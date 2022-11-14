Welcome to the Monday edition of the Pick Six newsletter!

I would like everyone to know that I'm typing the entire newsletter with one-hand today to honor Justin Jefferson's insane one-handed grab against the Bills on Sunday. If you haven't seen the play, stop what you're doing right now and watch it by clicking here. If you have seen the play, I'd probably still stop what I was doing just so I could watch it again.

If you don't feel like watching it now, don't worry, there will be at least three more chances in today's newsletter. Week 10 got crazy in the NFL and we'll be covering all of it today.

1. Today's show: Week 10 winners and losers, plus full recap

Ryan Wilson

Winner: Jeff Saturday. The Colts got ripped for hiring Saturday, but now they look liked geniuses. In his first game as interim coach, Saturday out-coached the guy who happens to be the loser on Wilson's list.

The Colts got ripped for hiring Saturday, but now they look liked geniuses. In his first game as interim coach, Saturday out-coached the guy who happens to be the loser on Wilson's list. Loser: Josh McDaniels. The Colts fired their coach six days before playing the Raiders, they didn't know who was going to call plays until five days before the game and they didn't know who was going to start at QB until 24 hours before the game. Based on that, the Colts probably should have lost by three touchdowns, but instead, they beat McDaniels' Raiders. McDaniels is now 2-7 on the season and he continues to look like he's in over his head when it comes to being a head coach.

Will Brinson

Winner: Tua Tagovailoa. Every week, we wonder if Tua is actually any good and every week, Tua proves that he is. With Miami's 39-17 win over the Browns, Tua became the first player in franchise history with at least 285 pass yards, three passing touchdowns and zero interceptions in three straight games. Not even Dan Marino pulled that off.

Every week, we wonder if Tua is actually any good and every week, Tua proves that he is. With Miami's 39-17 win over the Browns, Tua became the first player in franchise history with at least 285 pass yards, three passing touchdowns and zero interceptions in three straight games. Not even Dan Marino pulled that off. Loser: Josh Allen. The Bills QB decided to play on Sunday despite an elbow injury and that decision backfired. Allen made several huge mistakes in Buffalo's 33-30 loss, including a fumbled snap with under one minute to play that the Vikings recovered for a TD. Allen also threw two interceptions, with the second one ending the game in overtime.

John Breech

Winner: Justin Jefferson. The Vikings receiver almost single-handedly led his team to one of the wildest wins of the year. Jefferson caught 10 passes for 193 yards, including a one-handed catch on fourth-and-18 in the fourth quarter that might be one of the top-five catches in NFL history (You can see the clip here). I don't want to be accused of recency bias, but after watching that catch 104 times over the past 24 hours, it definitely feels like a top-five catch ever.

The Vikings receiver almost single-handedly led his team to one of the wildest wins of the year. Jefferson caught 10 passes for 193 yards, including a one-handed catch on fourth-and-18 in the fourth quarter that might be one of the top-five catches in NFL history (You can see the clip here). I don't want to be accused of recency bias, but after watching that catch 104 times over the past 24 hours, it definitely feels like a top-five catch ever. Loser: Mike McCarthy. Four years after getting fired by the Packers, McCarthy finally returned to Lambeau Field, only to watch his team blow a 28-14 lead in the fourth quarter. McCarthy is probably never going to go back to Green Bay.

2. Week 9 grades: Dolphins earn an 'A-,' Raiders get an 'F' for ugly loss to Colts

Every week I team up with six of my colleagues here at CBSSports.com to hand out grades, and this week, the Raiders failed out of our imaginary football school.

Here's a look at the grades from two notable games that were played Sunday:

Dolphins 39-17 over Browns (Click here for full recap)

Browns grade: D-. The Browns scored the first touchdown of this game, but then everything fell apart after that for them. After the score, the Browns ended the first half with a lost fumble, a failed fourth down and a punt. By the time the offense started moving the ball in the second half, the Browns were already trailing 24-7 and there was no way they were coming back from that. The Browns simply had no answers for a high-powered Dolphins offense that put up nearly 500 yards. At 3-6 and with games against the Bills and Buccaneers coming up, the Browns are going to have to pull off an upset or two in the next two weeks if they want any chance at being relevant when Deshaun Watson returns.

