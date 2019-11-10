NFL Week 10 odds, picks, how to watch, stream: Rams roll over Steelers, Seahawks hand 49ers their first loss

After three consecutive 11-3 weeks, I finally came back down to earth with my Week 9 picks. While I secured a fourth consecutive winning week, I was barely above .500, going 7-6 and needing a Cowboys' victory over the Giants on Monday night just to get on the winning side of things.

While the Dolphins, Raiders, and Steelers rewarded my faith in them, the Browns, Patriots and Jaguars were among the teams that let me know while contributing to last weekend's less than stellar record. Let's see if I can right the ship and reward the readers with a much stronger week.

Ready or not, here are my NFL Week 10 picks.

Los Angeles Chargers (4-5) at Oakland (4-4)

Thursday, 8:20 p.m. ET (Fox, NFL Network, fuboTV, try for free)

Point spread: Chargers -1

After going 49 days without a home game, the Raiders will play their second game inside the Black Hole in a five-day span when they host the AFC West division rival Chargers on Thursday night. While the Chargers are coming off an impressive win over the Packers, I'm going with home team in this one. Rookie sensation Josh Jacobs, who rushed for 120 yards and two scores in Sunday's win over the Lions, should have success against a Chargers defense that is 20th in the NFL against the run.

The pick: Raiders 24, Chargers 20

Kansas City (6-3) at Tennessee (4-5)

1 p.m. ET (CBS, CBS All Access)

Point spread: Chiefs -3.5

Both Tennessee and Kansas City burned me in my Week 9 picks. The Titans, while rallying late, came up short in Carolina, while the Chiefs, despite having Patrick Mahomes on the sideline, defeated a gamely Vikings team at home. While a Titans' win at home wouldn't surprise me, I'm not going against the Chiefs for a second straight week, with or without Mahomes.

The pick: Chiefs 23, Titans 20

Buffalo (6-2) at Cleveland (2-6)

1 p.m. ET (CBS, CBS All Access)

Point spread: Browns -2.5

For some reason, I picked the Browns to get out of their season-long funk in Denver last weekend. Also, for some reason, Cleveland is favored to beat a Bills team that is 6-2 while boasting the league's third-ranked defense. While Nick Chubb (803 yards, six touchdowns) could exploit the only weakness on the Bills' defense (they are 19th against the run through nine games), I'm not picking against the Bills, who continue to win close games with second year quarterback Josh Allen under center. Buffalo's defense will give Baker Mayfield fits, while ageless wonder Frank Gore takes advantage of Cleveland's 30th ranked run defense.

The pick: Bills 19, Browns 17

Arizona (3-5-1) at Tampa Bay (2-6)

1 p.m. ET (Fox, fuboTV, try for free)

Point spread: Buccaneers -5

While it's certainly tempting to the pick the Cardinals following last Thursday's gamely effort against the 49ers, I'll roll with the hard luck Buccaneers at home in Bruce Arians' first game against the team he coached from 2013-17. In a game between two of the NFL's worst pass defense, Jameis Winston (who did not throw an interception last week for just the third time this season) will make enough plays while snapping Tampa Bay's four-game losing streak.

The pick: Buccaneers 31, Cardinals 28

New York Giants (2-7) at New York Jets (1-7)

1 p.m. ET (Fox, fuboTV, try for free)

Point spread: Giants -2

The Battle of the Big Apple will be a nice "away" victory for Daniel Jones and the Giants, who hand Adam Gase and the Jets another loss in what has become a lost year for Gang Green.

The pick: Giants 20, Jets 17

Atlanta (1-7) at New Orleans (7-1)

1 p.m. ET (Fox, fuboTV, try for free)

Point spread: Saints -12.5

In a battle between the best and worst team in the NFC South, Drew Brees and the Saints roll to their eighth victory of the season. Brees and company should have a field day against a Falcons' defense that is 30th in the league in points allowed.

