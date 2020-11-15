It's the 10th NFL Sunday of the 2020 season and we're keeping you updated on all the action and biggest storylines throughout the day. The Week 10 slate has some fantastic matchups and storylines that we can't wait to watch unfold. Check back often to find everything you need to know.

Schedule

Thursday

Colts 34, Texans 17 (Recap)

Sunday

Washington at Lions (GameTracker)

Jaguars at Packers (GameTracker)

Buccaneers at Panthers (GameTracker)

Eagles at Giants (GameTracker)

Texans at Browns (GameTracker)

Bills at Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. ET (Preview)

Chargers at Dolphins, 4:05 p.m. ET (Preview)

Broncos at Raiders, 4:05 p.m. ET (Preview)

49ers at Saints, 4:25 p.m. ET (Preview)

Seahawks at Rams, 4:25 p.m. ET (Preview)

Bengals at Steelers, 4:25 p.m. ET (Preview)

Ravens at Patriots, 8:20 p.m. ET (Preview)

Monday

Vikings at Bears, 8:15 p.m. ET (Preview)

Weather to play a key factor in Week 10

After a mostly mild week of weather for the Week 9 slate, Week 10 has three key games that should be impacted by the weather. We start in Green Bay where whipping winds of 25-plus mph with gusts potentially all the way up to 50-plus mph are expected for Packers-Jaguars. In Cleveland, a nearly identical forecast of 25-plus mph winds with gusts all the way up to 50-plus mph is expected for Browns-Texans. In fantasy football leagues, you should downgrade the passing games of all four teams and there might be an opening to bet the unders in these games before the lines fall. On the late slate, the weather has been worsening for Steelers-Bengals in Pittsburgh, where they are now expecting sustained winds in the 25-30 mph range.