The Browns scored the first touchdown of this game, but then everything fell apart after that for them. After the score, the Browns ended the first half with a lost fumble, a failed fourth down and a punt. By the time the offense started moving the ball in the second half, the Browns were already trailing 24-7 and there was no way they were coming back from that. The Browns simply had no answers for a high-powered Dolphins offense that put up nearly 500 yards. At 3-6 and with games against the Bills and Buccaneers coming up, the Browns are going to have to pull off an upset or two in the next two weeks if they want any chance at being relevant when Deshaun Watson returns. Dolphins grade: A. For the past two weeks, the Dolphins (7-3) have been forced to win shootouts because the defense has been struggling, but that wasn't the case this week. The defense absolutely shut down Nick Chubb while sacking Jacoby Brissett three times. The unit also came up with three big fourth-down stops while also forcing a huge turnover in the first quarter after the Browns had driven inside Miami's 35-yard line. If the defense catches up to the offense, the Dolphins could become the team to beat in a suddenly wide-open AFC East. Speaking of the offense, it continues to be on fire. The Dolphins have now scored 30 points or more in three straight games for the first time since 2009.

Colts 25-20 over Raiders (Click here for full recap)

Colts grade: A. Considering what this team has gone through this week, we have to give them an 'A' for winning. Six days ago, the Colts were in total disarray, but they somehow turned things in time to pull off the upset here. In his first game as coach, Jeff Saturday made two huge moves: He gave Matt Ryan his starting job back and he let the offense run through Jonathan Taylor. The running back carried the Colts to a win with 147 yards on 22 carries. Ryan also showed off his rushing skills with a 39-yard run in the fourth quarter that helped to set up Indy's game-winning touchdown. This team needed a spark and the hiring of Saturday might have done it. At 4-5-1, the Colts still have plenty of time to get back in the AFC playoff race.

Considering what this team has gone through this week, we have to give them an 'A' for winning. Six days ago, the Colts were in total disarray, but they somehow turned things in time to pull off the upset here. In his first game as coach, Jeff Saturday made two huge moves: He gave Matt Ryan his starting job back and he let the offense run through Jonathan Taylor. The running back carried the Colts to a win with 147 yards on 22 carries. Ryan also showed off his rushing skills with a 39-yard run in the fourth quarter that helped to set up Indy's game-winning touchdown. This team needed a spark and the hiring of Saturday might have done it. At 4-5-1, the Colts still have plenty of time to get back in the AFC playoff race. Raiders grade: F. Whatever rock bottom is in the NFL, the Raiders (2-7) have officially hit it. Josh McDaniels got out-coached by someone who was coaching high school football last week, the defense surrendered 415 yards to a Colts team that had shown no signs of life and the offense fell on its face out of the gate with three straight three-and-outs to start the game. The Raiders have had a lot of bad losses this year, but this one is definitely the worst.

3. Game of the Week: Recapping the total craziness of the Vikings' comeback win over the Bills

Going into Week 10, Vikings-Bills was expected to be the most exciting game of the week and somehow, it lived up to the hype. Actually, that's an understatement. Not only did it live up to the hype, but it was arguably one of the best regular season games of the past few years and because of that, we thought we'd take a closer look at some of the craziest things that happened near the end of the game.

Here's a breakdown of some of the wildest plays:

Let's get cooking. With the Vikings trailing 27-10 in the third quarter, Dalvin Cook spearheaded Minnesota's improbable comeback with an 81-yard TD run, which came on a first-and-10 play in the third quarter. The run, which you can see here, was the second-longest scoring play by ANY team in the NFL this year. The scoring rush was the longest run of Cook's career and the longest rushing TD by any Vikings player since 2012. It's not often an 81-yard run becomes an afterthought in a game, but this game was so bonkers that it kind of did.

With the Vikings trailing 27-10 in the third quarter, Dalvin Cook spearheaded Minnesota's improbable comeback with an 81-yard TD run, which came on a first-and-10 play in the third quarter. The run, which you can see here, was the second-longest scoring play by ANY team in the NFL this year. The scoring rush was the longest run of Cook's career and the longest rushing TD by any Vikings player since 2012. It's not often an 81-yard run becomes an afterthought in a game, but this game was so bonkers that it kind of did. Josh Allen's first interception. After Cook's run, the Bills responded by immediately driving the ball down to Minnesota's 7-yard line before the drive stalled. With roughly 10:30 left to play, the Bills were facing a fourth-and-2 with a 27-17 lead. At that point, Sean McDermott could have kicked the field goal, but instead, he went for the touchdown. The decision backfired though when Allen threw an interception in the end zone.

