Welcome to Week 10 and the second half of the 2024 regular season. Now, the mad dash to Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans heats up with a jam-packed slate of action.

New York Giants at Carolina Panthers (in Munich)



Time: Sunday, 9:30 a.m. ET (NFL Network), stream on fubo (try for free)

Open: Giants -1.5, O/U 41.5 via FanDuel

"It's too bad the poor German fan base has to be subjected to this mess. The Panthers won a game last week against the Saints, even though they were dominated. Bryce Young was better. The Giants are skidding. But they are the better team. That will show up. Giants take it." -- CBS Sports Senior NFL analyst Pete Prisco on why he likes the Giants to pick up the international win and cover. See Prisco's picks for Week 10.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Giants (-5.5) at Panthers Giants Panthers Panthers Giants Giants Giants Panthers Panthers

Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox), stream on fubo (try for free)

Open: Falcons -3.5, O/U 44.5 via DraftKings

"This is strictly a play revolving around the Saints firing head coach Dennis Allen this week. Typically, teams respond well in the aftermath of a coach being fired, so we'll ride that trend, particularly with the field goal hook. The Falcons are also a bit banged up coming into this matchup on offense, with top wideout Drake London leaving last week's matchup due to a hip injury. This season, London has six touchdown receptions. It could slow Atlanta's scoring ability and keep us within the number if he's limited or out entirely." -- CBS Sports NFL writer Tyler Sullivan on why he has the Saints covering against Atlanta. See the rest of Sullivan's picks for Week 10.

Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Falcons (-3.5) at Saints Falcons Falcons Falcons Saints Falcons Saints Falcons Falcons

Buffalo Bills at Indianapolis Colts

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Bills -2, O/U 46.5 via Caesars Sportsbook

"The move to play Joe Flacco didn't pay off for the Colts last week. But he will start again. The Bills have run-game issues, so look for a lot of Jonathan Taylor here. Even so, I don't think the Colts will slow down Josh Allen and his offense. Look for the Bills to stay hot." -- CBS Sports Senior NFL analyst Pete Prisco on why he has the Bills beating the Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium, 30-17. See Prisco's other Week 10 picks.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Bills (-3.5) at Colts Bills Bills Bills Bills Bills Bills Bills Bills

Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Chiefs -9, O/U 46 via Fanatics

"The Broncos lost on the road last week, while the Chiefs are playing on a short week. Kansas City seemed to find its offense a bit against Tampa Bay, while the Broncos defense was shredded by Lamar Jackson last week. This is a tough ask for Denver on the road again. Look for the Chiefs to stay undefeated as their defense gets the best of Bo Nix." -- CBS Sports Senior NFL analyst Pete Prisco on why he has the Chiefs beating the Broncos, 29-17. See his other Week 10 picks.

Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Broncos at Chiefs (-8.5) Chiefs Broncos Broncos Chiefs Broncos Chiefs Broncos Broncos

Minnesota Vikings at Jacksonville Jaguars

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox), stream on fubo (try for free)

Open: Jaguars -2, O/U 44.5 via BetMGM

"The Jaguars have lost a lot of close games, but they have a lot of injury issues right now. The Minnesota offense should have a good day here as the Jacksonville defense is last in the league in pass defense. Justin Jefferson will light them up. Vikings take it." -- CBS Sports Senior NFL analyst Pete Prisco on why the Vikings will beat the Jags, 31-23.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Vikings (-4.5) at Jaguars Vikings Jaguars Vikings Jaguars Vikings Vikings Vikings Vikings

New England Patriots at Chicago Bears

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox), stream on fubo (try for free)

Open: Bears -4.5, O/U 43 via Caesars

"The Bears have lost two straight road games, while the Patriots are playing a second straight road game after losing to the Titans last week. Drake Maye turned it over three times in that game. This Bears defense will test him even more. Look for the Bears to get back on track here. Caleb Williams plays better in the battle of the rookies." -- CBS Sports Senior NFL analyst Pete Prisco on why he likes the Bears to beat the Patriots, 27-16.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Patriots at Bears (-6) Bears Patriots Patriots Bears Patriots Bears Patriots Bears

Pittsburgh Steelers at Washington Commanders

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Steelers -1.5, O/U 43.5 via DraftKings

