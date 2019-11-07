NFL Week 10 odds, picks: Browns rebound vs. Bills, Ravens cover against Bengals

Last week provided several great examples of the parity which the NFL prides itself on. Matt Moore's Chiefs beat Kirk Cousins and the Vikings, Aaron Rodgers' Packers were destroyed by the Chargers and the winless Dolphins are winless no more!

Gamblers knew that Week 9 had potential to be brutal, and brutal it was. I can brag that I did have the Ravens handing the Patriots their first loss of the season, but overall, not a great outing for me. Week 10 also has potential to be tricky when it comes to some of these lines, but there are a couple of games I'm confident on.

Can the Browns finally get back in the win column? Can the Packers rebound at home against the Panthers? Let's dive into my Week 10 picks.

Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Browns -3

This offseason while many were busy crowning the Browns the Super Bowl champions, I was standing firm in saying that the Cleveland Browns were the Cleveland Browns until they prove to me that they are not the Cleveland Browns. This season has been an enormous disappointment, and the Browns just lost to a quarterback who was making his first NFL start last week. Now, the Browns do have an opportunity to turn things around on Sunday. Their schedule is absolute cake down the back stretch, and they will face only one 2018 playoff team in the next eight weeks. The Bills have lost only two games so far this season, but they are definitely beatable. The defense has proven that they are prone to inconsistencies, and the offense has scored 30 points in a game just once -- against the Dolphins. The Bills are the better team, but the Browns have to be due, right? Freddie Kitchens is coaching for his job and Cleveland's fans are hungry for a win. Since this game is at home, I'll take the Browns.

The pick: Browns 28-21 over Bills

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Bears -2.5

The last two home games were not pleasant for Bears fans. They suffered losses to the Saints and Chargers, as quarterback Mitchell Trubisky continues to struggle. Last week in Philadelphia, the former No. 2 overall pick threw for just 125 yards, and completed just 47.6% of his passes. Trubisky hasn't thrown a touchdown pass in the first half since Sept. 23, when the Bears took down the lowly Redskins on "Monday Night Football." In fact, Trubisky has failed to throw a touchdown in five of seven games. While Detroit's secondary isn't one of the best in the NFL, it's hard to imagine things getting better for Trubisky and the Bears right now. They have lost their last four games and face a feisty Lions team that features Matthew Stafford, who has thrown 10 touchdowns over the last three games. Also, the Lions have fared well on the road this year, and have covered the spread in five of their last seven away games. This Lions team is very hungry to get back into the win column. They suffered heartbreaking losses to the Chiefs and Packers earlier this season, and then failed to get into the end zone on fourth and goal with the game on the line against the Raiders last week.

The pick: Lions 24-13 over Bears

Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Ravens -10

The Ravens are flying high after their 37-20 win over the previously undefeated Patriots. This week, they face a winless Bengals team who has a rookie quarterback making his first NFL start. Now, backup quarterbacks have fared pretty well this season, but willing the Bengals to victory over this Ravens team is going to be a tall task for Ryan Finley. It is worth noting, however, that Cincinnati had a bye week to prepare for this game, and that they covered the spread in Week 6 when the Bengals lost to the Ravens, 23-17. Lamar Jackson is once again going to be playmaker to watch on Sunday. He rushed for a career-high 152 yards and a touchdown against the Bengals earlier this year, which was the fourth-most rushing yards by a quarterback in a single game in NFL history. First-round pick Marquise Brown also got involved in the game plan against the Patriots after missing the last two weeks. He had three receptions for a team-high 48 receiving yards, and has three touchdowns in the three road games he has played in. I believe that this game is going to be close in the early stages, but Baltimore ends up blowing away Cincinnati in the fourth quarter.

The pick: Ravens 30-14

Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Point spread: Saints -13

I'm not sure many people are going to be taking the Falcons to win this one straight up, so the question is the spread. Yes, 13 points is a lot, but the Saints have won their last six games while the Falcons have lost their last six. I thought Drew Brees wouldn't look like an elite quarterback right away when he came back in Week 8 after missing five games, but Sean Payton didn't worry about easing him in. Brees completed 34 of his 43 passing attempts for 373 yards, three touchdowns and an interception. Brees has historically been incredible against Atlanta as well. He has 8,224 yards and 53 touchdowns vs. the Falcons -- both of those being the best numbers Brees has put up against any opponent. He also had a bye week to help prepare for this matchup, and I believe the well-rested Saints are ready to continue to prove to the league that they are one of the best teams in the league. While Latavius Murray has been great, Alvin Kamara returned to the practice field this week and should have a chance to go on Sunday. Give me the Saints and lay the points.

The pick: Saints 34-17 over Falcons

Carolina Panthers at Green Bay Packers

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (Fox)

Point spread: Packers -5

The Packers find themselves in an interesting spot entering Week 10. I believe that what happened in Los Angeles last week will end up being an outlier for the Packers when it's all said and done, but they get a capable Panthers team this week and then the undefeated San Francisco 49ers in Week 12 after their bye. Matt LaFleur and Co. have been a pleasant surprise this season, but public perception of this team will change if they drop a home game against the Panthers. After having success doing so over the past few weeks, Green Bay struggled to get its running backs involved in the offense against the Chargers. Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams combined for just 40 yards on the ground and 38 yards through the air. Against the Chiefs, they combined for a total of 262 yards and three touchdowns. Rodgers never looked comfortable in the pocket last week, as he was constantly under duress. He will face a Panthers defense that sacked Ryan Tannehill four times in Week 9, and will gameplan around getting to Rodgers on Sunday. As for the Panthers offense, we all know what Christian McCaffrey is capable of -- he had 166 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns against the Titans, which made him the sixth player in NFL history to record 1,200 yards from scrimmage and 13 touchdowns in the first eight games of a season. I was impressed with what I saw from Kyle Allen as well. He rebounded after a horrible performance against the 49ers, and passed for 232 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. He made some tough passes and was successful in keeping drives alive against a tough Titans defense. The 30 points Carolina scored was the most Tennessee has allowed all season. I'm going to take the Panther to cover, but I'm not confident in saying they will beat Green Bay in Lambeau.

The pick: Packers 27-24 over Panthers

Other Week 10 picks

Raiders 30-28 over Chargers

Chiefs 24-17 over Titans

Buccaneers 35-31 over Cardinals

Giants 17-7 over Jets

Colts 21-17 over Dolphins

Rams 28-20 over Steelers

Cowboys 31-27 over Vikings

Seahawks 35-28 over 49ers