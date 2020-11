It's the 10th NFL Sunday of the 2020 season and we're keeping you updated on all the action and biggest storylines throughout the day. The Week 10 slate has some fantastic matchups and storylines that we can't wait to watch unfold. Check back often to find everything you need to know.

Schedule

Thursday

Colts 34, Texans 17 (Recap)

Sunday

Lions 30, Washington 27 (Recap)

Packers 24, Jaguars 20 (Recap)

Buccaneers 46, Panthers 23 (Recap)

Giants 27, Eagles 17 (Recap)

Browns 10, Texans 7 (Recap)

Bills at Cardinals (GameTracker)

Chargers at Dolphins (GameTracker)

Broncos at Raiders (GameTracker)

49ers at Saints (GameTracker)

Seahawks at Rams (GameTracker)

Bengals at Steelers (GameTracker)

Ravens at Patriots, 8:20 p.m. ET (Preview)

Monday

Vikings at Bears, 8:15 p.m. ET (Preview)

Trick play results in Allen receiving TD

Josh Allen gets the job done with his legs and arm on a weekly basis, but in Week 10, he got it done with his hands! The Bills ran an incredibly fun trick play in the red zone that resulted in a throwback screen to Allen, who did the rest with his legs.

Prater hits game-winning 59-yarder

With the game on the line, Matt Prater drilled a 59-yard field goal to help the Lions escape with a victory after nearly blowing a 24-3 lead over the Washington Football Team. Despite it being a 59-yard bomb, from the way Prater drilled it, this thing looks like it could have been good from 65-plus.

Chubb passes on easy TD to ice the game

Nick Chubb pulled the opposite of a Todd Gurley when he went out of bounds at the 1-yard line instead of scoring. However, those bettors who took the Browns -3 before the line moved were certainly not pleased with the result.

Adams gives Packers go-ahead score

The Jags have surprisingly given the Packers a run for their money but late in the game Aaron Rodgers connected with Davante Adams on what would ultimately be the go-ahead and game-winning score.

Long return sets up Bridgewater TD run

Teddy Bridgewater has been surprisingly effective as a runner this season and when the Panthers needed it most he scampered into the end zone for the score. The rushing TD was awesome but the kick return to set it up was even more impressive.

Jones does the unthinkable

When your offense is backed up inside its own 2-yard line, most coaches hope to grab a few yards and get into second and manageable. Jones saw that bet and raised it with a 98-yard TD scamper that showed off exactly what made the Bucs so excited to grab him in the second round a few seasons back. Take a look at Jones' breakaway speed on this run!

Evans taps both toes in

Mike Evans is still one of the NFL's best red zone receivers and he proved exactly why in Week 10. When Tom Brady ripped in a red zone throw with velocity, he might have also put a little too much height on his pass attempt -- but it's no issue with the 6-foot-5 Evans on the field. Take a look for yourself.

Keelan Cole houses the return

Keelan Cole just got the first special teams TD of the day on the board when he took a 91-yard punt return all the way. Cole weaved in and out and left the punter's ankles broken at the end -- just for good measure.

Rodgers hits MVS for a monster TD

Aaron Rodgers can make just about any wide receiver look awesome on any given snap and that was the case in this windy Week 10 Green Bay game. I guess it's fair to bring up that the Jaguars secondary can also make any receiver look like a Pro Bowler on any given snap. Rodgers connected with Marquez Valdes-Scantling on a 78-yard TD on the first play of the second quarter.

Moore shows off post-catch ability

D.J. Moore remains one of the NFL's most explosive skill players after the catch even if Carolina hasn't often used him like it in 2020. And though although Moore's follow-up to his breakout 2019 hasn't been as expected, he showed why he needs to be accounted for on every snap with an excellent screen pass turned into seven.

Stafford connects to Hall deep

No Kenny Golladay but no problem early on for Matt Stafford and the Lions passing game. Stafford found Hall on a perfect deep shot for 53 yards and the score. Stafford remains one of the NFL's prettiest deep-ball throwers in the NFL.

Jones breaks free

Daniel Jones kept the football on a zone-read after executing the fake handoff so well that the ball was essentially in Wayne Gallman's hands. And this time -- he made it all the way into the end zone for a touchdown. It wasn't quite like the long run he had in the last matchup against the Eagles, but from 34 yards out, Jones took it all the way.

Weather to play a key factor in Week 10

After a mostly mild week of weather for the Week 9 slate, Week 10 has three key games that should be impacted by the weather. We start in Green Bay where whipping winds of 25-plus mph with gusts potentially all the way up to 50-plus mph are expected for Packers-Jaguars. In Cleveland, a nearly identical forecast of 25-plus mph winds with gusts all the way up to 50-plus mph is expected for Browns-Texans. In fantasy football leagues, you should downgrade the passing games of all four teams and there might be an opening to bet the unders in these games before the lines fall. On the late slate, the weather has been worsening for Steelers-Bengals in Pittsburgh, where they are now expecting sustained winds in the 25-30 mph range.