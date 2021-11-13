With Week 10 already in full swing, we are just crossing the halfway point of the 2021 NFL regular season. If this weekend's action is anything like recent weeks, upsets could already be in order. Of course, trying to identify those winners and stay in the green is easier said than done, so if you're looking for a little help as we venture deeper into the second half of the season, you've come to the right place.

Bills at Jets

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Bills -13, O/U 48.5

Current: Bills -14, O/U 47.5

Mike White's return at QB has certainly invigorated certain pockets of Jets fans (and White himself), but are we really trusting New York to play spoiler in this AFC East affair? The Bills repeatedly hurt themselves in Week 9's stunning upset at the hands of Jacksonville, but the reality is, they still own one of the NFL's top defenses. The Jets, on the other hand, have allowed more yards per game than any other team. This feels like a prime spot for Josh Allen and Co. to get back on track, reestablish themselves as true contenders, and cover the spread in the process.

Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Bills (-13) at Jets Bills Bills Bills Bills Jets Jets Jets Bills

Buccaneers at Washington



Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox), stream on fuboTV (try for free)

Open: Buccaneers -8, O/U 50.5

Current: Buccaneers -9.5, O/U 51

Sure feels like every single spread is north of nine the last month or so in the NFL and this game qualifies. It's an actual rematch of the playoff game, thanks to Taylor Heinicke starting against Tom Brady. The big difference is the Washington defense is terrible now. Ron Rivera's crew is 31st against the pass and the only reprieve they get is Antonio Brown and Chris Godwin being banged up. Skinny stacks in DFS with Mike Evans and Terry McLaurin are extremely interesting given how these two teams let opponents throw the ball. I'm probably looking over here versus a side and Evans/Tyler Johnson props are intriguing. We could see a lot more Leonard Fournette usage plus the tight ends if AB/Godwin are out." -- CBS Sports' Will Brinson on why he likes the Bucs (but not in a blowout) against Washington. Check out all of Brinson's Week 10 picks ATS right here.

Jaguars at Colts

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Colts -10.5, O/U 48

Current: Colts -10.5, O/U 47.5

"I think the Jacksonville defense against the run has been pretty solid this year. And you look at the Colts, what do they wanna do? They wanna run the ball, run the ball, run the ball. I don't think they're gonna move the ball as well (here) ... The Jags are gonna put it on Carson Wentz ... It's gonna be a low-scoring game. The Colts will win this game, but (the Jags) traditionally play the Colts well, (too)."

That's CBS Sports senior writer Pete Prisco, explaining on the "Pick Six NFL Podcast" why he's backing the Jaguars from a betting angle in Week 10. Catch the full episode of the podcast right here or below.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Jaguars at Colts (-10.5) Jaguars Jaguars Jaguars Colts Colts Colts Jaguars Colts

Lions at Steelers

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox), stream on fuboTV (try for free)

Open: Steelers -9, O/U 44.5

Current: Steelers -8, O/U 42.5

"I'm not going to sit here and tell you the Lions are a better team than their record indicates. Clearly, this team deserves to be picking in the top three of the draft next year. But once you get later into the season with a winless team, you can be sure their lines are going to be inflated as the betting public refuses to believe they're ever going to win. And I particularly like a team like that coming out of a bye, where they've had to sit with that big zero in the win column for an entire week before getting back on the practice field ... This feels like one of the Lions' close losses where it's ugly for three quarters and the Steelers gut out a win without covering." -- R.J. White in his SuperContest picks for Week 10

Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Lions at Steelers (-9) Steelers Lions Lions Lions Lions Steelers Steelers Lions

Falcons at Cowboys

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox), stream on fuboTV (try for free)

Open: Cowboys-9.5, O/U 51

Current: Cowboys -9, O/U 54.5

"The Falcons are playing consecutive road games, but they impressed in winning at New Orleans last week. They do get a Cowboys team that won't be happy after being upset by the Broncos last week. Dallas struggled on offense, but it will get back on track here. Look for a lot of points, and Dallas will take it behind a big day by Dak Prescott." -- CBS Sports senior writer Pete Prisco, who likes the Cowboys to win straight-up but is all over the Falcons (+9) keeping it close.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Falcons at Cowboys (-9) Falcons Cowboys Cowboys Falcons Falcons Cowboys Falcons Falcons

Browns at Patriots

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Patriots -3, O/U 45

Current: Patriots -2.5, O/U 45

"The problem for the Browns is that the Patriots will beat you however they have to beat you and this week, I'm thinking that means Bill Belichick is going to put the game on Baker Mayfield's shoulders, which is kind of what you would expect Belichick to do, especially since Baker's shoulders are injured. I feel like the Patriots will go all-in to stop the run. They're not going to let Cleveland's best offensive player (Nick Chubb) beat them, which means if the Browns are going to win, Mayfield's going to have to have a huge day. Mayfield had a huge day against the Bengals, but the Patriots are definitely not the Bengals. As a matter of fact, if there are two teams you'll never get mixed up ever, it's the Patriots and the Bengals." -- CBS Sports' John Breech on why he likes New England to take care of business against Cleveland.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Browns at Patriots (-1.5) Patriots Patriots Patriots Patriots Patriots Patriots Browns Patriots

