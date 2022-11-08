1 Sauce Gardner New York Jets CB

Stefon Diggs did get Gardner early in the game but he rebounded well. The first-round selection was targeted just three times while playing the second most press man coverage in a game this season. Although he allowed a reception of 42 yards, he also managed an interception.

2 Garrett Wilson New York Jets WR

New York fed Wilson opportunities to gain yards after the catch. He may have been more successful if Zach Wilson had thrown with more anticipation. Garrett did fumble an end around but has emerged as Zach's favorite target.

3 Tariq Woolen Seattle Seahawks CB

Woolen allowed his second touchdown in the past three games. His two receptions allowed went for a whopping four yards. He has allowed an average of 31.3 yards per game, according to TruMedia, and has not been penalized since Week 1.

4 Drake London Atlanta Falcons WR

Through Week 3, London's air yards per target was 10.88 and he was being targeted 8.3 times per game. Since that time, it has dropped to 9.1 air yards per target and 5.2 targets per game. The Atlanta offense has not been pushing the ball downfield, which takes away from London's best opportunities.

5 Chris Olave New Orleans Saints WR

Olave looked loose with his routes against Baltimore Monday night but New Orleans has continued to use him to push the ball downfield.

6 Kader Kohou Miami Dolphins CB

Kohou did miss a tackle in the game but he also cleaned up a few plays in the backfield. The undrafted free agent does a good job of getting up to speed and carrying routes downfield.

7 Dameon Pierce Houston Texans RB

Pierce is a physical running back but he does a good job of following his blocks and sinking his hips to change direction in space.

8 Kenneth Walker III Seattle Seahawks RB

Walker is an explosive running back that is patient in allowing blocks to form. He does a great job of breaking down his feet to change directions and race away from pursuers.

9 Kerby Joseph Detroit Lions DB

Joseph had two interceptions against the Packers over the weekend. The first of which he skied high to make a contested catch. He made another score-saving pass deflection as well.

10 Braxton Jones Chicago Bears OT

Chicago has incorporated more designed runs into the offense for Justin Fields and that has led to more blocks in space, which suits Jones well. In traditional gap scheme pass sets, he can struggle but the offense does a good job of accentuating his strengths.

11 Abraham Lucas Seattle Seahawks OT

Lucas had been relatively consistent throughout the season. He struggled when he played Nick Bosa earlier this year but, who doesn't? He did not have one of his best games of the year in Week 9 against the Cardinals.

12 Jack Jones New England Patriots CB

Opposing quarterbacks have completed just 51.7% of Jones' targets, according to TruMedia, this season, which ranks No. 36 among all defenders with at least 100 coverage repetitions this season. He has not been penalized a single time in 2022.

13 Aidan Hutchinson Detroit Lions DE

Hutchinson recorded an important interception against Aaron Rodgers over the weekend. He has been an inconsistent pass rusher but did draw double teams, which freed up his teammates.

14 Arnold Ebiketie Atlanta Falcons LB

Ebiketie is a quick twitch edge rusher. He has not recorded a sack since Week 1 but does have 20 pressures on the season, which puts him in the same range as Cam Jordan, Cam Heyward and others. However, the Penn State product has been valuable as a run defender and in coverage.

15 Tyler Linderbaum Baltimore Ravens C