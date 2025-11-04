The 2025 NFL season is flying. We're already at Week 10, which seems just unfathomable. We're starting to really know the identity of some teams, both good and bad, although last week certainly reminded us that when you think you know what NFL teams will do on a given week, you're probably wrong.

Chalk Town was mostly good to us last week, with three of our four Tuesday bets coming home in pretty easy fashion between the Panthers vs. Packers Under, the Rams and the 49ers. We got great closing line value on two of them -- the Colts, not so much.

Click here to bet on NFL games at DraftKings Sportsbook, where new users get $300 in bonus bets if their first bet wins plus three months of NBA League Pass:

Let's dive into some Week 10 plays.

Bet Week 10 at BetMGM, where new users can get up to $1,500 in bonus bets back if their first football bet doesn't win:

Bet it now: Raiders at Broncos Under 42.5

This number has already gone down around the market but there's still a 42.5's out there on DraftKings. You better get it now, because it probably won't last through end of business on Tuesday.

And it shouldn't -- this game has all the hallmarks of a low-scoring slog. We have a divisional matchup. We have two teams who want to run the ball. We have one very good defense (Denver, obviously). We have a Thursday night game. We have the Raiders fresh off of an overtime matchup against the Jaguars in which they went for two and lost, jumping on the road and heading to Denver.

Sean Payton could flex his muscles and have Bo Nix throw a bunch of times and try to run up the score in front of the home crowd, but I think he'd much rather get a win in minimalist fashion, shorten the game and give his team an extended bye ahead of a massive home game against the Chiefs in Week 11.

Brock Bowers returning certainly sparked the Raiders offense, but he's not playing the Jaguars this week. This game has 23-13 written all over it.

Bet it now: Steelers +3 at Chargers

My record backing the Steelers this year is probably pretty bad, and I'm quite confident it's terrible when I bet them on Sunday nights. They're a hard team to figure out, because the defense can look great for stretches but has been largely terrible this year.

The Chargers are also a difficult team to figure out, but I think it should be pretty clear to anyone with a pair of eyes how different they look without Joe Alt on the field. As much as this team is about Justin Herbert, Rashawn Slater and Alt were supposed to be the backbone of this offense.

Slater went down before the season and the Chargers survived on offense, right up until Alt got hurt. That's when they skidded out, but appeared to be playing well after he came back from injury. He's now hurt again and will be out for the rest of the season, and life is going to be tough for this offense moving forward. It's hard playing without both tackles.

The sneaky angle here: the Steelers also have a strong history of filling up Los Angeles stadiums with opposing fans. Remember when the Chargers were playing Pittsburgh on Sunday night in that little soccer stadium and the fans managed to get their own version of "Renegade" going?

SoFi should be filled with Terrible Towels come Sunday night, which negates the currently built-in home field advantage.

Bet it now: Jaguars +1.5 at Texans

Let's be clear here: I'm not sure I'm 100% sold on betting on the Jaguars. But this is a bet it now column and if you like the Jaguars at all, you need to be betting them now.

C.J. Stroud took a brutal shot against the Broncos Sunday and left with a concussion. DeMeco Ryans said he's "feeling better" on Monday, but that's largely irrelevant to the situation, considering there are objective concussion protocols he has to clear in order to play in Week 10.

My guess would be that Stroud does not play, although it's still too early to tell, and if that's the case, I would anticipate the Jaguars wind up as favorites in this game. We're not talking a massive shift here, maybe Jacksonville -1.5 or -2, but that's still a ton of closing line value.

There's a huge difference between taking a road favorite and backing a team as a short dog against Davis Mills. If you like the Jags, now would be the time to take them.

Bet it now: Buccaneers -2.5 vs. Patriots

Same deal here as the Jaguars. We're jumping on a team now before the injury news comes out. There's a very real chance by Friday we find out that both Bucky Irving and Chris Godwin are cleared for this game. If that's the case, I believe this number will be -3 or higher.

Maybe the Patriots are good enough to head down to Tampa and beat the Buccaneers, I wouldn't put it past them. But if you think Baker Mayfield off the bye can hold his own against Drake Maye and this white-hot Pats team, now would be the time to get in on the Bucs.

I don't think this line flies too far, but if the injury news is really good in the week, the Bucs will get bet as a short home favorite. It's a fantastic spot for them, with the Patriots battling the Falcons for four quarters (and, quite frankly, nearly losing but actually doing their next opponent a favor) and Tampa Bay resting and getting ready for the stretch run as the NFC South favorites.

If Tampa Bay gets all of Irving, Godwin, Luke Haggard and Haason Reddick back this week, I guess it could move even further out, although anything much past 3.5 is probably going to see significant buyback on the Patriots side.