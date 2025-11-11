I'll be honest: I thought the New England Patriots were a year away.

With Mike Vrabel taking over as coach and Drake Maye entering his second season, coupled with a lot of money being spent in free agency to bolster the roster, I thought the Patriots would be a feisty team that could win eight or nine games this season.

Now look. The Patriots lead the AFC East by 1½ games over the Buffalo Bills and have ripped off seven straight victories, including an impressive road victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

The Patriots are getting MVP-like play from Maye, coupled with a defense that is stout against the run and sticky in coverage on the back end.

The Jerod Mayo mini era sure seems like a long time ago. Credit goes to owner Robert Kraft for making the decision to fire Mayo with a chance to hire Vrabel. He brings a discipline and a toughness to the team that shows up on Sundays.

When you add in a franchise quarterback like Maye, a player who seems to have an aw-shucks personality to go with his killer style on the field, the results are not an accident.

Drake Maye NE • QB • #10 CMP% 71.7 YDs 2555 TD 19 INT 5 YD/Att 8.93 View Profile

The Tampa Bay game was a prove-it game of sorts for the Patriots, and they passed with flying colors. Maye was good again, aside from a horrible end-zone interception, and the defense made life tough on the Bucs offense. It helps they have outstanding cover players in Christian Gonzalez and Carlton Davis at cornerback.

The Patriots' revamped defense had six players who signed as free agents last spring who started against the Bucs. Vrabel has done a great job bringing that group together.

New England is up to third in my Power Rankings this week, right behind the Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams. Expect the Patriots to be near the top for at least a month.

Their next three games are home against the Jets, on the road at Cincinnati and home against the Giants before a bye. A 10-game winning streak is a real possibility. After the bye, they have the rematch with the Bills, who they beat earlier in the year.

Forget about the division title. With their schedule, they have a real shot to be the top seed in the AFC. That would mean the playoffs would go through Foxborough.

Who in the name of Bill Belichick saw that coming?