After a quiet Week 9 on the weather front in the NFL, Week 10 of the 2025 season brings about our first possibilities of snow. Here's a look at how the weather could impact some games in Week 10 and how bettors should adjust.

Browns vs. Jets (1 p.m. ET Sunday)

New York's forecast shows rain on Sunday, though it is not expected to be too heavy. This total is tied for the the lowest on the odds board at most sportsbooks, so inclement weather was the last thing needed here. The Browns are leaning on a rookie quarterback to try to spark this putrid offense, while the Jets continue to show apathy in the pass game specifically. If there's rain, I'd expect both these offenses to struggle more than they already do.

Giants vs. Bears (1 p.m. ET Sunday)

Let it snow! Chicago is expected to get some snow during the day Sunday and overnight into Monday, so the system is definitely going to be present in the area. How much snow actually sticks to the ground and field is another story, as temperatures will be in the low 40s by kickoff. The Bears should be able to move the ball fairly well against this Giants defense, but significant snow could hinder the passing game more than expected.

Cardinals vs. Seahawks (4:05 p.m. ET Sunday)

There will be rain in the Seattle area for much of the day, though it should not be too heavy. The Seahawks have one of the best passing attacks in the league with Sam Darnold and Jaxon Smith-Njigba leading the way, and they got better by adding Rashid Shaheed at the trade deadline. Substantial rain will likely push them to run the ball more.

Eagles vs. Packers (8:15 p.m. ET Monday)

Snowfall in Green Bay is common, even in early November. According to the forecast, the system should be out of the area by the time this game kicks off. However, if there are some lingering snow showers, they could hang around for the early portion of this contest. Both teams have played in cold weather so there likely won't be a big impact, but the Packers have been horrendous on special teams and do not need additional weather concerns.