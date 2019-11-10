NFL Week 10 scores, highlights, updates, schedule: Lamar Jackson looks superhuman on spinning, 47-yard TD run

It's the 10th NFL Sunday of the 2019 season and we're keeping you updated on all the action and biggest storylines throughout the day. Check back often to find everything you need to know about Week 10.

Lamar Jackson: Reality or video game?



The Bengals don't have a good defense anyway, and when Lamar Jackson is making runs like this it's not even fair. On a quarterback keeper, Jackson juked one defender, then completely spun and looked more like Barry Sanders than a QB who's also been throwing touchdown passes left and right (Jackson's got three so far, two to Mark Andrews before adding another to Hollywood Brown). It was a 47-yard TD run, and Jackson is also 15 of 17 passing for 223 yards. His case for MVP is getting stronger by the game.

Lamar Jackson is from ANOTHER PLANET. pic.twitter.com/SJS06gmFza — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) November 10, 2019

Larry Fitzgerald goes full Larry Fitzgerald

The Cardinals needed to convert on a fourth-and-5, so who did they turn to? The same player they've turned to for 16 straight seasons: Larry Fitzgerald, who made this amazing juggling catch at age 36.

Fitzgerald's play moved the chains and set up a Christian Kirk touchdown.

Titans get a 53-yard scoop and score



Patrick Mahomes is back under center for Kansas City, but the Titans aren't rolling over. After falling behind 10-0, Tennessee has come roaring back with a couple of second-quarter touchdowns, the second coming when Rashaan Evans scooped up a Damien Williams fumble and returned it 53 yards to the house.

Mahomes has more than 200 yards passing before halftime, but the Titans are certainly making a game of it.

Darnold busting ghosts



Sam Darnold hadn't looked like the same quarterback since his "seeing ghosts" comment was aired during a Week 7 loss to the Patriots, but Darnold wasn't seeing any in the first quarter against the Giants. Darnold threw for one touchdown and ran another one in, completing 11 of 14 attempts for 114 yards early on.

Browns stopped on eight straight plays inside the 2



The Browns have an early lead on the Bills, and they'd be up by more if they weren't stopped inside the 2-yard line. ON EIGHT STRAIGHT PLAYS. Cleveland was stuffed repeatedly and (shocker!) had a few penalties as the Bills defense stood tall, and actually stopped the Browns on seven plays at the 1-yard line. The problem for the Bills is when their offense has the ball, as they ended up punting from their own end zone after taking over.

The Browns ladies and gentlemen pic.twitter.com/FUmeRB3J4u — Sean Wagner-McGough (@seanjwagner) November 10, 2019

He's baaaack



Sure, it was just a shovel pass, but it didn't take long for Patrick Mahomes to throw his first touchdown pass after sitting out two games. Mahomes flipped it to Travis Kelce (and a would-be second TD pass to Kelce was negated by penalty) as the star quarterback seems to have picked up right where he left off.

Mahomes is back! Mahomes to Kelce for the TD. pic.twitter.com/sbvjBYZ1lz — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) November 10, 2019

Jameis throws pick on first drive



Jameis Winston entered Sunday tied for the NFL lead for interceptions, and it only took him two pass attempts to take the lead all to himself. The Cardinals' Byron Murphy picked off Winston, the quarterback's 13th of the season, setting up a Cardinals field goal. Bruce Arians can't be happy with his quarterback already handing the ball over to his former team in the Arians Bowl. We'll see if Winston can make up for it.