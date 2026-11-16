Week 10 in the NFL offers the first look at most teams in the wake of the Nov. 10 trade deadline. Early returns are in on the majority of the 17 in-season transactions. A couple of newcomers have yet to debut with their new squads, but there is already a clear frontrunner for the most impactful trade of the year after Kirk Cousins' first game with the Minnesota Vikings.

Other deals have not aged nearly as well. For instance, Marvin Harrison Jr. was inactive for the Houston Texans on Sunday, was not all that productive in his first three games with the franchise and watched his teammates take a bad loss when they threw away a 17-point lead to the Cleveland Browns.

Not all of this week's top takeaways revolve around trade deadline fallout, though. Division races and injuries are, as always, a large part of the picture.

Here are the biggest winners and losers from Sunday's NFL Week 10 action.

Loser: Texans' ability to hold a lead

As winners of three of four games heading into Week 10, and with a 17-0 first-half lead over the Browns, the Houston Texans were in an ideal position to climb back into the playoff race after a 0-4 start to the season. Surely, with C.J. Stroud playing the best football of his career and Will Anderson Jr. pinning his ears back against the trailing Browns, that three-possession lead had to be safe, right? Not so fast.

The Texans and a defense that has been a disappointment all year surrendered 20 unanswered points in the second and third quarters. The lead evaporated. Cleveland quarterback Deshaun Watson threw for 312 yards and a touchdown and tacked on another 49 yards and a score on the ground. He orchestrated yet another comeback—the Browns have trailed or been tied in every fourth quarter this season—and helped Cleveland improve to 4-0 at home for the first time since 1963. Watson did all that against what was supposed to be the NFL's best defense.

That unit's inability to carry its 2025 dominance into 2026 has been the primary factor behind Houston's underwhelming season. Nothing the Texans have done to address it has worked, including a change of play-caller. Each of their last four opponents scored at least 21 points.

In turn, Houston is three games back of .500 at 3-6 and has practically no margin for error remaining in its hunt for a postseason berth. That is why only one team in NFL history has ever started a year at 0-4 and still made the playoffs. The climb out of the hole is steep, and the reasons behind a poor start are usually season-defining. They certainly are for the Texans.

Winners: Kirk Cousins and other trade deadline acquisitions

The Vikings were so universally celebrated at the trade deadline because if Cousins could deliver even a modicum of improvement to an anemic offense, the team's ceiling would skyrocket. One game into his reunion with the franchise, he already delivered exactly what was envisioned. Minnesota's top-ranked defense did its thing in a 30-10 beatdown of the Green Bay Packers, and instead of just skating by on the other side of the ball, the Vikings finally pulled away from an opponent.

Cousins went 21-for-31 for 207 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. He freed Justin Jefferson from his season-long frustration, finding the superstar wide receiver nine times for 74 yards. As a result, the Vikings turned in their second 30-point outing of the campaign and the first since they exploded against that same Packers team in the season opener.

Minnesota's trade deadline transaction helped snap a two-game losing skid. It also solidified a head-to-head tiebreaker over the Packers in the NFL's most competitive division. The Cousins deal is already a home-run trade.

Other familiar faces in new places this week included Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Josh Downs and Buffalo Bills safety Amani Hooker. They also did their front offices proud in blowout wins. Downs hauled in his longest touchdown since 2024 to help the Chiefs score 35 points for the second consecutive week, while Hooker racked up seven tackles to rank third on the Bills defense.

Loser: Cowboys defense

It was the same old song and dance with the Dallas Cowboys defense in Week 10. The maligned unit wasted a tremendous offensive performance that included five passing touchdowns from Dak Prescott, three of which went to George Pickens, in a 46-40 loss to the NFC's best team: the San Francisco 49ers. The 584 yards they allowed were the most in a home game in franchise history, and the 46 points were the fourth most.