After Cook's run, the Bills responded by immediately driving the ball down to Minnesota's 7-yard line before the drive stalled. With roughly 10:30 left to play, the Bills were facing a fourth-and-2 with a 27-17 lead. At that point, Sean McDermott could have kicked the field goal, but instead, he went for the touchdown. The decision backfired though when Allen threw an interception in the end zone. Vikings convert big fourth down. With 6:54 left in the game, the Vikings were facing a fourth-and-6 from their own 49-yard line. Coach Kevin O'Connell decided to go for it and Kirk Cousins made him look smart by hooking up with T.J. Hockenson for a 12-yard catch. If the Vikings don't convert, the game is likely over, but they did convert and they ended up getting a TD on the drive.

With 6:54 left in the game, the Vikings were facing a fourth-and-6 from their own 49-yard line. Coach Kevin O'Connell decided to go for it and Kirk Cousins made him look smart by hooking up with T.J. Hockenson for a 12-yard catch. If the Vikings don't convert, the game is likely over, but they did convert and they ended up getting a TD on the drive. Greg Joseph misses the extra point. The TD by C.J. Ham should have cut the lead to 27-24, but Joseph MISSED the extra point, which meant the Vikings were going to need a TD if they were going to win.

The TD by C.J. Ham should have cut the lead to 27-24, but Joseph MISSED the extra point, which meant the Vikings were going to need a TD if they were going to win. Justin Jefferson's catch. This was the play of the day and possibly the play of the year. On fourth-and-18, the Vikings were able to convert thanks to an improbable one-handed catch by Jefferson that went for 32 yards. If you look at this picture, it does not seem possible that he caught it (You can see a clip of the play here).

This was the play of the day and possibly the play of the year. On fourth-and-18, the Vikings were able to convert thanks to an improbable one-handed catch by Jefferson that went for 32 yards. If you look at this picture, it does not seem possible that he caught it (You can see a clip of the play here). Vikings appear done. After Jefferson's catch, the Vikings drove down to Buffalo's 1-yard line where they faced a fourth-and-goal. Minnesota called for a QB sneak, but Cousins GOT STUFFED with just 50 seconds left to play (You can see the clip here). At that point, it seemed like the Bills were going to win.

After Jefferson's catch, the Vikings drove down to Buffalo's 1-yard line where they faced a fourth-and-goal. Minnesota called for a QB sneak, but Cousins GOT STUFFED with just 50 seconds left to play (You can see the clip here). At that point, it seemed like the Bills were going to win. The impossible fumble. After Cousins' failed sneak, the Bills took over at their own 1-yard line. They needed to gain an inch to run out the clock, but Josh Allen fumbled the snap and the ball was RECOVERED in the end zone by Eric Kendricks for a Vikings touchdown to give Minnesota a 30-27 lead.

After Cousins' failed sneak, the Bills took over at their own 1-yard line. They needed to gain an inch to run out the clock, but Josh Allen fumbled the snap and the ball was RECOVERED in the end zone by Eric Kendricks for a Vikings touchdown to give Minnesota a 30-27 lead. Bills respond. After the TD, Allen had 41 seconds to drive the Bills' into field goal range and he responded. However, there was some controversy. Buffalo's biggest play of the drive was a 20-yard pass to Gabe Davis that should NOT have counted. Davis clearly bobbled the ball as he was going out of bounds, but the officials in the booth never called for a replay review. The NFL admitted after the game that the call should have been overturned (The Vikings couldn't challenge because there was under two minutes left to play). The catch counted, Tyler Bass kicked the game-tying field goal and the game went to OT.

After the TD, Allen had 41 seconds to drive the Bills' into field goal range and he responded. However, there was some controversy. Buffalo's biggest play of the drive was a 20-yard pass to Gabe Davis that should NOT have counted. Davis clearly bobbled the ball as he was going out of bounds, but the officials in the booth never called for a replay review. The NFL admitted after the game that the call should have been overturned (The Vikings couldn't challenge because there was under two minutes left to play). The catch counted, Tyler Bass kicked the game-tying field goal and the game went to OT. Justin Jefferson makes another insane catch. With the Vikings facing a third-and-10 in overtime, Jefferson came up with a huge 24-yard reception that moved Minnesota down to Buffalo's 2-yard line. Although the Vikings didn't get a touchdown, they did get what would end up being the game-winning field goal.

