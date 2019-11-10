NFL Week 10 scores, highlights, updates, schedule: Jameis Winston throws interception on first Bucs drive
All the best highlights from Week 10 are right here
It's the 10th NFL Sunday of the 2019 season and we're keeping you updated on all the action and biggest storylines throughout the day. Check back often to find everything you need to know about Week 10.
SCHEDULE
Thursday
- Oakland Raiders 26, Los Angeles Chargers 24 (Recap)
Sunday
- Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears (GameTracker)
- Kansas City Chiefs at Tennessee Titans (GameTracker)
- New York Giants at New York Jets (GameTracker)
- Arizona Cardinals at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (GameTracker)
- Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals (GameTracker)
- Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns (GameTracker)
- Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints (GameTracker)
- Miami Dolphins at Indianapolis Colts, 4:05 p.m. ET (Preview)
- Carolina Panthers at Green Bay Packers, 4:25 p.m. ET (Preview)
- Los Angeles Rams at Pittsburgh Steelers, 4:25 p.m. ET (Preview)
- Minnesota Vikings at Dallas Cowboys, 8:20 p.m. ET (Preview)
Monday
- Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers, 8:15 p.m. ET (Preview)
Jameis throws pick on first drive
Jameis Winston entered Sunday tied for the NFL lead for interceptions, and it only took him two pass attempts to take the lead all to himself. The Cardinals' Byron Murphy picked off Winston, the quarterback's 13th of the season, setting up a Cardinals field goal. Bruce Arians can't be happy with his quarterback already handing the ball over to his former team in the Arians Bowl. We'll see if Winston can make up for it.
-
