Seattle Seahawks fans, take note: Your team is legit -- as if you needed me to say it.

For some reason, Seahawks fans think I hate their team. That's not close to the truth, even if that perception lingers from the days when I used to say Russell Wilson was never as good as they thought.

That's ancient history now.

Sam Darnold is good, the Seattle defense is nasty and the Seahawks have a real shot to win the NFC West -- and do so much more.

Seattle's blowout of the Washington Commanders on Sunday night was a clinic by Darnold and also featured a swarming, attacking defense that ranks fifth in the league in scoring (18.8 points allowed per game) and is tied for third in sacks (27).

At 6-2, the Seahawks are tied with the Los Angeles Rams for the NFC West lead and look like a team getting better by the week.

They clearly made the right decision to let Geno Smith walk and sign Darnold. He has 16 touchdown passes and five interceptions, and he leads the NFL at 9.6 yards per attempt, showing he's driving the ball down the field.

Darnold and the defense have the Seahawks up to No. 3 in my Power Rankings this week. In a week when many of the top teams lost, Seattle sent a message: This team is for real.

Coach Mike Macdonald, who made his bones on the defensive side of the ball, is building an impressive unit that might start to bring back visions of the Legion of Boom.

Darnold and the passing game, which saw him complete his first 16 passes against the Commanders on Sunday night, are the perfect complement, allowing Macdonald to turn his pass rush loose.

The Seahawks are good and they are young, which means the best is still to come.

Seahawks fans, your team is for real. There, I said it again. Now leave me alone.