"No team has been hotter than the Washington Commanders, as they are 7-1-1 ATS on the year, which includes a 4-0 ATS mark at home. While this team seems primed to win the NFC East under Offensive Rookie of the Year favorite Jayden Daniels, this could be a spot where they slip up. They face a Steelers team that will be fresh off its bye and have been playing strong football. Defensively, they have a pass rusher that should disrupt Daniels, and their offense has come alive with Russell Wilson under center. Where Pittsburgh has thrived this year has been in the second half of games, where they've pulled away from opponents, owning a +76 point differential. Meanwhile, Washington ranks 21st in the league in second-half points allowed (12.7) this season. That, coupled with Pittsburgh owning a 4-0 SU and ATS record in their last four games post-bye, I have them pulling off the upset." -- CBS Sports NFL writer Tyler Sullivan on why he likes the Steelers to cover and pull off the upset over Washington.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Steelers at Commanders (-3) Commanders Steelers Commanders Commanders Steelers Steelers Commanders Commanders

San Francisco 49ers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox), stream on fubo (try for free)

Open: 49ers -4, O/U 46.5 via FanDuel

"The 49ers are just poised for a big run soon, right? Not only is Christian McCaffrey expected back, but this team is an NFL-best 23-4 in the second half of the season since 2021. The Bucs have struggled without Chris Godwin and Mike Evans in the lineup, having lost three straight games overall. Now, they have to host San Francisco on a short week? This Bucs defense has gone five straight games allowing 27 points, which is tied for the second-longest streak in team HISTORY. Tampa Bay is 3-10 ATS at home vs. teams .500 or above since 2022, so give me San Francisco." -- CBS Sports NFL writer Jordan Dajani on why he likes the 49ers to cover in Tampa. Check out the rest of his Week 10 picks.

"The 49ers are getting their best skill player back in Christian McCaffrey and should have the offense cooking after a bye against a broken Buccaneers defense. Tampa Bay loves to chuck the ball around and the San Francisco defense is weak (24+ points allowed in four straight games and five of six). The Bucs are 7-2 to the Over. They have played five straight games that finished above 60. The 49ers are 14-9 to the Over across the last two years and I could see them hanging 34 on Tampa Bay." -- SportsLine NFL expert Jason La Canfora explaining why he has the Over 48 total in 49ers-Bucs as one of his best-bets for Week 10.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg 49ers (-5.5) at Buccaneers 49ers Buccaneers 49ers 49ers 49ers 49ers Buccaneers Buccaneers

Tennessee Titans at Los Angeles Chargers



Time: Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET (Fox), stream on fubo (try for free)

Open: Chargers -4, O/U 43.5 via BetMGM

"I would love to predict that Jim Harbaugh will win a Super Bowl the year after winning a College Football Playoff National Championship, but I'm not there yet. Still, the Chargers are an underrated team we aren't talking about enough. Jesse Minter's defense ranks first in points allowed per game with 12.6, and Justin Herbert has thrown 10 touchdowns compared to just one interception this season. His passing yards numbers have gone up recently too, as he's averaging 286.8 passing yards per game over the last four contests, compared to 144.5 passing yards per game in his first four outings.

"The Titans got a win vs. the New England Patriots last week, but still didn't cover the spread. They also lost center Lloyd Cushenberry III and safety Quandre Diggs to season-ending injuries, which are pretty big hits. We don't know who will start at quarterback, but Tennessee is a league-worst 1-7 ATS this year." -- CBS Sports NFL writer Jordan Dajani on why he has the Chargers covering against Tennessee.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Titans at Chargers (-7.5) Chargers Chargers Chargers Chargers Chargers Chargers Chargers Chargers

New York Jets at Arizona Cardinals

Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET( CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Jets -3, O/U 46.5

"If you would have asked me two weeks ago who was going to win this game, I would have said the Cardinals by 30, but that was before I found out that Aaron Rodgers is drinking some sort of new secret concoction: cayenne pepper and water.

"Before Rodgers started drinking the stuff, the Jets couldn't beat anyone. But now, they look unbeatable. In what would be the most Jets thing ever, it's starting to look like there's a chance that their season could be saved by cayenne pepper and water. If they beat Arizona, I'm going to start drinking cayenne pepper and water before every meal. If they win again in Week 11, I may start bathing in the stuff.

"Speaking of baths, Rodgers might need to drink an entire bath tub full of his pepper water if he's going to lead the Jets to an upset over the Cardinals. At 5-4, Arizona has been one of the biggest surprises in the NFL this year, but their defense hasn't been great. The Cardinals have been bulldozed on the ground and if the Jets want to win, that's likely what they'll have to do on Sunday. The Cards are 3-0 on the season when they hold their opponent under 100 rushing yards, but they're 2-4 when their opponent tops 100 yards and BOTH of those wins came by exactly one point (The Cardinals also trailed by double digits in the second half of both of those games).

