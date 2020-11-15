It's the 10th NFL Sunday of the 2020 season and we're keeping you updated on all the action and biggest storylines throughout the day. The Week 10 slate has some fantastic matchups and storylines that we can't wait to watch unfold. Check back often to find everything you need to know.
Schedule
Thursday
Sunday
Lions 30, Washington 27 (Recap)
Packers 24, Jaguars 20 (Recap)
Buccaneers 46, Panthers 23 (Recap)
Giants 27, Eagles 17 (Recap)
Browns 10, Texans 7 (Recap)
Bills at Cardinals (GameTracker)
Chargers at Dolphins (GameTracker)
Broncos at Raiders (GameTracker)
49ers at Saints (GameTracker)
Seahawks at Rams (GameTracker)
Bengals at Steelers (GameTracker)
Ravens at Patriots, 8:20 p.m. ET (Preview)
Monday
Vikings at Bears, 8:15 p.m. ET (Preview)
Murray makes it look easy
Kyler Murray has now gone five straight games with a rushing TD, and he's a quarterback! He has a pair of rushing TDs already in Week 10, and his second one was dazzling as he weaved in and out to made a difficult play look all too easy.
Kyler makes this look so easy. @k1 😯— NFL (@NFL) November 15, 2020
Tua sells the fake so well
Tua Tagovailoa pulled off an excellent play-action fake that led to his second passing TD of the game, faking out the entire defense. Check it out:
.@Tua sells the fake and throws his second TD of the game. #FinsUp— NFL (@NFL) November 15, 2020
Herbert finds Henry
Justin Herbert took some time to get rolling in Week 10, but now that he's in a groove, he's rolling again. The rookie QB found tight end Hunter Henry for an easy score to cut Miami's lead in what is shaping up to be one of the closest games on the slate.
Herbert to Henry!— NFL (@NFL) November 15, 2020
Second total TD of the day for the @Chargers QB. #BoltUp
Myers nails a 61-yarder
It has been a banner day for kickers in Week 10. Seahawks kicker Jason Myers added to the impressive day across the board by nailing a 61-yarder to cut the Rams lead just before halftime.
Jason Myers... SIXTY ONE YARDS.— NFL (@NFL) November 15, 2020

IT'S GOOD!
IT'S GOOD!
Trick play results in Allen receiving TD
Josh Allen gets the job done with his legs and arm on a weekly basis, but in Week 10, he got it done with his hands! The Bills ran an incredibly fun trick play in the red zone that resulted in a throwback screen to Allen, who did the rest with his legs.
JOSH ALLEN JUST CAUGHT A TD! @buffalobills— NFL (@NFL) November 15, 2020
Prater hits game-winning 59-yarder
With the game on the line, Matt Prater drilled a 59-yard field goal to help the Lions escape with a victory after nearly blowing a 24-3 lead over the Washington Football Team. Despite it being a 59-yard bomb, from the way Prater drilled it, this thing looks like it could have been good from 65-plus.
PRATER FOR THE WIN FROM 59 YARDS! #OnePride pic.twitter.com/xOkcVd32V7— NFL (@NFL) November 15, 2020
Chubb passes on easy TD to ice the game
Nick Chubb pulled the opposite of a Todd Gurley when he went out of bounds at the 1-yard line instead of scoring. However, those bettors who took the Browns -3 before the line moved were certainly not pleased with the result.
.@NickChubb21 goes out at the one-yard line to ice it. #Browns— NFL (@NFL) November 15, 2020
Adams gives Packers go-ahead score
The Jags have surprisingly given the Packers a run for their money but late in the game Aaron Rodgers connected with Davante Adams on what would ultimately be the go-ahead and game-winning score.
9th touchdown reception of the season for @tae15adams!@packers take a 24-20 lead with 9:03 remaining. #GoPackGo— NFL (@NFL) November 15, 2020
Long return sets up Bridgewater TD run
Teddy Bridgewater has been surprisingly effective as a runner this season and when the Panthers needed it most he scampered into the end zone for the score. The rushing TD was awesome but the kick return to set it up was even more impressive.
