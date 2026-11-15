On a week defined by flight issues, the teams with the longest flights home aren't feeling particularly great.

Yes, the Lions would normally be feeling excellent after blowing out the Patriots for their fifth straight win. But Aidan Hutchinson suffered what appears to be a serious knee injury, casting a very dark cloud over the result.

But at least the result went in Detroit's favor. The defense is coming around after an awful start, and the offense continues to just shred opponents. The Lions are 7-2. It's not perfect; the Hutchinson loss is a massive one. But it's 7-2.

The Patriots, meanwhile ... Well, let's start there.

The Patriots will miss the playoffs

Overreaction or reality check: Reality

During the Patriots' 35-10 loss to the Lions in Germany ...

Drake Maye hurt his ankle



A.J. Brown hurt his hamstring.

New England was outgained 494-151. The -343 yard differential is the worst in franchise history.

This game was a microcosm of the entire season. There were massive expectations around the Brown addition. He has fallen woefully short, first with a knee injury, then an ankle injury, and now a hamstring injury. With Romeo Doubs also on IR, the wide receiver corps looks nothing like New England envisioned.

The defense also looks nothing like New England hoped. The Patriots are allowing 8.1 yards per attempt, a bottom-five rate in the NFL. Big plays are a huge reason behind that. Through the early-afternoon games Sunday, only the Colts, Titans and Falcons had allowed more explosive plays than the Patriots have, and New England's 30 passes of 20+ yards allowed is tied for most in the league.

This, simply, isn't a playoff team. Even the standings say that: The Patriots are currently the No. 8 seed in the AFC after the Browns beat the Texans. The bye — followed by a game against the winless Chargers — will help New England. But the schedule gets really hard thereafter: Bills, Vikings, at Chiefs. We don't know how long Maye will be out, or at least affected, because of the ankle injury. Other players are dropping like flies. The offensive line looks especially flimsy. The reigning AFC champions look like they won't even get a chance to defend their conference crown.

Kirk Cousins trade saved the Vikings' season

Overreaction or reality check: Reality

The Vikings' 30-10 destruction of the Packers showed, once again, just how good this defense is. Not just good — great. The type of defense you cannot waste. And the Vikings' trade for Kirk Cousins showed the Vikings won't waste it.

Cousins went 21-for-31 for 207 yards and a pair of touchdowns and an interception. It wasn't amazing by any stretch, and the Packers turning the ball over four times helped. But perhaps that's the point here. Minnesota doesn't need amazing quarterback play. It just needs not-awful play. Even Cousins admitted as much post-game, speaking to the Fox broadcast.

"With this defense, we're always gonna have a chance," Cousins said.

There was a lot to like. Cousins completed two passes at least 20 yards downfield. That's the same number the Vikings had connected on, combined, over their previous three games. Cousins' opening touchdown pass was a 38-yard touchdown to Myles Price. That was Minnesota's first touchdown on a throw 20+ yards downfield since Week 3!

Justin Jefferson had a season-high nine catches (on a season-high 13 targets) for 74 yards, with a couple of narrow misses in the end zone. Cousins leaned heavily on his superstar wide receiver, and that connection should continue to grow.

Cousins also converted seven third downs with his arm, including the Price touchdown above on third-and-23, a 24-yard connection with Tai Felton on third-and-15 and a 16-yard screen to Jefferson that Cousins audibled to on third-and-12.

All the Vikings needed was capable quarterback play. They got it from someone who only joined the team five days ago. Outstanding work all around.

DeMeco Ryans belongs on the hot seat

Overreaction or reality check: Reality

The Texans have lost a bunch of games they absolutely cannot lose this year, and Sunday's was the most "can't lose" loss yet. Houston was up 17-0, and Cleveland had lost 61 straight games when trailing by 17 or more entering Sunday. That streak is no longer.

It started with a 65-yard connection between Deshaun Watson and Jerry Jeudy to set up Cleveland's first touchdown. Houston has given up way, way too many big plays this season. Cleveland cut the deficit from 17-0 to 17-10 at halftime.

Houston went three-and-out on four straight possessions in the second half. It was outgained 109 to -1 (NEGATIVE ONE!) in the third quarter and 200 to 35 in the second half.

After going up 24-20 late, the Texans failed to hold on. On the game-winning drive, Kamari Lassiter, who has had a rough year, got called for a brutal unnecessary roughness. I'm not sure what he's supposed to do here.

But then the Texans, instead of responding, gave up a 30-yard catch to Harold Fannin and a 5-yard touchdown run to Quinshon Judkins. The inability to make winning plays in winning moments has defined this team all year.

The Browns ground up 379 yards on 5.7 yards per play. The Houston defense has been arguably the most disappointing non-Chargers unit in the NFL this year, currently in the bottom 10 in expected points added per play and explosive play rate. And guess who took over defensive play-calling recently? DeMeco Ryans.

Ryans has had his fair share of coaching blunders this year, from poor time management to extremely conservative decisions. The Texans had legitimate Super Bowl hopes entering this year but have frankly been nowhere near it. Houston is now 1-5 in one-score games. Ryans belongs on the hot seat, maybe not in-season, but certainly by the end of it unless there's a miraculous turnaround coming.

Falcons should bench Michael Penix Jr.

