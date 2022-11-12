The second half of the regular season is upon us. After the Panthers were able to pull out a win as a home dog on Thursday night, Week 10 in the NFL is officially underway. This slate has a number of fascinating matchups, including an international head-to-head between the Seahawks and Buccaneers that'll take place in Munich, Germany. On top of that, there are two division games that could shake up the standings as well. Needless to say, you'll want to keep a close eye on all the action.

As we do every week, we've collected all of the best picks and gambling content from CBSSports.com and SportsLine and put them all in one place, so you can get picks against the spread from our CBS Sports experts as well as additional featured content for each game, including plays from top SportsLine experts and the SportsLine Projection Model, best bets from our staff, survivor picks and more.

All NFL odds via Caesars Sportsbook.

Seahawks vs. Buccaneers (Munich)



Time: Sunday, 9:30 a.m. ET (NFL Network)

Open: Buccaneers -2.5

Current: Buccaneers -2.5

"For the first time in NFL history, a regular-season game will be played in Germany and those fans will be treated to quite the game. Tom Brady looked like his vintage self in the final 40 seconds of last week's comeback win over the Rams and is a perfect 3-0 SU and ATS all time in international games. He also has a whopping 30.3 average win margin in those international victories. However, all those came during his days in New England and this Buccaneers team still has plenty of warts. Truthfully, the Seahawks are getting disrespected here. Tampa Bay is a league-worst 2-6-1 ATS while Seattle has played like one of the better teams in the conference and is 6-3 ATS. Given how both of these teams are playing and that this is on a neutral site, I would've expected Seattle to be favored in this spot, so I'll gladly take the points here." -- CBS Sports NFL writer Tyler Sullivan on why he is taking the Seahawks and the points as one of his five Locks of the Week for Week 10. To read the rest of his picks, click here.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Seahawks at Buccaneers (-3) Buccaneers Buccaneers Seahawks Seahawks Seahawks Seahawks Seahawks Buccaneers

Vikings at Bills

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Open: Bills -9.5

Current: Bills -3

"Josh Allen's status is obviously key here. I'm of the opinion he doesn't play in this game, based on the flow and timeline of information coming out of Buffalo on the situation. The line moved pretty dramatically -- down from Bills -6 to Bills -3.5 -- but that probably doesn't fully reflect what the spread would be if Allen is out. He's that important. I'm backing the Vikings catching 3.5 but would probably lean toward Buffalo and capable backup Case Keenum (revenge game!!!) if the line was a pick 'em or Bills -1, etc." -- Pick Six Podcast host Will Brinson on why he is picking the Vikings to beat the Bills, 21-17. To see all of his picks, click here.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Vikings at Bills (-3.5) Bills Vikings Vikings Vikings Vikings Vikings Vikings Vikings

Lions at Bears

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Open: Bears -1.5

Current: Bears -2.5

"It's wild that I'm at the point where I'm making the Bears a best bet. Seriously, this offense was terrible to start the year. Their play-calling was atrocious, and Chicago's red zone play-calling specifically had me convinced every player would be forced to run laps if they were to ever touch the end zone. That's changed now, and Justin Fields is thriving.

"Last week vs. the Miami Dolphins, the Ohio State product completed 17 of 28 passes for 123 yards and three touchdowns, and rushed 15 times for 178 yards and one touchdown. He also set a franchise record for longest touchdown run by a quarterback with a 61-yard score. Fields' 178 rushing yards were the most by a quarterback in a regular-season game in NFL HISTORY. Fields also became the first player in NFL history to throw three touchdowns and rush for 140-plus yards. What's he going to do against the worst defense in the NFL?

"The Lions upset the Packers last week, but they needed three Aaron Rodgers turnovers to do so. Dan Campbell is 0-11-1 on the road in his coaching career, and the Lions have lost six straight games following a win. I don't want to overlook the fact that the Bears have lost two straight games, but they are playing with some confidence. The Bears won both games vs. the Lions last season, if you were wondering. I'm taking them again here." -- CBS Sports' Jordan Dajani on why he is laying the points with Chicago against Detroit. To see all of his Week 10 picks, click here.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Lions at Bears (-3) Bears Bears Lions Bears Bears Bears Lions Bears

Broncos at Titans

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Open: Titans -2

Current: Titans -2.5

"The Titans are back home after going 1-1 on a two-game road trip, barely losing to the Chiefs in overtime. They might have Ryan Tannehill back at quarterback, which they need. The Broncos are coming off a bye, but this is a tough trip to get back going again. Look for the Titans to win it." -- CBS Sports Senior NFL analyst Pete Prisco on why he likes the Titans to take down the Broncos, 26-18. Click here to see all of his Week 10 picks.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Broncos at Titans (-2.5) Titans Titans Titans Titans Titans Broncos Broncos Titans

Jaguars at Chiefs

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Open: Chiefs -9.5

Current: Chiefs -9.5

"The Chiefs were disappointing off of the bye against the Tennessee Titans. That win did not feel like a win. An overtime field goal victory against a backup rookie quarterback making his second career start without a wide receiving corps? Not to insult the Titans -- who clearly won in the toughness category -- but the Chiefs are obviously the better team. The Jaguars are not as good as the Titans, so maybe this home game in K.C. is the one where Patrick Mahomes and Co. explode. That's what I believe. The Chiefs are 3-5 ATS this season, which is ugly, but I'm calling my shot." -- CBS Sports' gambling guru Jordan Dajani on why he is laying the points with the Chiefs against Jacksonville. To check out all of his Week 10 picks, click here.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Jaguars at Chiefs (-9.5) Jaguars Chiefs Jaguars Chiefs Chiefs Jaguars Chiefs Chiefs

Browns at Dolphins

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Open: Dolphins -5.5

Current: Dolphins -3.5

"My instinct here isn't that the market fees like the Browns are a great team, but that the Dolphins are probably an average one on the same level as Cleveland. But the Dolphins to me are a clear playoff team, even with a defense that some think is shaky. That's because Miami has the best passing game in the league, with Tyreek Hill as the NFL's best No. 1 receiver and Jaylen Waddle as the league's best No. 2 receiver. Tua Tagovailoa has won every game he's started and finished this year. If you extend that back to last year when he played in nowhere near as efficient an offense, he's 12-1 in his last 13 finished games as starter. I know the Dolphins only won by small margins against perceived weaker teams each of the last two weeks, but road interconference games are difficult to win no matter the opponent, and those are the types of road trips during which the old Dolphins drop at least one and maybe two games.