.@teddyb_h2o spins and extends for the rushing TD! #KeepPounding— NFL (@NFL) November 15, 2020
Trenton Cannon gets the @Panthers inside the five with a 98-yard kick return!— NFL (@NFL) November 15, 2020
Jones does the unthinkable
When your offense is backed up inside its own 2-yard line, most coaches hope to grab a few yards and get into second and manageable. Jones saw that bet and raised it with a 98-yard TD scamper that showed off exactly what made the Bucs so excited to grab him in the second round a few seasons back. Take a look at Jones' breakaway speed on this run!
RONALD JONES GOES 98 YARDS!— NFL (@NFL) November 15, 2020

@rojo | #GoBucs
@rojo | #GoBucs
Evans taps both toes in
Mike Evans is still one of the NFL's best red zone receivers and he proved exactly why in Week 10. When Tom Brady ripped in a red zone throw with velocity, he might have also put a little too much height on his pass attempt -- but it's no issue with the 6-foot-5 Evans on the field. Take a look for yourself.
.@TomBrady & @MikeEvans13_ connect for a @Buccaneers touchdown! #GoBucs— NFL (@NFL) November 15, 2020
Keelan Cole houses the return
Keelan Cole just got the first special teams TD of the day on the board when he took a 91-yard punt return all the way. Cole weaved in and out and left the punter's ankles broken at the end -- just for good measure.
Keelan Cole takes the punt 91 yards to the 🏠! @Air4Cole #DUUUVAL— NFL (@NFL) November 15, 2020
Rodgers hits MVS for a monster TD
Aaron Rodgers can make just about any wide receiver look awesome on any given snap and that was the case in this windy Week 10 Green Bay game. I guess it's fair to bring up that the Jaguars secondary can also make any receiver look like a Pro Bowler on any given snap. Rodgers connected with Marquez Valdes-Scantling on a 78-yard TD on the first play of the second quarter.
.@AaronRodgers12 lets it fly to Marquez Valdes-Scantling for a 78-yard @packers touchdown! @MVS__11 #GoPackGo— NFL (@NFL) November 15, 2020
Moore shows off post-catch ability
D.J. Moore remains one of the NFL's most explosive skill players after the catch even if Carolina hasn't often used him like it in 2020. And though although Moore's follow-up to his breakout 2019 hasn't been as expected, he showed why he needs to be accounted for on every snap with an excellent screen pass turned into seven.
.@idjmoore takes the screen pass and goes into the end zone! @teddyb_h2o is 10/10 to start the game. #KeepPounding— NFL (@NFL) November 15, 2020
Stafford connects to Hall deep
No Kenny Golladay but no problem early on for Matt Stafford and the Lions passing game. Stafford found Hall on a perfect deep shot for 53 yards and the score. Stafford remains one of the NFL's prettiest deep-ball throwers in the NFL.
Stafford goes DEEP for the 55-yard TD to Marvin Hall! #OnePride— NFL (@NFL) November 15, 2020
Jones breaks free
Daniel Jones kept the football on a zone-read after executing the fake handoff so well that the ball was essentially in Wayne Gallman's hands. And this time -- he made it all the way into the end zone for a touchdown. It wasn't quite like the long run he had in the last matchup against the Eagles, but from 34 yards out, Jones took it all the way.
There goes Daniel Jones!— NFL (@NFL) November 15, 2020
Untouched for a 34-yard TD run. #TogetherBlue
Weather to play a key factor in Week 10
After a mostly mild week of weather for the Week 9 slate, Week 10 has three key games that should be impacted by the weather. We start in Green Bay where whipping winds of 25-plus mph with gusts potentially all the way up to 50-plus mph are expected for Packers-Jaguars. In Cleveland, a nearly identical forecast of 25-plus mph winds with gusts all the way up to 50-plus mph is expected for Browns-Texans. In fantasy football leagues, you should downgrade the passing games of all four teams and there might be an opening to bet the unders in these games before the lines fall. On the late slate, the weather has been worsening for Steelers-Bengals in Pittsburgh, where they are now expecting sustained winds in the 25-30 mph range.