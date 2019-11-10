NFL Week 10 scores, highlights, updates, schedule: Jameis Winston throws interception on first Bucs drive

All the best highlights from Week 10 are right here

It's the 10th NFL Sunday of the 2019 season and we're keeping you updated on all the action and biggest storylines throughout the day. Check back often to find everything you need to know about Week 10.

SCHEDULE

Thursday

Sunday 

Monday

Jameis throws pick on first drive

Jameis Winston entered Sunday tied for the NFL lead for interceptions, and it only took him two pass attempts to take the lead all to himself. The Cardinals' Byron Murphy picked off Winston, the quarterback's 13th of the season, setting up a Cardinals field goal. Bruce Arians can't be happy with his quarterback already handing the ball over to his former team in the Arians Bowl. We'll see if Winston can make up for it.

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories