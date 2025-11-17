The Rams' 21-19 win over Seattle wasn't pretty, but it was significant enough to make Los Angeles the new Super Bowl favorite and Matthew Stafford the new MVP favorite.

Caesars Sportsbook moved the Rams, who intercepted Sam Darnold four times, from 7-1 to 6-1 to win it all, followed by the Eagles, Lions, Bills and Chiefs.

"On the MVP side of things, Josh Allen had six total TDs, which drove him down to 5-1," said Joey Feazel, Caesars' head of football. "Matthew Stafford has also become the MVP favorite with the big win, bringing him to +160. Sam Darnold dropped to 30-1 as a result. So far, it appears to be a two-way race between the young and old QBs, with Drake Maye (+200) and Stafford leading the charge."

Stafford went 15-of-28 for just 130 yards. But he did not commit a turnover and now has an incredible 22 touchdown passes and zero interceptions over his last seven games.

The NFC is a stronger conference this season. So if Stafford and Maye both lead their teams to No. 1 seeds, Stafford would have the edge. Stafford is 37 and has never won MVP. He's thrown 27 touchdowns and just two interceptions this season. Voters would have a hard time choosing someone else if Stafford continues on this trajectory.

Grandissimo chop talk

Will the final six chop now? That question is sure to be debated in sports betting circles this week after all six Circa Grandissimo entries survived. Four were on the Patriots, two on the Steelers.

Circa Grandissimo is a new high-stakes contest in which participants ponied up $100,000 per entry. With six of 69 entries remaining, each entry has an implied value of $1.15 million.

Owners of the six remaining entries could collectively agree to chop the pot and end the contest. They could chop some of the pot and keep playing for the rest. Or they could do nothing and play it out.

Stay tuned.

Circa Survivor below 1,000

Circa Survivor began with 18,718 entries and had 1,000 alive entering Week 11, Three of the five most popular selections nearly went down, but each -- Houston (129), Green Bay (99) and Ravens (88) escaped.

However, 61 entries were eliminated, with Atlanta (43) doing the most damage. That makes two straight weeks in which Carolina has produced major Survivor carnage. In Week 10, the Panthers were the top choice in Circa Survivor. They lost 17-7 at home to the lowly Saints, wiping out 490 entries.

If the Cowboys (25 entries) beat the host Raiders on Monday Night Football, 939 entries will advance to Week 12. They are playing for $18.7 million.

Books net small win

Sportsbooks reported a small win Sunday as favorites went 4-8 ATS entering Sunday Night Football.

Chiefs-Broncos was a key swing game with most of the action on Kansas City -3.5. The Broncos won 22-19 on a walk-off field goal, hurting many bettors who were riding Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes off a bye.

"The Broncos winning helped us a lot," said John Murray, vice president of race and sports for the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook. "The Packers and Ravens games were no good for us -- needed one of them to lose. ... It was kind of a forgettable day really. Win a little and move on to the next week."

Denver's upset win also was good news for Caesars Sportsbook, which took a $100,000 bet on a Chiefs' alternate line of -2.5.

Big movers

The lookahead line for Thursday Night Football was Buffalo -2.5 at Houston. But with the Bills putting 44 points and the Texans squeaking by 1-9 Tennessee, Buffalo is now laying 3.5.

Texans starting quarterback C.J. Stroud (concussion) did not practice last week and it's unclear if he'll be ready to return.

In another big move, the surprising 7-3 Bears went from -1.5 to -3 vs. Pittsburgh. Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers left Sunday's win over Cincinnati with a left wrist injury and will be further evaluated Monday.

Chicago has won seven of eight after an 0-2 start, but still owns a minus-6 point differential for the season. Under new coach Ben Johnson and new defensive coordinator Dennis Allen, the Bears have forced an NFL-high 22 turnovers and are 5-1 in one-score games.