Explosive plays were easy to come by for the 49ers in a game that set series records for combined points and yards. Christian McCaffrey recorded the longest receiving touchdown of his career with a 74-yarder and followed it up with a 66-yard catch-and-run later in the game. Deebo Samuel broke loose for a 70-yard run on a reverse that completely confused Dallas' defense.

For context on McCaffrey, a few notes from CBS Sports research and ESPN Insights:

First running back in NFL history with two 65-yard receiving touchdowns in a game

Most fantasy points by any non-quarterback this season

Most receiving yards by a running back since 2013

First 49 players with 200 scrimmage yards and three touchdowns in a regular-season game since 1995

The Cowboys had a tremendous opportunity to capitalize on the New York Giants' loss and move closer to the NFC East lead. Their defense blew it.

Winner: Jaguars sans Jordan Davis and Jessie Bates III

The same week most of the NFL's top trade deadline movers debuted with their new teams, Jordan Davis and Jessie Bates III watched theirs win without them. The former Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle and ex-Falcons safety hadn't hit their bye weeks yet when the Jacksonville Jaguars traded for them, so coach Liam Coen gave them the week off to rest while they acclimated to their new surroundings.

The Jaguars did not need them anyway. They rolled to a 40-23 win over the Tennessee Titans. They would have been better off with both newcomers in the lineup, since they are standouts at positions that have thinned out in Jacksonville in recent weeks, and the squad gave up its second-highest point total of the year without them. But it should be a promising sign that the Super Bowl contenders can cruise past a bottom-dwelling opponent with a couple of glaring holes on their defense. Just imagine what Jacksonville will do to Tennessee at home in two weeks when Davis and Bates are active.

Loser: Aidan Hutchinson's knee

There might not be a more unfortunate way to sustain a serious injury in the course of an NFL game than while celebrating. Detroit Lions star edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson experienced that harsh reality firsthand in Munich. He went down with a non-contact knee injury in the Week 10 international game after landing awkwardly while celebrating a sack on New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye.

The Lions reportedly fear that Hutchinson sustained a significant injury that will sideline him for the foreseeable future. He and the team are seeking second opinions following the initial tests in Germany, but early indications suggest his season may be over.

Beyond the unfortunate freakiness of how the injury occurred, this is also a devastating blow to a Lions defense that seems to be turning a corner for the better. What has all season been a bottom-tier unit in limiting opposing teams' yardage has not allowed more than two touchdowns in a game since Oct. 11. It will be hard-pressed to keep that streak going much longer without its most disruptive player.

Winner: Patrick Mahomes' comeback campaign

Patrick Mahomes was already the leading candidate for Comeback Player of the Year and boosted his chances even higher with his best game of the season. In a 35-13 demolition of the Atlanta Falcons, Mahomes passed for 348 yards and five touchdowns and set a new NFL record for passing touchdowns (328) by a player in his first 10 seasons. He passed Peyton Manning on that leaderboard.

The most impressive part of Mahomes' monster performance was that he and the Kansas City Chiefs torched Atlanta's defense even without star running back Kenneth Walker III in the lineup. Instead, rookie Emmett Johnson picked up the slack on the ground and turned into Mahomes' favorite option in the passing game. They linked up six times for 70 yards and a pair of touchdowns through the air.

Loser: Raiders outside of Fernando Mendoza

Congratulations are in order for Fernando Mendoza on making the first start of many in what could be a glorious professional career. Outside of scoring his first touchdown on a 10-yard run, however, there were not too many bright spots in the No. 1 draft pick's starting debut. He fared decently well on an individual level, particularly considering he matched up against a deadly Seattle Seahawks defense, but the rest of his supporting cast and the Las Vegas Raiders' defense did not hold up their ends of the bargain in a 21-13 loss.

