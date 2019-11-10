NFL Week 10 scores, highlights, updates, schedule: Minkah Fitzpatrick makes another big play for Steelers
It's the 10th NFL Sunday of the 2019 season and we're keeping you updated on all the action and biggest storylines throughout the day. Check back often to find everything you need to know about Week 10.
SCHEDULE
Thursday
- Oakland Raiders 26, Los Angeles Chargers 24 (Recap)
Sunday
- Chicago Bears 20, Detroit Lions 13 (Recap)
- Tennessee Titans 35, Kansas City Chiefs 32 (Recap)
- New York Jets 34, New York Giants 27 (Recap)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers 30, Arizona Cardinals 27 (Recap)
- Baltimore Ravens 49, Cincinnati Bengals 13 (Recap)
- Cleveland Browns 19, Buffalo Bills 16 (Recap)
- Atlanta Falcons 26, New Orleans Saints 9 (Recap)
- Miami Dolphins at Indianapolis Colts (GameTracker)
- Carolina Panthers at Green Bay Packers (GameTracker)
- Los Angeles Rams at Pittsburgh Steelers (GameTracker)
- Minnesota Vikings at Dallas Cowboys, 8:20 p.m. ET (Preview)
Monday
- Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers, 8:15 p.m. ET (Preview)
Minkah Fitzpatrick scores another touchdown
The Steelers and Rams have combined for 21 points so far, and and 14 of them have been scored by the defenses. Minkah Fitzpatrick continued his impressive play since the Dolphins traded him to Pittsburgh by scooping this Ryan Goff fumble and taking it in for the score. It was Fitzpatrick's second TD as a Steeler, and he has been involved in six Pittsburgh takeaways so far: four interceptions, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.
The Rams also scored a defensive TD on a Dante Fowler scoop and score. And the defenses are stepping up in other ways. Just before the Fitzpatrick return, Steelers receiver James Washington made a nice run for what should've been a 37-yard catch, but at the end of it, Rams corner Nickell Robey-Coleman caused a fumble and the Rams recovered.
What a catch by Rodgers
Aaron Rodgers didn't throw a TD in the first half against the Panthers, but his catching skills were on full display. Rodgers got sacked in the end zone, but a controversial roughing the passer penalty was called on the Panthers' Gerald McCoy, and Rodgers caught the flag.
Dolphins defense has two INTs
There was a time this season when there was a lot of talk about the Dolphins tanking for the No. 1 pick, but it appears those days are long gone. After the Dolphins won their first game a week ago (they've also covered the spread in four straight), the defense is stepping up against the Colts and backup Brian Hoyer.
Hoyer has just 94 yards passing with two interceptions, as the Dolphins hold a 10-0 lead at halftime. We'll have to wait and see if Miami, which started 0-7, actually puts together a two-game winning streak.
Titans, Tannehill steal the show
Patrick Mahomes threw for 446 yards and three TDs in his return, but he didn't get the one stat the Chiefs really needed: a win. Instead, Ryan Tannehill improved to 3-1 as the Titans' quarterback since taking over for Marcus Mariota, and no play was bigger for Tannehill than this 23-yard strike to Adam Humphries in the final minute. It was Humphries' only reception of the day, and it proved to be the game-winner.
The Chiefs still had a chance to win it after Mahomes led them into field goal range, but Harrison Butker's 52-yard attempt was blocked.
Mahomes jumps, and it's a touchdown
You never know what you might see with Patrick Mahomes, with previous highlights including the no-look pass and the six-TD game. On Sunday, coming off a disclocated kneecap no less, Mahomes showed us his latest trick: the jump-pass touchdown.
Mahomes is back to his usual amazing self after sitting out two games. He's got 379 yards and three TDs with less than half of the fourth quarter to go, but the Titans are still right there, trailing by only two.
Lamar Jackson: Reality or video game?
The Bengals don't have a good defense anyway, and when Lamar Jackson is making runs like this it's not even fair. On a quarterback keeper, Jackson juked one defender, then completely spun and looked more like Barry Sanders than a QB who's also been throwing touchdown passes left and right (Jackson's got three so far, two to Mark Andrews before adding another to Hollywood Brown). It was a 47-yard TD run, and Jackson is also 15 of 17 passing for 223 yards. His case for MVP is getting stronger by the game.
Larry Fitzgerald goes full Larry Fitzgerald
The Cardinals needed to convert on a fourth-and-5, so who did they turn to? The same player they've turned to for 16 straight seasons: Larry Fitzgerald, who made this amazing juggling catch at age 36.
Fitzgerald's play moved the chains and set up a Christian Kirk touchdown.
Titans get a 53-yard scoop and score
Patrick Mahomes is back under center for Kansas City, but the Titans aren't rolling over. After falling behind 10-0, Tennessee has come roaring back with a couple of second-quarter touchdowns, the second coming when Rashaan Evans scooped up a Damien Williams fumble and returned it 53 yards to the house.
Mahomes has more than 200 yards passing before halftime, but the Titans are certainly making a game of it.
Darnold busting ghosts
Sam Darnold hadn't looked like the same quarterback since his "seeing ghosts" comment was aired during a Week 7 loss to the Patriots, but Darnold wasn't seeing any in the first quarter against the Giants. Darnold threw for one touchdown and ran another one in, completing 11 of 14 attempts for 114 yards early on.
Browns stopped on eight straight plays inside the 2
The Browns have an early lead on the Bills, and they'd be up by more if they weren't stopped inside the 2-yard line. ON EIGHT STRAIGHT PLAYS. Cleveland was stuffed repeatedly and (shocker!) had a few penalties as the Bills defense stood tall, and actually stopped the Browns on seven plays at the 1-yard line. The problem for the Bills is when their offense has the ball, as they ended up punting from their own end zone after taking over.
He's baaaack
Sure, it was just a shovel pass, but it didn't take long for Patrick Mahomes to throw his first touchdown pass after sitting out two games. Mahomes flipped it to Travis Kelce (and a would-be second TD pass to Kelce was negated by penalty) as the star quarterback seems to have picked up right where he left off.
Jameis throws pick on first drive
Jameis Winston entered Sunday tied for the NFL lead for interceptions, and it only took him two pass attempts to take the lead all to himself. The Cardinals' Byron Murphy picked off Winston, the quarterback's 13th of the season, setting up a Cardinals field goal. Bruce Arians can't be happy with his quarterback already handing the ball over to his former team in the Arians Bowl. We'll see if Winston can make up for it.
