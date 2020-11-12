After a nightmarish Week 8, we did find ways to rebound in Week 9. We went 8-6 against the spread and nailed our lock of the week in the Green Bay Packers covering against the San Francisco 49ers. We still found new ways to get surprised last Sunday, however, as the Buffalo Bills dominated the Seattle Seahawks and the lowly Dallas Cowboys were able to cover against the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers. Even with those losses, we were able to register some notable wins, such as having the New York Giants upset the Washington Football Team and the New Orleans Saints covering against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

We have some pretty intriguing games this week! Below I will give you my top five picks, followed by the rest of the bunch. Let's go ahead and jump in.

Top five picks record: 23-21-1

Overall ATS record: 75-52-3

Thursday, 8:20 p.m. ET (Fox/NFL Network)

If you have been following my column this season, you know I use very specific gambling stats compiled by our incredible research team to make my cases for my weekly picks. Naturally, those stats don't always guarantee a win, and it's sometimes better to go with your gut. Full disclosure, the stats back up taking Indianapolis in this matchup, but my gut tells me to go with Tennessee.

Philip Rivers and Co. fell to the Baltimore Ravens 24-10 last week, and it was a pretty ugly matchup. Even while Lamar Jackson wasn't perfect, he was still able to find a way to win by double digits. As for the Titans, they got back into the win column with a 24-17 victory over the Chicago Bears that was impressive for a couple of reasons. One, Derrick Henry rushed for just 68 yards, and two, Tennessee's defense held the Bears to just 2 of 15 on third down conversions while newly-added cornerback Desmond King scored on a 63-yard fumble return. The Titans didn't have their two starting pass rushers last Sunday either, and still found a way to win.

The game is in primetime, in Nashville, and the Titans get up for big games. They are 2-0 in primetime games this season, and I think they move to 3-0 on Thursday night.

The pick: Titans 28-26

Jacksonville Jaguars at Green Bay Packers

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

I'm impressed that rookie quarterback Jake Luton was able to give the Houston Texans a game last week, but this is still one of the worst teams in the NFL. The Packers, however, are one of the best teams in the league in my opinion.

Over the last three seasons, Jacksonville is 0-4-1 against the spread vs teams multiple games above .500. They have also averaged just 8.4 points per game in those five contests! Aaron Rodgers looks great, Aaron Jones is running hard and Davante Adams appears to be one of the best wide receivers in the NFL.

The pick: Packers 30-10

Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (Fox)

The Seahawks defense is a serious question mark, one that has everyone wondering if they are a legitimate Super Bowl contender. The Bills racked up 420 yards of total offense on the Seahawks last week and quarterback Josh Allen scored four total touchdowns, but I still have faith in Seattle because of its offense.

This week's matchup against the Rams will be the Seahawks' first game as an underdog since Week 1 against the Atlanta Falcons. They are 9-2 against the spread in their last 11 games as an underdog, dating back to 2018. The Rams are coming off a bye but have lost two out of their last three games. The lone win came against the Bears during a Monday night game in which Nick Foles struggled to get the offense to do much of anything. The Rams' last loss came to Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins, and the play of Jared Goff was very worrisome. He completed 35 of 61 passes for 355 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions but simply struggled to establish a rapport with any of his receivers. The Rams average just 24.1 points per game while the Seahawks lead the league with 34.3 points scored per game. I'll go with Seattle to rebound.

The pick: Seahawks 31-24

San Francisco 49ers at New Orleans Saints

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (Fox)

The 49ers will get several players back that they didn't have available last week but will still be without Jimmy Garoppolo and George Kittle. This is a big spread, and San Francisco hasn't been a touchdown underdog since 2018. Still, Nick Mullens went 0-2 against the spread as a touchdown underdog in 2018, losing both games by at least 16 points.

A reason I like the Saints moving forward is that Drew Brees has his two top wideouts back in Michael Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders. The two combined to record nine catches for 89 yards and a touchdown against the Buccaneers last Sunday night. Also, it's pretty incredible that Alvin Kamara registered just 49 total yards in a 38-3 blowout! I'll take the Saints to cover this week against an ailing 49ers team.

The pick: Saints 28-17

Baltimore Ravens at New England Patriots

Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

The Ravens certainly haven't been perfect this season, but I still think they are one of the best teams in the league. Believe it or not, Baltimore actually has a better cover percentage and point differential through eight games than it did last season when the Ravens went 14-2!

As for the Patriots, I'm not sure why some were praising them for the 30-27 win they registered over the winless New York Jets on Monday night. It certainly felt like a loss to me. The Patriots will get several players back this week that they didn't have against the Jets, but will that be enough to keep up with the Ravens? Over the last two weeks, touchdown underdogs at home are 4-0 against the spread. That trend ends this week.

The pick: Ravens 29-20

Other Week 10 picks

Eagles (-3) 26-21 over Giants

Buccaneers (-5.5) 30-20 over Panthers

Lions (-4) 28-20 over Washington

Texans (+3) 23-20 over Browns

Bills (+2) 35-31 over Cardinals

Dolphins (-2.5) 28-24 over Chargers

Steelers 27-24 over Bengals (+7.5)

Raiders 30-27 over Broncos (+4.5)

Bears (+2.5) 23-21 over Vikings