With the Vikings facing a third-and-10 in overtime, Jefferson came up with a huge 24-yard reception that moved Minnesota down to Buffalo's 2-yard line. Although the Vikings didn't get a touchdown, they did get what would end up being the game-winning field goal. Josh Allen throws his second pick. After Minnesota's field goal, the Bills still could have won, but Josh Allen threw those chances away with ANOTHER interception. On a second-and-10 play from Minnesota's 20-yard line, Allen took a shot to the end zone and it got picked off by Patrick Peterson to give Minnesota the win (You can see the play here). Allen threw into traffic, which made no sense, because he had Devin Singletary wide open in the flat. It was a bad decision by Allen and it ended up costing Buffalo the game.

After reading through everything above, I think I can unequivocally say that this was the craziest game of the 2022 NFL season and I don't think we'll see anyone top it in the regular season.

4. 10 crazy facts from Week 10

Every Sunday night, I get an email from our research department here at CBS Sports, and every Sunday, that email always includes some amazingly wild facts about the games that were just played.

With that in mind, here are 10 crazy facts about Week 10:

International man of mystery . With his 21-16 win in Germany over the Seahawks, Tom Brady became the first QB to win a game in three different countries outside the United States (Germany, Mexico, England). He also broke Blake Bortles' record for the most passing yards outside the United States. Brady now has 1,210 for his career in four international starts where he's gone 4-0.

With his 21-16 win in Germany over the Seahawks, Tom Brady became the first QB to win a game in three different countries outside the United States (Germany, Mexico, England). He also broke Blake Bortles' record for the most passing yards outside the United States. Brady now has 1,210 for his career in four international starts where he's gone 4-0. Brady finally throws a pick . Brady went 399 passes without throwing an interception, which was the second-longest streak in NFL history, but that run ended in Germany when he threw a pick against the Seahawks. Brady came just three passes away from tying Aaron Rodgers' record for most consecutive passes without an interception.

Brady went 399 passes without throwing an interception, which was the second-longest streak in NFL history, but that run ended in Germany when he threw a pick against the Seahawks. Brady came just three passes away from tying Aaron Rodgers' record for most consecutive passes without an interception. Better late than never. Eric Kendricks' fumble recovery TD to give the Vikings the lead with 41 seconds left in the fourth quarter was the first go-ahead, non-offensive TD scored by a trailing team in the last minute of the fourth quarter since 1986 (via NFL research)

Eric Kendricks' fumble recovery TD to give the Vikings the lead with 41 seconds left in the fourth quarter was the first go-ahead, non-offensive TD scored by a trailing team in the last minute of the fourth quarter since 1986 (via NFL research) Tua time . With his performance against the Browns, Tua is now the second player in NFL history with at least 275 passing yards, three touchdown passes and a passer rating of 135-or-higher in three consecutive games. The only other QB to accomplish that was Kurt Warner, who did it during the Rams' Super Bowl winning season of 1999.

With his performance against the Browns, Tua is now the second player in NFL history with at least 275 passing yards, three touchdown passes and a passer rating of 135-or-higher in three consecutive games. The only other QB to accomplish that was Kurt Warner, who did it during the Rams' Super Bowl winning season of 1999. High-flying Dolphins. Miami has scored at least 30 points in three straight games, which is the team's longest streak since 2009. The win over Cleveland also marked the first time since 2003 that the Dolphins didn't punt in a game.



Miami has scored at least 30 points in three straight games, which is the team's longest streak since 2009. The win over Cleveland also marked the first time since 2003 that the Dolphins didn't punt in a game. First time for everything . The Cowboys' loss to the Packers marked the first time in franchise history that they lost a game where they were leading by 14 points or more entering the fourth quarter. Prior to Week 10, the Cowboys had been 195-0 in that situation.



The Cowboys' loss to the Packers marked the first time in franchise history that they lost a game where they were leading by 14 points or more entering the fourth quarter. Prior to Week 10, the Cowboys had been 195-0 in that situation. One-score wonders . The Vikings have won seven straight games and every single one of those wins has been by one possession, which is tied for the longest streak in NFL history (2020 Chiefs).

The Vikings have won seven straight games and every single one of those wins has been by one possession, which is tied for the longest streak in NFL history (2020 Chiefs). Comeback kids . Week 10 marked the first time since at least 1940 that three teams won on the same day when trailing by 10 points or more entering the fourth quarter (Those three teams were the Vikings, Lions and Packers). For the Lions, it marked the first time since 1993 that they've won a game after trailing by 14 or more entering the fourth quarter.

