NFL Week 10 odds, picks: Giants win battle of New York, Lions make things worse for Mitch Trubisky

And then there were two. After the events from Week 9, the NFL has just one unbeaten and one winless team in the league after the New England Patriots fell to the Baltimore Ravens and the Miami Dolphins were able to beat the New York Jets.

Now, the 49ers are the only undefeated team in the NFL and the Bengals currently have the inside track at the No. 1 overall pick as they haven't tasted victory at all in 2019. I expect both of these teams to keep the status quo in Week 10, but there are plenty of intriguing matchups that could once again shake up the hierarchy in league circles.

Before we get to those picks, let's see where we stand heading into Week 10.

Picks record

Straight up: 87-47-1

Against the spread: 64-70-1

Pretty much in the same ballpark as we were a week ago. Picking the Dolphins to notch their first win of the season seemed like easy money to me as there were plenty of warning signs that Jets were ready to fall on their face more than they already have this season. On the flip side, I did not see that dud performance by the Packers coming and who would expect Matt Moore to complete over 70% of his passes against the Vikings defense.

Alright, let's dive in to who I like in this slate.

Giants at Jets

Point spread: Jets +2.5

We have a battle for New York (New Jersey?) at MetLife Stadium on Sunday with the Giants and Jets squaring off. The Jets season has completely gone off the rails with the low point coming last week in a loss against the previously winless Miami Dolphins. Meanwhile, the Giants initially had a step on the Cowboys on Monday Night Football, but gave their shot at victory right back to Dallas, who went on to blow them out.

That's a long way in saying that neither team is particularly good, but I like the Giants a bit better this week. While the Jets (when healthy) may have the better defense by a slim margin, I like the Giants' offensive weapons much more. As long as that shaky offensive line can keep Daniel Jones upright and can get Saquon Barkley in space, I think the unit finds success.

Meanwhile, former Jet Leonard Williams' revenge game narrative is too good to pass up.

The pick: Giants 24-17 over Jets

Ravens at Bengals

Point spread: Bengals +10

The Ravens just dethroned the previously unbeaten New England Patriots on Sunday Night Football and are facing rookie quarterback Ryan Finley in his first career start following the benching of Andy Dalton. To me, Baltimore is simply too good of a team and too hot currently to not cover this ten-point spread.

Oh, by the way, the Bengals have allowed an NFL-high 177.6 rushing yards per game this season. Get ready for Lamar Jackson and Mark Ingram to once again feast on the ground.

The pick: Ravens 37-13 over Bengals

Lions at Bears

Point spread: Lions +2.5

For my money, the Detroit Lions are the best under-500 team in the NFL. They've certainly struggled, but have been in nearly every single game they've played this year. They were on the brink of beating the Raiders in Oakland last week, but poor execution on the game-winning play squandered the chance at a thrilling win.

With that said, I like taking them with the points this weekend and it strictly comes down to the quarterback play. I trust Matthew Stafford going against the Bears defense in Chicago far more than I trust Mitch Trubisky facing the Lions defense at home. Over his last three games, Stafford has thrown for at least 340 yards and has 10:3 touchdown-to-interception ratio. Trubisky, meanwhile, ranks dead last in passing touchdowns, yards per game and yards per attempt among the 25 quarterbacks that have thrown at least 200 passes this year.

Give me the Lions all day.

The pick: Lions 27-17 over Bears

Dolphins at Colts

Point spread: Dolphins +10.5

This pick does need disclaimer as we don't know the official game status of Jacoby Brissett, who suffered an MCL sprain in Week 9, at the time this article has been filed. That said, let's assume he does play this weekend.

Miami is hot off the heels of their first win of the season over the New York Jets and there no denying that they are a considerably better team with Ryan Fitzpatrick under center. He was efficient against New York, completing 24 of his 36 passes for 288 yards, three touchdowns, and zero turnovers. Because of that and the uncertainty of Indy's quarterback situation, I like the Dolphins to cover the double-digit spread in this game, but I like Indy to get the victory in the end.

The pick: Colts 24-17 over Dolphins

Panthers at Packers

Point spread: Panthers +5

The Packers came out completely flat against the Chargers in Los Angeles last week and I expect a bounce-back performance from Aaron Rodgers and company now that they're back in Green Bay. The Packers defense has struggled against the run and allowed 127.7 yards per game on the ground, so MVP candidate Christian McCaffrey should find success once again. That said, I think Aaron Rodgers will move the ball at a clip that Kyle Allen won't be able to keep up with.

The pick: Packers 28-20 over Panthers

The rest of the bunch

Raiders 30-20 over Chargers

Chiefs 27-10 over Titans

Bills 21-17 over Browns

Buccaneers 33-21 over Cardinals

Saints 36-10 over Falcons

Rams 27-13 over Steelers

Vikings 24-17 over Cowboys

49ers 28-24 over Seahawks