Week 10 was not quite what we were hoping. After finishing the first half of the season above .500, we went 2-3 last week and are now 25-25 on the season.

And it was agonizing. The Ravens failed to hit their OVER 20.5 points thanks to a drop at the 1-yard line and, later, a game-sealing fumble in Chargers territory. Los Angeles beat Baltimore 23-20. The hook got us. We were looking for 4+ receptions from Colby Parkinson, but he managed only two. And the Seahawks beat the Raiders but didn't pick off Fernando Mendoza.

The wins were good ones. The 49ers covered at the Cowboys, and Josh Downs stepped right in and produced for the Chiefs, going well over the 25+ yard mark we had set for him. Let's not bite the hand that feeds us.

Josh Downs 36+ receiving yards (-110)

In his Kansas City debut, Josh Downs had four catches for 53 yards and a touchdown ... on eight routes run! In that teeny-tiny sample size, he provided exactly what the Chiefs had hoped: a man-coverage-beating slot presence who adds a little juice downfield, too. He should, at the very least, be able to put up those numbers again against a beatable Cardinals defense.

Lions cover (-7) vs. Buccaneers (-108)

There simply aren't enough good things to say about the Buccaneers' defense. It is what's kept them afloat in an underwhelming NFC South; the Tampa Bay offense is scoring just 20.7 points per game, 22nd in the NFL.

With uncertainty regarding Baker Mayfield's status, I just don't see a way for Jalon Daniels and co. to find much success here. The Buccaneers lead the NFL in yards per rush, but the Lions have been solid defending the ground game. The secondary has improved significantly, too, and ball-hawking safety Kerby Joseph is expected back this week. On the other side, the Lions should find some success, even if it's not up to their normal standard. Detroit is averaging 28.6 offensive points per game, the fifth-highest in the NFL, and when not pressured, Jared Goff is absolutely cooking—only Brock Purdy, Trevor Lawrence, and Joe Burrow have a higher expected points added per play. For all the good things Todd Bowles' defense does, it is 28th in pressure rate.

Tony Pollard anytime touchdown (-125)

Tony Pollard faces his former team and is on a hot streak, with six touchdowns in his last three games. The Cowboys, meanwhile, have allowed 11 rushing touchdowns to running backs, the fourth-most in the NFL, and five receiving touchdowns to running backs, tied for the most in the league. They just got burnt to a crisp by Christian McCaffrey in the passing game, too. Last week, Pollard caught eight of nine passes for 66 yards and a touchdown.

The Titans' offense is (obviously) not the 49ers' offense, but it should find enough success to get Pollard into the end zone at least once.

J.J. McCarthy 1+ interceptions (-156)

J.J. McCarthy has exceeded all expectations as the Giants starting quarterback after coming in midseason, playing far, far better than he did for any extended time with the Vikings. He has only two interceptions, but he has also had three would-be picks dropped and is one of the luckiest quarterbacks in that category.

Meanwhile, the Jaguars have forced 12 interceptions this year, the third-most in the league, and they just added Jessie Bates III. I anticipate the Jacksonville offense will keep rolling, which will force McCarthy to chase the game all afternoon. That sounds like a recipe for at least one interception for me.

Bengals money line vs. Commanders AND Chase Brown anytime touchdown (+112)

The Bengals are a top-tier Super Bowl contender. There's little doubt about that. The Commanders, meanwhile, are simply trying to hang around in the awful NFC East. I'd be really surprised if Washington finds a way to win this game; Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins are simply too good against an up-and-down defense.

It's been a tougher year for Chase Brown, but he's still a workhorse back in an offense that racks up points. He found the end zone twice last week, which should be a positive regression for him. Prior to that, he had just one score on 142 touches. It's worth betting on that continuing for a red-hot offense.

Season record: 25-25

Week 11 picks

Texans beat Colts

Chiefs beat Cardinals

Ravens beat Panthers

Bills beat Dolphins

Bears beat Saints

Lions beat Buccaneers

Cowboys beat Titans

Steelers beat Eagles

Chargers beat Jets

Jaguars beat Giants

Broncos beat Raiders

49ers beat Vikings

Bengals beat Commanders

Season record: 102-48

Last week: 11-3