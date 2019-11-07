NFL Week 10 picks, odds, TV: Lions edge Bears, Seahawks stun 49ers, Vikings survive Cowboys

Week 10 of the 2019 NFL season gets underway Thursday night with an AFC West rivalry featuring a Los Angeles Chargers team on the rebound, and then the weekend slate delivers a bunch of juicy matchups, including some big divisional showdowns.

Can Seattle hand San Francisco its first loss of the year? Will the Steelers' streak continue against Sean McVay at home? Can Mitchell Trubisky will Chicago to a rebound against Detroit? Who will win in prime time: The Cowboys or the Vikings? We'll find it all out this weekend.

A week after yours truly went 9-5 picking games straight-up, we've got more predictions and picks against the spread -- for every single game on tap -- as you prepare for the next wave of action. Enjoy!

Los Angeles Chargers at Oakland Raiders

Thursday, 8:20 p.m. ET (NFL Network, FOX, Amazon Prime)

Point spread: Chargers -1

L.A. finally looked like a contender in Week 9, and the Melvin Ingram-Joey Bosa duo should make Derek Carr a little uncomfortable. But Jon Gruden's surprisingly effective ball-control attack can give the Raiders the edge in front of a fired-up crowd.

Prediction: Raiders 26, Chargers 24

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Chiefs -4

Knowing how annoyingly unpredictable the Titans are, it wouldn't be a stunner if K.C. finds a way to lose this. Who's doubting Patrick Mahomes, though, especially in his anticipated return? The Chiefs are too explosive for Mike Vrabel's "D."

Prediction: Chiefs 27, Titans 21

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Browns -3

Ever since the Bills got routed by the Eagles, it's been popular to call them overrated. And we've been waiting all year for Baker Mayfield and Co. to come alive. We're going to keep waiting. Freddie Kitchens vs. Sean McDermott's defense? Take the latter.

Prediction: Bills 24, Browns 23

Who should you back against the spread, on the money line and the total in every Week 10 NFL game? And which Super Bowl contender goes down? Visit SportsLine to see their Week 10 NFL cheat sheet, all from the model that is up almost $7,000 on its top-rated NFL picks.

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Point spread: Buccaneers -4.5

As always, Kyler Murray should make this fun, and Tampa's four-game slide has to take a toll, at some point. The Bucs are more talented overall, however, and Jameis Winston shouldn't have a problem putting up big numbers on Arizona's secondary.

Prediction: Buccaneers 31, Cardinals 23

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Point spread: Giants -2.5

This features perhaps the most uninspiring, unexciting coaching showdown in the NFL. Maybe Sam Darnold will rebound against New York's porous secondary. But if Pat Shurmur rides Saquon Barkley, he can take one from the equally reeling Adam Gase.

Prediction: Giants 23, Jets 21

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Point spread: Saints -13

Even with Matt Ryan, the Falcons are garbage. Their defense isn't going to slow down Sean Payton's well-oiled machine, especially on the road, and it's fair to wonder if the Dan Quinn questions will resume in full force after the game.

Prediction: Saints 38, Falcons 20

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Ravens -10

It's Ryan Finley time in Cincy. But really, it's Lamar Jackson time. Zac Taylor might get some unexpected juice from his new QB, but the Bengals have zero chance of slowing down the Ravens' speedy signal-caller. This one shouldn't be very close.

Prediction: Ravens 27, Bengals 16

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Bears -2.5

Why should anyone be tempted to buy into a Bears turnaround? Khalil Mack? What else is there? Matthew Stafford has been really good this year, and regardless of what pressure he faces Sunday, he's not Mitchell Trubisky. Let's go with the underdogs.

Prediction: Lions 25, Bears 22

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Colts -10.5

Hats off to Miami for ending the winless streak in Week 9. With or without Jacoby Brissett, though, Frank Reich's squad has too many better players and better coaches to drop this one at home. Should be an easy rebound for the boys in blue.

Prediction: Colts 28, Dolphins 13

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)

Point spread: Packers -5

Kyle Allen no longer has Cam Newton hovering over his shoulder, but that doesn't mean he's going to best Aaron Rodgers at Lambeau. The Pack flopped in Week 9, but they'll be able to pound the rock on the ground to get back on track.

Prediction: Packers 29, Panthers 23

Los Angeles Rams at Pittsburgh Steelers

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)

Point spread: Rams -3.5

If I were the Rams, I'd be a little nervous for Jared Goff going up against this Pittsburgh pass rush. Sean McVay has far too much talent and creativity, however, to be overlooked. It might be close at times, but L.A. can also get to Mason Rudolph.

Prediction: Rams 28, Steelers 19

Minnesota Vikings at Dallas Cowboys

Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Point spread: Cowboys -3

Game of the Week, perhaps. Kirk Cousins will miss Adam Thielen again, but Dak Prescott will also face a good Vikings pass rush. This is probably the toughest game to call, but in the end, we'll say Minnesota rebounds while leaning on Dalvin Cook.

Prediction: Vikings 30, Cowboys 27

Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Point spread: 49ers -6

The Niners are for real. They really are. That defense is going to give Seattle some fits. For some reason, though, my gut says Russell Wilson is about to go off in prime time and remind everyone why he's an MVP candidate. Buckle up.

Prediction: Seahawks 24, 49ers 21 (OT)

Benjamin's record

Last week: 9-5

Season (straight up): 84-50-1

Season (against the spread): 64-70-1