikings Vikings Saints Vikings Vikings Vikings

49ers at Jaguars

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox), stream on fubo (try for free)

Open: 49ers -2.5, O/U 44.5

"Both teams are coming off a bye, but they are doing so in different fashion. The Jaguars have won five straight games while the 49ers have lost three straight. San Francisco will be healthier here than before the bye, but I think the Jaguars will win this game late with a Trevor Lawrence drive that leads to a game-winning field goal." -- CBS Sports Senior NFL analyst Pete Prisco on why he likes the Jaguars to just edge out a 24-23 win over San Francisco. To see all of his picks for Week 10, click here.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg 49ers (-3) at Jaguars Jaguars Jaguars 49ers Jaguars 49ers Jaguars 49ers Jaguars

Titans at Buccaneers

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Buccaneers -1.5, O/U 39

Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Titans at Buccaneers (-1) Titans Buccaneers Buccaneers Titans Titans Titans Buccaneers Buccaneers

Falcons at Cardinals

Time: Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Falcons -2.5, O/U 41.5

"Welcome back, Kyler Murray! The Cardinals have announced that they'll have their franchise quarterback under center on Sunday, marking the first time he's been on the field since suffering a torn ACL late last year. With Murray back in the fold, I expect Arizona's offense to be much more dynamic than it has been throughout the season. There's also an outside chance James Conner is in this game as the Cardinals are expected to open up his practice window this week as well, so we could be looking at two high-impact players being injected into this offense. While the Cardinals appear to be on the upswing, the Falcons continue to be one of the more frustrating teams in the league. Despite their talent, Arthur Smith seems to go out of his way not to utilize his top-tier skill-position players and it's resulted in two straight losses. Nothing suggests that'll change this week, so I like Arizona as a slim home dog to welcome back Murray with a victory. Also, Atlanta is 0-7 ATS in nondivisional games this season." -- CBS Sports NFL writer Tyler Sullivan on why he belives the Cardinals will come out on top over Atlanta. To see the rest of his Week 10 picks, click here.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Falcons (-1.5) at Cardinals Cardinals Falcons Falcons Falcons Falcons Cardinals Cardinals Cardinals

Lions at Chargers



Time: Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Lions -1.5, O/U 48.5

"Short week for the Chargers, who head back across the country after a "dominant" win over the Jets only to face off against a much more difficult test in Detroit. I expect a lot of Lions fans to show up for this game, just because Lions fans are GOING to games these days regardless of where their team is playing. The Lions will protect Jared Goff much much better than the Jets did for Zach Wilson, and the Lions can exploit the Chargers pass defense to make L.A. one dimensional." -- Pick Six Podcast host Will Brinson on why he likes the Lions to clear the field goal spread as road favorites and beat the Chargers. To see all of his Week 10 best bets, click here.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Lions (-3) at Chargers Chargers Lions Lions Lions Lions Lions Lions Lions

Giants at Cowboys

Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (Fox), stream on fubo (try for free)

Open: Cowboys -15.5, O/U 40.5

"Am I insane? Yeah, probably. It's no secret my picks have been trash this year, but the Cowboys are 5-3 ATS, and undefeated ATS at home this season. Yes, 16.5 points is the largest spread of the entire season, but the Cowboys defeated the Giants earlier this year by 40 points, the Jets by 20 points, the Patriots by 35 points and the Los Angeles Rams by 23 points just a couple weeks ago.

"New York just lost to a bad Las Vegas Raiders team on the road by 24 points. Now, Tommy DeVito has to lead this team into battle against Micah Parsons and a squad that has won 11 straight home games while averaging 34.4 points in those contests?" -- CBS Sports NFL writer Jordan Dajani is laying the massive 16.5-point spread in favor of Dallas to blow out the Giants on Sunday. To see all of his picks this week, click here.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Giants at Cowboys (-16.5) Cowboys Cowboys Giants Cowboys Giants Cowboys Cowboys Cowboys

Commanders at Seahawks

Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (Fox), stream on fubo (try for free)

Open: Seahawks -6, O/U 44.5

"Yes, the Seahawks got run off the field in Baltimore last week, but I'm not selling all my Seattle stock yet. The Seahawks are 3-0 ATS in their last three games following a loss, and are 3-0 ATS in their last three home games by my count. Geno Smith and Co. should beat a wildly inconsistent Commanders team. Washington did score a win over the lowly New England Patriots last week, but I don't know how impressed we should be by that. Plus, Ron Rivera's team hasn't recorded back-to-back wins since Weeks 1-2.

"The Seahawks were crushed by arguably the best defense in the NFL in Week 9, but the Commanders defense ranks bottom four in points allowed per game, 25-plus-yard plays and yards per play." -- CBS Sports NFL writer Jordan Dajani on why he likes the Seahawks to cover against Washington on Sunday. To see the rest of his picks,, click here.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Commanders at Seahawks (-6) Commanders Seahawks Commanders Seahawks Seahawks Seahawks Seahawks Seahawks

Jets at Raiders

Time: Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC), stream on fubo (try for free)

Open: Jets -1.5, O/U 36.5

Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Jets (-1) at Raiders Raiders Raiders Jets Jets Raiders Raiders Raiders Raiders

Broncos at Bills



Time: Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET (ABC/ESPN), stream on fubo (try for free)

Open: Bills -8.5, O/U 45.5

Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Broncos at Bills (-7.5) Bills Broncos Bills Broncos Broncos Bills Bills Broncos