Overreaction or reality check: Overreaction

Michael Penix Jr. looked awful in the Falcons' 35-13 loss to the Chiefs. He was all over the place with his accuracy en route to completing just 23 of his 43 pass attempts. He threw an awful pick late. He looked completely flustered when he got pressured — and even before he got pressured. What is this?

Penix went 5-of-13 for 34 yards on plays he was blitzed. That's atrocious. Unsustainable, especially in today's blitz-heavy NFL.

Penix's play has taken a nosedive since his three-touchdown Week 7 against the 49ers. He threw four interceptions in monsoon-like conditions against the Buccaneers in Week 8. Last week, he threw another bad pick against the Bengals. This week was another brutal outing.

Unfortunately, the Falcons don't have a better option. Tua Tagovailoa has looked terrible in the few moments he has actually been available, and his penchant for turnovers, poor arm strength and lack of movement skills are near non-starters. It's pretty bleak in Atlanta, which will certainly have a new quarterback next year.

Panthers will win the NFC South

Overreaction or reality check: Overreaction

Meanwhile in the lowly NFC South, the Panthers beat the Saints 20-17 — a game that was equal parts entertaining and, simply, bad. Neither team hit 300 yards of offense. They combined for 20 penalties. Tyler Shough had two bad turnovers, one off a deflected pass, another when he fumbled an exchange with his running back. Ultimately, a huge pass interference on New Orleans set up Ryan Fitzgerald's game-winning kick late.

At 4-5, Carolina currently leads the NFC South. It's hard to envision it finishing that way, though. The offensive line is in rough shape, and the passing game might be even worse. Bryce Young was 17-of-30 for 200 yards. He completed just two of his eight passes 10+ yards downfield, and his three biggest gains were on short throws that gained yards after the catch. Remember, this was a pretty bad defense he was facing. Carolina ran the ball 32 times for 97 yards. Again, this is not a good defense.

If the Panthers want to lean on running and defense, well, the Buccaneers can do that much better than Carolina can. Tampa Bay may only be 3-6, but it looks like the best pick to win the NFC South.

Kyle Shanahan should be Coach of the Year

Overreaction or reality check: Reality

In their 46-40 win, the 49ers racked up 584 yards. It's the most yards the Cowboys have ever allowed at home. And Kyle Shanahan was the evil genius behind it.

I use "evil" because what Shanahan did to the Cowboys' undisciplined, under-talented offense was truly like stealing candy from a baby. How about this reverse in which four Cowboys defenders kept going the wrong way well after it had happened?

Or how about getting Christian McCaffrey isolated on 37-year-old Von Miller in the biggest moment of the game?

The 49ers are first in ...

offensive success rate (first in passing, second in rushing)

yards per play

yards per pass attempt

first down rate

points per drive

touchdowns per drive

red zone efficiency

Yes, Brock Purdy is excellent, and much more than "the system." Yes, McCaffrey and George Kittle and Trent Williams are excellent. But Shanahan consistently makes this offense look like world beaters, with a rotation of wide receivers he never expected to play. It's not like the offensive line is full of stars.

"Coach of the Year" often goes to a coach whose team exceeds preseason expectations by a lot. But maybe it should just go to the coach doing the best job, period, and this year, that's Shanahan.

Seahawks should stick with Drew Lock as starter

Overreaction or reality check: Overreaction

The Seahawks beat the Raiders 21-13, and Drew Lock was terrific: 14 for 17 for 240 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions. That's 14.1 yards per attempt and a 158.0 passer rating (158.3 is perfect). His play was hectic in the best way.

This season, among quarterbacks with at least 75 dropbacks, Lock ranks ...

1st in passer rating (125.6)

2nd in EPA per dropback (0.32)

2nd in yards per attempt (9.0)

2nd in completion percentage (73.1%)

3rd in touchdown percentage (7.5%)

Lock has been magnificent, and it has come at a crucial time. Sam Darnold got hurt early in Week 1, and Lock played well in a Seattle win. He won as a starter a week later and has won as the starter the last two weeks, too.

Should he be the full-time starter? No. And there was no indication from Mike Macdonald that he will be.

Lock's numbers have come mostly against two of the NFL's worst defenses -- the Cardinals (twice) and the Raiders -- and while you can only play who's on your schedule, it's worth noting.

Darnold has not been as good this year as he was last year, and his turnover woes have persisted. But he shouldn't be replaced. He had turnover issues last year before having a strong postseason. He shouldn't lose his job due to injury -- an approach basically every coach takes, too.

Rather, the Seahawks should feel confident starting Lock until Darnold is fully healthy. Not "able to play" healthy but 100% healthy. Darnold has dealt with multiple injuries (glute, hip, thigh, rib). It has limited his mobility and, in turn, limited the play calling. And if Darnold is really struggling once he returns, Seattle can feel confident in turning to Lock if it needs a spark.

Fernando Mendoza is a bust

Overreaction or reality check: Overreaction

This would be a ridiculous overreaction if it happened at the end of the year, much less at the end of his first start. Fernando Mendoza was put in a brutal position, finding out he was starting -- against the second-best defense in the NFL, no less -- five days beforehand.

Declaring anything about Mendoza, who threw for just 143 yards on 29 attempts (4.9 YPA), took six sacks and ran for a touchdown, would be so absurdly premature it wouldn't be worth anyone's time. Someone out there, and maybe multiple someones out there, will make this a thing. Don't listen to it.