The NFL has made plenty of schedule changes during the 2020 season, and on Tuesday, the league announced another change for later this year. The league announced a flex-scheduling change for Week 10 on Sunday, Nov. 15, as the Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers matchup will be moved from 1 p.m. ET to 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX.

It's also worth noting that Week 10 will have just five 1 p.m. ET matchups, and all will be on FOX. This is because Nov. 15 happens to be the same weekend where The Masters Tournament is taking place, which will be broadcasted on CBS.

Here is a full rundown of the Week 10 schedule, via NFL Communications. Four teams are scheduled to be off that week: The Atlanta Falcons, Dallas Cowboys, Kansas City Chiefs and New York Jets.

It's possible this will not be the only schedule change for Week 10, as the league has been forced to remain flexible due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Just this past week, the NFL swapped two matchups (Buccaneers-Raiders and Seahawks-Cardinals) to ensure that a potential COVID-19 positive test would not put the status of a primetime game on Sunday night in jeopardy.