The team I picked to get to the Super Bowl from the NFC is finished. I know, I know. They can rally and sneak into the playoffs. But ask this question: What is there about this team that gives you the idea that's even possible?

The Packers are a mess.

They lost to the Detroit Lions on the road Sunday, to a team with a defense that came in historically bad, and in doing so looked terrible on offense. Aaron Rodgers threw three picks, two inside the 5-yard line, and the entire offense looked disjointed.

If the Lions defense can't cure your offense, nothing can.

Green Bay is lost.

Some blame the receivers. Others will blame the injuries. Even others will blame Rodgers. It all fits.

But the reality is this team isn't the same Packers we've come to expect in the Rodgers years. They don't scare anybody on offense, which is a harsh sentence to write considering how great Rodgers has been in his career.

At 3-6, with five straight losses, the Packers don't look to have any chance to turn it around. That's why they are done. In the NFC, where a 9-8 record might get you into the playoffs, that would mean the Packers would need to go 6-2 in their final eight games.

Anybody see that happening? Didn't think so.

They also lost their best pass rusher in Rashan Gary for the season with a torn ACL on Sunday. In addition, rookie receiver Romeo Doubs left Sunday's game in a walking boot, as did starting corner Eric Stokes and running back Aaron Jones.

That's way too much to overcome for a team that is too limited anyway.

The Packers opened the season second in my Power Rankings. They are now down to 28th. Think about that for a second. The Packers are 28th. That's absurd.

The Minnesota Vikings, who are 7-1, have locked up the NFC North, which means the Packers' only chance to make the postseason would be as a wild-card team. Normally, I would say it's doable. But look at the schedule. The next three games are home against the Cowboys and Titans and then on the road to play the undefeated Eagles. They also have games left with the Vikings and the 6-3 Dolphins.

Like I said, they are done.

Aaron Rodgers watching the playoffs doesn't seem right. But it's happening. It's over.