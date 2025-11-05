Did you take our advice last week to pull your foot off the gas with betting favorites? If so, you likely made a nice chunk of change in Week 9 as the dogs were barking throughout the slate. And if you specifically tailed the underdogs from our upset alert column a week ago, you know we were as dialed in as we've been throughout the season.

Three of our five underdogs enjoyed upset wins, and all but one club ended up covering. The two straight-up losses that spurned us from a clean moneyline sweep were Las Vegas failing to convert the two-point attempt in overtime against the Jaguars, and the Bengals allowing a game-winning touchdown to the Bears with less than 25 seconds to go in regulation.

Those last-second defeats stung, but overall, we had our finger on the pulse, correctly identifying Arizona, Buffalo, and Denver as live dogs. This week, the board isn't as flush with clear-cut underdogs, but some intriguing matchups could come down to the wire with upsets firmly on the table.

Without further ado, let's dive into this week's collection of favorites who could be on upset alert.

When: Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET | Where: Lambeau Field (Green Bay, Wisconsin)

Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET | Lambeau Field (Green Bay, Wisconsin) TV: ABC/ESPN | Stream: (Fubo, try for free)

ABC/ESPN | (Fubo, try for free) Eagles ML odds: +114

I think the Packers were caught looking ahead to this matchup, and the Panthers were able to hand them a fat L in the process. Because they were looking around the corner toward this NFC heavyweight matchup with Philadelphia, however, doesn't mean they are a lock to come out with a victory. Green Bay lost tight end Tucker Kraft for the rest of the season, and his absence cannot be overstated. He's been one of the most consistent weapons for Jordan Love, who'll now have to lean on a collection of young receivers. Meanwhile, they catch an Eagles team that will be well-rested after being on the bye in Week 9. That has proven to be a very favorable spot for Philly as they are 4-0 post-bye under Nick Sirianni. Not only are they rested, but the Eagles are also retooled. Howie Roseman addressed key areas of his defense, adding corners Michael Carter II and Jaire Alexander to the secondary, while bringing aboard edge rusher Jaelan Phillips. That makes this championship roster even more dangerous as they head into Lambeau Field.

When: 1 p.m. ET | Where: U.S. Bank Stadium (Minneapolis)

1 p.m. ET | U.S. Bank Stadium (Minneapolis) TV: Fox | Stream: (Fubo, try for free)

Fox | (Fubo, try for free) Vikings ML odds: +184

The Ravens looked like their old selves with Lamar Jackson back last Thursday. Baltimore demolished the Dolphins, and the defense has continued to improve over the last few weeks. While it was encouraging to see them flex against Miami, they are not a competitive outfit in 2025, and Minnesota should prove to be a different beast entirely, particularly at home. J.J. McCarthy looked good in his return to action last week and led the Vikings to an upset win over the Lions. With Justin Jefferson headlining an elite group of skill position players, the Ravens defense will be tested. Moreover, so will Jackson as he squares off against a Vikings defense that is getting healthier with linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel making his return in Week 9. With Brian Flores pulling the strings, there's the possibility that Minnesota's defense can get after Jackson and throw the Ravens offense off-kilter, which makes life even easier for McCarthy. The Vikings are also 4-0 at home against the AFC over the last two seasons.

When: 1 p.m. ET | Where: Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Florida)

1 p.m. ET | Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Florida) TV: CBS | Stream: Paramount+

CBS | Paramount+ Patriots ML odds: +120

Arguably no team is playing better right now than the New England Patriots, who have ripped off six straight wins coming into Week 10. They face their toughest task since squaring off against the Bills in Buffalo as they head to Tampa to face an equally impressive Bucs team. While this will be a challenge, the Patriots have shown they can go on the road and win, owning a 4-0 record away from Gillette Stadium this season. While the Buccaneers are 2-1 at Raymond James Stadium so far this season, they've only covered once, so these games have proven to be tight.

New England is also uniquely equipped defensively to slow down the Buccaneers, particularly as they continue to deal with injuries. Mike Evans will be sidelined, and it's no guarantee that Tampa Bay will have Chris Godwin or Bucky Irving for this contest, leaving them quite thin. If New England's No. 1-ranked run defense slows down the Bucs' 24th-ranked rushing offense, and Christian Gonzalez shadows rookie Emeka Egbuka, that could be checkmate.

When: 8:20 p.m. ET | Where: SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California)

8:20 p.m. ET | SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California) TV: NBC | Stream: (Fubo, try for free)

NBC | (Fubo, try for free) Steelers ML odds: +126

The levee may be about to break along the Chargers offensive line. Over the summer, they lost tackle Rashawn Slater to a torn patellar tendon, and are now moving forward without fellow star tackle Joe Alt after he suffered a season-ending ankle injury in Week 9. The Chargers are just 1-3 without Alt since 2024, with the offense averaging 18.7 points per game. With Alt, the team is posting 24.7 points per game and is 16-6, so this is a seismic shift. And now they are supposed to slow down T.J. Watt and the Steelers pass rush? Yes, Pittsburgh's defense has been streaky, but Watt and Alex Highsmith should have no problem attacking Herbert, who has seen his interceptions tick up. If the Steelers can keep the momentum from logging six turnovers against Indy last week, there's a path to a primetime upset.

When: 1 p.m. ET | Where: MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford, New Jersey)

1 p.m. ET | MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford, New Jersey) TV: CBS | Stream: Paramount+

CBS | Paramount+ Jets ML odds: +116

After the Jets pulled off a massive fire sale at the NFL trade deadline that saw the likes of Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams get shipped out of town, the natural reaction is to fade them in Week 10. I understand the logic, but I'd caution against it, particularly against the Browns. While the defense will struggle over the long term, they may not miss Gardner and Williams in this spot. Cleveland is averaging 15.8 points per game this season, and has only marginally improved (17.5) with Dillon Gabriel as the starter. Gabriel comes into this matchup with just a 78.4 passer rating and a measly 4.9 yards per attempt average, so this isn't exactly a high-flying offense coming to town. Meanwhile, New York still has offensive weapons like Breece Hall and Garrett Wilson in the fold, which will help whoever is under center, whether it's Justin Fields or Tyrod Taylor. The Browns are 0-4 on the road this season and have been outscored by 81 points in the process. Yes, the Jets are gutted, but maybe not to the point where they are giving up points as a home dog to this Browns squad.