The offensive line failed Mendoza and routinely left oncoming pass rushers unblocked en route to allowing six sacks. Ashton Jeanty and Mike Washington Jr. combined to average a paltry 2.4 yards per carry. Brock Bowers left with an ankle injury, and the wide receivers were non-impactful in his absence. The defense put pressure on him in the second half when it surrendered a pair of touchdowns and tasked him with outdueling Drew Lock and Jaxon Smith-Njigba -- the former of whom completed 14 of 17 passes and the latter of whom racked up 171 receiving yards.

Better days will surely be ahead for Mendoza, but Sunday was a reminder that the Raiders are still a rebuilding team and far from a perfect situation for a young quarterback.

Winner: Everything about the Rams

The Los Angeles Rams had plenty of reasons not to steamroll the Arizona Cardinals with Puka Nacua and Davante Adams headlining a laundry list of injuries and with the Cardinals pulling off an upset in their first meeting. They rolled to a 34-6 blowout win on the road regardless, and they did so with meaningful contributions from playmakers across the board. It was perhaps the first real showing of how this team's depth can carry them to tremendous heights.

Byron Young, Braden Fiske, Tyler Davis and Shaun Dolac teed off on rookie quarterback Carson Beck with a sack apiece. Aaron Donald led the charge in the pass rush with 1.5 sacks and brought down the quarterback for the first time since he came out of retirement earlier this season. On the back end, Kamren Kinchens and Wesley Bailey hauled in an interception each. Offensively, Matthew Stafford passed for three touchdowns and Blake Corum logged the second 100-yard game of his career as the leader of the rushing attack.

Context matters quite a bit in that the Cardinals started a rookie who was previously their third-string quarterback and that their wide receiver group is a shell of its former self. But what more is there to ask of the Rams in this kind of spot? Job done.

Loser: Injury situation in New England

The Patriots just cannot get healthy. A whopping 42 players have started for them this season, which is nearly an average of two per position. That number will grow next week if Drake Maye misses time due to the ankle injury he sustained in the Munich Game. The third-year quarterback lasted all of one drive before leaving for the locker room after the same play in which Hutchinson sustained his knee issue. Tommy DeVito entered in relief of Maye and did little as the leader of the offense, completing just 12 of 24 passes for 81 yards, a touchdown, and an interception. The Patriots scored once without Maye on the field.

The number of key players to sustain injuries on Monday made an already concerning situation worse in New England.

Drake Maye, QB (ankle): Ruled out in first quarter

Morgan Moses, OT (knee): Returned but was clearly less than 100%

A.J. Brown, WR (hamstring): Left in third quarter

Brown made a 22-yard catch just before his day was cut short. He finished the contest with two receptions. His season has been a complete disaster due to a high ankle sprain, his knee condition, and Sunday's hamstring issue. The trade in which the Patriots gave up a first-round pick to acquire him continues to age poorly.

Winner: Panthers' NFC South outlook

Someone has to win the NFC South, even if they post a losing record in doing so. The Carolina Panthers did just that in 2025 and are on track to do it again for a second straight year. They are the first team in the division to reach four wins, thanks to their 20-17 win over the New Orleans Saints, which came on a 54-yard field goal by Ryan Fitzgerald as time expired.

The game-winning kick concluded a three-game losing streak. Without Chuba Hubbard, the Panthers would not have been in a position to win on the game's final play. The standout running back gained 172 yards from scrimmage as the team's top rusher and receiver on the day and ran for two touchdowns.

Winner: Falcons hands team

Onside kick recoveries are practically a thing of the past, but the Falcons pulled one in during their loss to the Chiefs. It had no impact on the game's outcome but was notable because of what it meant in the league context. It was the first successful onside kick in the NFL this season, with 23 attempts, and thus ended the longest streak without a recovery to start a season since 2000.

From that 2000 season through 2017, onside kicks were successful 19.5% of the time. From the following year -- when the NFL banned running starts – to the implementation of the dynamic kickoff in 2024, the success rate dipped all the way down to 8.7%. Even though the league walked back some of its restrictions, the remaining rules and the inability to pull off surprise onside kicks kept the recovery percentage extremely low.