Week 10 marked the first time since at least 1940 that three teams won on the same day when trailing by 10 points or more entering the fourth quarter (Those three teams were the Vikings, Lions and Packers). For the Lions, it marked the first time since 1993 that they've won a game after trailing by 14 or more entering the fourth quarter. Field Day . In Chicago's 31-30 loss to the Lions, Justin Fields rushed for 147 yards, making him the first QB in NFL history to rush for at least 140 yards in back-to-back games. Thanks in large part to Fields, the Bears are the first team in NFL history to rush for 225 yards or more in five straight games. Fields is also the only QB in the Super Bowl era with multiple rushing touchdowns of 60 yards or more in the same season.

In Chicago's 31-30 loss to the Lions, Justin Fields rushed for 147 yards, making him the first QB in NFL history to rush for at least 140 yards in back-to-back games. Thanks in large part to Fields, the Bears are the first team in NFL history to rush for 225 yards or more in five straight games. Fields is also the only QB in the Super Bowl era with multiple rushing touchdowns of 60 yards or more in the same season. Bad luck Bears: The Bears are the first team in NFL history to lose three straight games despite scoring 29 points or more in each game.



5. Monday preview: Prepping you for Commanders at Eagles

The Eagles wll be putting their undefeated record on the line tonight against a Commanders team that they've already beaten this season. Back in Week 3, Philly topped Washington 24-8, but that was when Carson Wentz was playing quarterback for the Commanders. This time around, Taylor Heinicke will be under center and if he can lead Washington to an upset, he could turn the NFC East race upside down.

My good buddy Jared Dubin wrote our deep-dive preview for this game here at CBSSports.com, and here's how he sees the game playing out:

Why the Commanders can win: If the Eagles have one weakness on defense, it's stopping the run. Philadelphia is surrendering 121.4 yards per game on the ground this year, which is somewhat surprising, because the Eagles are usually up by so much that the other team ends up throwing the ball way more than they planned. If the Commanders rushing attack of Antonio Gibson and Brian Robinson Jr. can get anything going tonight, that would give Washington a fighting chance of pulling off the upset. A strong run game would keep the Eagles offense off the field and make this a low-scoring affair, which is what Washington will likely need to win.

If the Eagles have one weakness on defense, it's stopping the run. Philadelphia is surrendering 121.4 yards per game on the ground this year, which is somewhat surprising, because the Eagles are usually up by so much that the other team ends up throwing the ball way more than they planned. If the Commanders rushing attack of Antonio Gibson and Brian Robinson Jr. can get anything going tonight, that would give Washington a fighting chance of pulling off the upset. A strong run game would keep the Eagles offense off the field and make this a low-scoring affair, which is what Washington will likely need to win. Why the Eagles can win: The Eagles have been nearly unstoppable this year because they're so balanced on offense: They rank in the top-eight in the NFL in both passing yards per game and rushing yards per game. That makes them completely unpredictable and almost impossible to stop. Basically, the Eagles just need keep doing what they're already doing because it's definitely working: Spread the ball around, don't make any mistakes, keep the defense guessing. That's gotten the Eagles to 8-0 and it could get them to 9-0 come tonight.

ONE PROP Tyler LIKES: Dallas Goedert OVER 4.5 receptions (+106): "Goedert has become a go-to-weapon for Jalen Hurts in the passing game and is averaging 7.2 targets over the last five games. The Commanders have also proven to be a bit susceptible to tight ends as T.J. Hockenson caught nine passes last week in his first game with Minnesota."

"Goedert has become a go-to-weapon for Jalen Hurts in the passing game and is averaging 7.2 targets over the last five games. The Commanders have also proven to be a bit susceptible to tight ends as T.J. Hockenson caught nine passes last week in his first game with Minnesota." ONE PROP I LIKE: Jake Elliott OVER 7.5 points (-125): The Commanders have one of the best red zone defenses in the NFL. They only give up a TD 50% of the time, which is tied for the sixth-best percentage in the league. That means this could turn into a game where the Eagles are forced to kick field goals and it won't be surprising at all if Elliott ends up scoring at least 10 points and if he does that, the over would comfortably hit here.

Finally, if you're wondering who we're picking, here's who we have tonight in a game where the Eagles are currently favored by 11 points:

Dubin's pick: Eagles 30-13 over Commanders

Sullivan's pick: Eagles 33-17 over Commanders

My pick: Eagles 23-16 over Commanders

6. Rapid-fire roundup: Cooper Kupp could miss time

