It's the 10th NFL Sunday of the 2020 season and we're keeping you updated on all the action and biggest storylines throughout the day. The Week 10 slate has some fantastic matchups and storylines that we can't wait to watch unfold. Check back often to find everything you need to know.

Schedule

Thursday

Colts 34, Texans 17 (Recap)

Sunday

Washington at Lions (GameTracker)

Jaguars at Packers (GameTracker)

Buccaneers at Panthers (GameTracker)

Eagles at Giants (GameTracker)

Texans at Browns (GameTracker)

Bills at Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. ET (Preview)

Chargers at Dolphins, 4:05 p.m. ET (Preview)

Broncos at Raiders, 4:05 p.m. ET (Preview)

49ers at Saints, 4:25 p.m. ET (Preview)

Seahawks at Rams, 4:25 p.m. ET (Preview)

Bengals at Steelers, 4:25 p.m. ET (Preview)

Ravens at Patriots, 8:20 p.m. ET (Preview)

Monday

Vikings at Bears, 8:15 p.m. ET (Preview)

Evans taps both toes in

Mike Evans is still one of the NFL's best red zone receivers and he proved exactly why in Week 10. When Tom Brady ripped in a red zone throw with velocity, he might have also put a little too much height on his pass attempt -- but it's no issue with the 6-foot-5 Evans on the field. Take a look for yourself.

Keelan Cole houses the return

Keelan Cole just got the first special teams TD of the day on the board when he took a 91-yard punt return all the way. Cole weaved in and out and left the punter's ankles broken at the end -- just for good measure.

Rodgers hits MVS for a monster TD

Aaron Rodgers can make just about any wide receiver look awesome on any given snap and that was the case in this windy Week 10 Green Bay game. I guess it's fair to bring up that the Jaguars secondary can also make any receiver look like a Pro Bowler on any given snap. Rodgers connected with Marquez Valdes-Scantling on a 78-yard TD on the first play of the second quarter.

Moore shows off post-catch ability

D.J. Moore remains one of the NFL's most explosive skill players after the catch even if Carolina hasn't often used him like it in 2020. And though although Moore's follow-up to his breakout 2019 hasn't been as expected, he showed why he needs to be accounted for on every snap with an excellent screen pass turned into seven.

Stafford connects to Hall deep

No Kenny Golladay but no problem early on for Matt Stafford and the Lions passing game. Stafford found Hall on a perfect deep shot for 53 yards and the score. Stafford remains one of the NFL's prettiest deep-ball throwers in the NFL.

Jones breaks free

Daniel Jones kept the football on a zone-read after executing the fake handoff so well that the ball was essentially in Wayne Gallman's hands. And this time -- he made it all the way into the end zone for a touchdown. It wasn't quite like the long run he had in the last matchup against the Eagles, but from 34 yards out, Jones took it all the way.

Weather to play a key factor in Week 10

After a mostly mild week of weather for the Week 9 slate, Week 10 has three key games that should be impacted by the weather. We start in Green Bay where whipping winds of 25-plus mph with gusts potentially all the way up to 50-plus mph are expected for Packers-Jaguars. In Cleveland, a nearly identical forecast of 25-plus mph winds with gusts all the way up to 50-plus mph is expected for Browns-Texans. In fantasy football leagues, you should downgrade the passing games of all four teams and there might be an opening to bet the unders in these games before the lines fall. On the late slate, the weather has been worsening for Steelers-Bengals in Pittsburgh, where they are now expecting sustained winds in the 25-30 mph range.