"If the Jets team that beat the Texans in Week 9 shows up for this game, then New York should be in a good spot. They showed off a well-rounded offense and that's exactly what you need to beat the Cardinals. Also, the Jets played on a Thursday in Week 9, which means they'll have had 10 days of rest before this game, which means Aaron Rodgers will have had a few extra days to chug his special pepper water, and I can't pick against a guy who chugs pepper water." -- CBS Sports NFL writer John Breech on why he has the Jets taking down the Cardinals on the road, 27-24.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Jets at Cardinals (-1) Jets Cardinals Cardinals Cardinals Jets Cardinals Jets Cardinals

Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys

Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Cowboys -1.5, O/U 47.5 via Fanatics

"The Eagles are averaging 377.1 yards per game this year, which is well ahead of the Cowboys, who are averaging 336.1 yards. One reason Mike McCarthy decided to move on from Moore is because he wasn't the running the ball enough, which is a statement that is now dripping in so much irony that we all might drown in it and die.

"If your plan is to run the ball more, you know who's nice to have on your team? DERRICK FREAKING HENRY.

"The Cowboys are a dumpster fire this season: Their two best offensive players are both banged up (Dak Prescott won't be playing and CeeDee Lamb is dealing with a shoulder injury) and if they lose this game, it will likely be the final nail in the coffin for their season. I have to think that there's nothing the Eagles would love more than to hammer in the final nail on the Cowboys' season." -- CBS Sports NFL writer John Breech on why he has the Eagles blowing out the Cowboys, 38-17. To see all of his Week 10 picks, click here.

"Saquon Barkley was an easy first look here, but his TWO-touchdown number is only like +265, which is just wild. The Eagles should be able to move the ball at will against a terrible Cowboys defense and that should result in plenty of red zone possessions. With red zone possessions come short-yardage runs and that should mean some "tush pushes," which means Hurts finds the end zone. Hurts has 30 carries and six (!) rushing touchdowns in the last three weeks alone as he's been the guy at the goal line, even with Barkley playing awesome football and doing super-human things by reverse vaulting over opponents." -- CBS Sports Senior NFL writer Will Brinson on why Jalen Hurts anytime touchdown at +100 is one of his Week 10 best bets.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Eagles (-7.5) at Cowboys Cowboys Eagles Eagles Eagles Eagles Eagles Eagles Eagles

Detroit Lions at Houston Texans

Time: Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC), stream on fubo (try for free)

Open: Texans -0.5, O/U 48.5 via DraftKings

"As we've noted here before, there's really not a number that can scare us away from backing Detroit. Sure, laying the field goal with the hook on the road isn't an ideal spot, but the Lions have shown that they can clear lofty hurdles and are 7-1 ATS on the season. That includes a 4-0 ATS mark on the road, and three of those ATS wins came as a road favorite. Detroit hasn't faltered under the primetime lights, either. Under Dan Campbell, the Lions are 8-0 ATS in primetime games, while the Texans are 1-6-1 ATS in their last eight games on "Sunday Night Football." Meanwhile, the Texans are allowing the most receiving touchdowns to wide receivers this season, so Amon-Ra St. Brown's anytime touchdown prop on DraftKings could also be worth a sprinkle." -- CBS Sports NFL writer Tyler Sullivan on why he likes Detroit to cover as road favorites in Houston.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Lions (-3.5) at Texans Texans Texans Lions Lions Lions Lions Lions Lions

Miami Dolphins at Los Angeles Rams

Time: Sunday, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN), stream on fubo (try for free)

Open: Dolphins -0.5, O/U 47.5 via FanDuel

"We're running back the Whale Play of the Week with the same team this week. The Rams stepped up in a big way to beat the Seahawks on Sunday and move to 4-4. The 2-4 start and the Cooper Kupp/Matthew Stafford trade rumors feel a lot longer than two weeks ago. Miami looks like a much better team with Tua Tagovailoa back under center and this could absolutely end up being a close game and/or a shootout. The young Rams defense is making some key plays and while I don't think they'll be able to slow down Tyreek Hill in a potential blowup spot, I do think they can manage to turn over the Dolphins and pressure Tua enough to generate some short fields. Offensively, the Rams are cooking. Stafford's playing outstanding football and he's got Kupp and Puka Nacua healthy now, along with Kyren Williams (who really could have scored twice Sunday) cooking. The Rams know they're in the mix in the conference and definitely in the division and this profiles as a must-win spot for Sean McVay against his old buddy Mike McDaniel." -- CBS Sports Senior NFL writer Will Brinson on why he has the Rams -1 as one of his Week 10 best bets.