Saints at Titans

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Titans -2.5, O/U 45

Current: Titans -3, O/U 44

"This Sunday could be a letdown spot against a good defense, but there are two developments that made me want to make the Titans a best bet: One, Trevor Siemian is not a legitimate starting quarterback, and two, I think there's something going on with Alvin Kamara. On Tuesday, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reported that the Saints tried out three running backs, and that he had heard whispers Kamara had gotten banged up. Sure enough, Kamara did not practice on Wednesday due to a knee injury. He is obviously the most important player on offense for the Saints, and without him, this line should move." -- CBS Sports writer and resident Titans expert Jordan Dajani on why he's a big believer in Tennessee winning and covering the spread in Week 10.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Saints at Titans (-3) Saints Saints Saints Titans Titans Titans Titans Titans

Vikings at Chargers

Time: Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET (Fox), stream on fuboTV (try for free)

Open: Chargers -3, O/U 51

Current: Chargers -3, O/U 53.5

"Minnesota is heading to the West Coast after a deflating overtime loss to the Ravens last week. That could set them up for a letdown performance on the road against a Chargers team that is coming off a road win in Philadelphia and looking to keep pace in the tightly contested AFC West race. This could prove to be a big day for Austin Ekeler as he'll face a Vikings defense that ranks 26th against the run in DVOA." -- CBS Sports' Tyler Sullivan on why he likes Los Angeles to win and cover (but just barely) in Week 10.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Vikings at Chargers (-2.5) Chargers Chargers Chargers Chargers Chargers Vikings Chargers Chargers

Panthers at Cardinals



Time: Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET (Fox), stream on fuboTV (try for free)

Open: Cardinals -10, O/U 44.5

Current: Cardinals -10.5, O/U 44

"I won't be surprised if (Cam) Newton is active Sunday against the Cardinals as either an emergency player or subbing in for some special packages. I'd expect Newton to have a decent enough understanding of the offense to provide a better alternative to P.J. Walker by next week, and he should be the starter when Carolina plays host to Washington in Week 11 ... Cam Newton is back in Carolina because the Panthers believe they can make the playoffs."

That's CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones, who foresees Carolina potentially breaking out its new (old) weapon against Arizona. But does Jones think the buzz of Newton's return will be enough to drive an upset over the Cardinals? Nope. He's taking Arizona in Week 10, and you can find all of his predictions at CBS Sports.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Panthers at Cardinals (-10) Cardinals Panthers Panthers Cardinals Cardinals Cardinals Panthers Panthers

Eagles at Broncos

Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Broncos -2, O/U 45

Current: Broncos -2.5, O/U 45.5

"I'm not expecting Denver to shock the world two weeks in a row. I'm much more comfortable taking them in an underdog role than as a favorite, which they are here. And I get why. The Eagles have not been great this season, but they have been better in recent weeks ... I get the sense that Nick Sirianni has started to figure out what works best with Jalen Hurts and is finding a more healthy balance on offense. Perhaps that's why an Eagles team that averaged only 1.96 points per possession in its first five games is scoring 2.92 points per possession over the last four." -- CBS Sports expert Tom Fornelli on why he's got the Eagles as one of his three best bets this week.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Eagles at Broncos (-2.5) Broncos Broncos Eagles Eagles Eagles Broncos Eagles Broncos

Seahawks at Packers

Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Packers -5, O/U 49

Current: Packers -3.5, O/U 49

"This might be Russell Wilson versus Aaron Rodgers in a duel of eventual Hall of Fame QBs, but the backdrop is abnormal. Wilson's return from a three-week hiatus after finger surgery is anticipated, but he could be impaired by rust and a possible protective glove on his hand. Rodgers, sacked by COVID-19, may not play at all. The earliest he would be eligible is Saturday, which would mean over a week without practice. Neither team can relay on its middling rushing game. " -- Mike Tierney on why the Packers are part of his teaser picks for Week 10.

Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Seahawks at Packers (-3.5) Packers Seahawks Packers Seahawks Packers Seahawks Seahawks Packers

Chiefs at Raiders



Time: Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC), stream on fuboTV (try for free)

Open: Chiefs -3, O/U 54

Current: Chiefs -2.5, O/U 52

Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Chiefs (-2.5) at Raiders Raiders Raiders Raiders Chiefs Chiefs Raiders Raiders Chiefs

Rams at 49ers

Time: Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN), stream on fuboTV (try for free)

Open: Rams -3, O/U 46.5

Current: Rams -3.5, O/U 49

Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Rams (-4) at 49ers Rams Rams 49ers Rams Rams 49ers Rams Rams