"Then you have a Browns team coming off a bye that we last saw destroying the Bengals. Maybe that defense will again have success here against a Dolphins offensive line dealing with a key injury to Terron Armstead, but Miami is ninth in sack rate on offense all year, so I wouldn't put them in the same bucket as the Bengals when it comes to strength of that unit. I also worry about the state of the locker room coming out of the bye when they're just a few games from getting Deshaun Watson on the field. Do you think with two weeks to dwell on that QB upgrade that the team is 100% focused on beating the very good opponent on the schedule this week?"

Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Browns at Dolphins (-3.5) Dolphins Browns Dolphins Dolphins Dolphins Dolphins Dolphins Dolphins

Texans at Giants

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Open: Giants -6

Current: Giants -4.5

"The Giants are coming off a bye, while the Texans played last Thursday. The Giants have had run-defense issues, which could mean a big game for Dameon Pierce. I look for the Texans to hang around because of that. Giants win it, but it's close." -- CBS Sports Senior NFL analyst Pete Prisco believes the Giants will edge out a 23-20 victory over the Texans in Week 10. To read all of his picks, click here.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Texans at Giants (-5) Texans Giants Giants Texans Texans Texans Giants Texans

Saints at Steelers

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Open: Saints -2.5

Current: Saints -1.5

Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Saints (-1.5) at Steelers Steelers Saints Steelers Steelers Steelers Steelers Steelers Steelers

Colts at Raiders



Time: Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)

Open: Colts -3.5

Current: Raiders -4.5

"If you haven't been following the Colts over the past few weeks, let me give you a quick rehash of how things have gone:

Oct. 24: Matt Ryan gets benched (for Sam Ehlinger)

Nov. 1: They fire their offensive coordinator (Marcus Brady)

Nov. 6: They have their lowest offensive output since 1997 in a loss to the Patriots (121 yards).

Nov. 7: They fire Frank Reich and promote a guy to interim coach who has zero NFL coaching experience (Jeff Saturday).

"I would say that it's been a circus, but that would be an insult to circuses.

"What this means is that the Raiders will be going into their most winnable game of the season: They get to face a team that's starting its backup quarterback with a new offensive coordinator and an interim coach who will have been on the job for six days when this game kicks off.

"I'm not going to say that Josh McDaniels should be fired if the Raiders lose, but if he gets outcoached by a former offensive lineman who was coaching high school football last week, that might be a sign that it's time to move on from him.

... This feels like a game that McDaniels absolutely can't afford to lose and fortunately for him, I don't think his team is going to lose." -- CBS Sports NFL writer and member of the Pick Six Podcast John Breech on why he is predicting the Raiders to pull out a win over the Colts by a field goal. To read the rest of his picks, click here.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Colts at Raiders (-6) Raiders Raiders Raiders Colts Colts Colts Raiders Raiders

Cowboys at Packers

Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (Fox)

Open: Cowboys -3

Current: Cowboys -4

"The oddsmakers have seemingly given up on the Packers and for good reason. After being road favorites against the Lions in Week 9, Aaron Rodgers threw three red zone interceptions and Green Bay fell to 3-6 on the season. Now, Rodgers and Co. are home dogs to the Cowboys. The defending MVP is having arguably his worst season and the Packers are averaging just 17.1 points per game with a red zone touchdown percentage (50%) that ranks 23rd in the NFL. Meanwhile, Dallas is fresh off a bye and is 2-0 SU and ATS since Dak Prescott returned from his thumb injury. Since the start of last season, the Cowboys are 19-6 ATS (best in the NFL) and Mike McCarthy is 12-2-1 ATS in his career coming off the bye (2-0 ATS with Dallas)." -- CBS Sports' Tyler Sullivan on why is rolling with the Cowboys to take down the Packers at Lambeau Field as one of his best bets. To see the rest of his picks, click here.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Cowboys (-4.5) at Packers Cowboys Cowboys Cowboys Packers Cowboys Cowboys Packers Packers

Cardinals at Rams

Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (Fox)

Open: Rams -3

Current: Rams -3

"The Rams are down and out right now after Tom Brady once again ripped Sean McVay's heart out. Making matters worse, Matthew Stafford is now in concussion protocol, and is questionable to play on Sunday. I've got to trust McVay against Kliff Kingsbury -- he's 6-1 against his Cardinals counterpart, with the only loss coming in a massive emotional letdown spot last year after McVay and Stafford took down the defending champs in Brady and the Bucs." -- Will Brinson, the host of the Pick Six Podcast, explaining why he will lay the points and ride with the Rams at home against the Cardinals. To see all of his picks, click here



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Cardinals at Rams (-1.5) Rams Rams Rams Rams Cardinals Rams Cardinals Rams

Chargers at 49ers

Time: Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Open: 49ers -3.5

Current: 49ers -7

Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Chargers at 49ers (-7) 49ers 49ers Chargers Chargers Chargers 49ers 49ers 49ers

Commanders at Eagles

Time: Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Open: Eagles -10

Current: Eagles -11