The pick: Saints 34, Falcons 21

Baltimore (6-2) at Cincinnati (0-8)

1 p.m. ET (CBS, CBS All Access)

Point spread: Ravens -10

This is the perfect upset pick. The Ravens, a week after handing the Patriots their first loss of the season, sleepwalk in Cincinnati against a winless Bengals team that is coming off a bye. Sunday will also be the first career start for 2019 fourth round pick Ryan Finley, who is taking over for longtime Bengals starter, Andy Dalton. While I believe the Bengals will put forth a valiant effort, the Ravens will win an ugly game while keeping their comfortable lead in the AFC North.

The pick: Ravens 20, Bengals 13

Detroit (3-4-1) at Chicago (3-5)

1 p.m. ET (Fox, fuboTV, try for free)

Point spread: Bears -2.5

Sunday's game in Chicago is between two NFC North teams that are a combined 1-8 in their last nine games. While the Bears' offense has been atrocious lately, they should be able to find their way against Detroit's 27th ranked scoring defense. Chicago's sixth ranked scoring defense should also have success against a Lions offense that is extremely thin at the running back position. That being said, I think the Lions' offense will do just enough to hand the Bears their fifth consecutive defeat.

The pick: Lions 21, Bears 20

Miami (1-7) at Indianapolis (5-3)

4:05 p.m. ET (CBS, CBS All Access)

Point spread: Colts -10.5

While the Dolphins are feeling good after getting their first win of the season, their one game "winning streak" will end in Indianapolis, as the Colts look to get back on track after seeing their three-game losing streak come to an end in Pittsburgh. Even if Jacoby Brissett can't go, the Colts have confidence in veteran backup quarterback Brian Hoyer, who threw three touchdowns in last Sunday's two-point loss to the Steelers.

The pick: Colts 23, Dolphins 16

Carolina (5-3) at Green Bay (7-2)

4:25 p.m. (Fox, fuboTV, try for free)

Point spread: Packers -5

Kyle Allen, while he's played well in relief of Cam Newton, has started to show signs of regress, as he has completed just over half of his pass attempts with a 2/4 touchdown/interception ratio over the last two games. Christian McCaffrey will have his moments, but Aaron Rodgers will lead Green Bay to victory a week after the Packers' ugly loss to the Chargers in Los Angeles. Za'Darius Smith (8.5 sacks) and Preston Smith (eight sacks) should be able to put consistent pressure on Allen, who has been sacked 20 times this season.

The pick: Packers 23, Panthers 20

Los Angeles Rams (5-3) at Pittsburgh (4-4)

4:25 p.m. (Fox, fuboTV, try for free)

Point spread: Rams -3.5

Yes, I've had success lately riding the Steelers' hot hand. But Pittsburgh's inability to start fast on offense will finally cost them in Sunday's game, as the Steelers see their three-game winning streak come to an end. Look for a big game from All-Pro defensive lineman Aaron Donald, a Pittsburgh native and former standout at the University of Pittsburgh who grew up a Steelers fan.

The pick: Rams 27, Steelers 20

Minnesota (6-3) at Dallas (5-3)

8:20 p.m. on NBC

Point spread: Cowboys -3

Fans will be treated to a matchup between two of the NFL's best running backs in Ezekiel Elliott and Dalvin Cook. After a slow start in Monday night's win over the Giants, the Cowboys will come out strong out of the gate against a Vikings team that may be without receiver Adam Thielen, who continues to deal with a hamstring injury.

The pick: Cowboys 21, Vikings 17

Seattle (7-2) at San Francisco (8-0)

Monday, 8:15 p.m. on ESPN

Point spread: 49ers -5.5

While the 49ers' defense has been dominant out of the gate, they haven't faced a quarterback of Russell Wilson's caliber. Wilson, who is the midst of an MVP season, will strengthen his MVP case by leading the Seahawks to an upset victory over the previously undefeated 49ers.

The pick: Seahawks 19, 49ers 17