Almost anything can happen in the National Football League, and the kickoff to Week 11 of the 2026 season showcased the limits of the league's parity.

In the Houston Texans' (4-6) 26-3 road win on the road over the torn-down Indianapolis Colts (3-8), three-time Pro Bowl running back Jonathan Taylor went for just 21 yards rushing on 11 carries. It marked an unfathomable 21 consecutive games without 100 yards rushing in a game, the worst drought of his career. Meanwhile, quarterback Daniel Jones just polished off his sixth straight game with an interception, the longest streak by a Colts player since Curtis Painter was filling in for an injured Peyton Manning in 2011.

Meanwhile, Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud threw two of his three touchdown passes for 20-plus air yards after having two combined in his first nine games of the 2026 season. Stroud's seven-game streak of multiple total touchdowns is now the longest in Texans history.

What surprises could occur across the rest of the NFL's Week 11 slate? Let's take a look at five bold predictions.

Fernando Mendoza, Raiders upset Denver Broncos at Mile High as 10.5-point underdogs

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza, the first overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, made his debut as an NFL starting quarterback against the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks in Week 10. That made Mendoza the first No. 1 overall pick in NFL history to make his first career start against the defending Super Bowl champion, per CBS Sports Research. He held his own, completing 17 of his 29 throws for 143 yards while also adding 22 yards and a rushing touchdown on six carries. Despite being sacked six times, Mendoza and the Raiders only lost by eight points, 21-13.

After adjusting to the pace of the NFL game against the Seahawks, Mendoza and the Raiders will head to Empower Field at Mile High Stadium in Denver and emerge victorious against the Broncos. Denver quarterback Bo Nix doesn't scare any defense, ranking last in the league in air yards per pass attempt (5.6). For whatever reason, he can't or won't pull the trigger on throws down the field. Five-time Pro Bowl Raiders edge rusher Maxx Crosby will do enough to spook Nix while Mendoza helps Las Vegas' offense score just enough points for the 10.5-point underdogs, according to DraftKings Sportsbook, to emerge victorious on Sunday.

Titans' Tony Pollard explodes for 200-plus scrimmage yards, multiple TDs in Cowboys homecoming

Tony Pollard is ascending to new heights at the age of 29 and in the final year of his three-year, $21.75 million contract with the Tennessee Titans. Across his last three games, Pollard has produced 279 yards rushing, 112 yards receiving and six total touchdowns. Even though the Titans had a Week 9 bye, Pollard still ranks in the top 10 in rushing yards, rushing touchdowns, receiving touchdowns and total touchdowns by a running back since Week 7. His five rushing touchdowns are tied for the most in the NFL in this span with Bucky Irving, and his six scrimmage touchdowns in this stretch are tied for the most in the league with Christian McCaffrey.

Pollard now has his sights set on scoring a touchdown in four consecutive games for the first time in his eight-season NFL career. And just in time for his first matchup with the Dallas Cowboys, the team that drafted him in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft and the team he called home for his first five seasons. His homecoming on Sunday at AT&T Stadium will mark Pollard's first career game against the Cowboys, and he'll have a special day against a Dallas defense that is in total disarray after the half-firing of first-time defensive coordinator Christian Parker on Wednesday. Parker retains his title as defensive coordinator, but head coach Brian Schottenheimer stripped him of defensive play-calling duties and gave them to senior assistant Mike Pettine, a 60-year-old who was retired and vacationing in Italy just a few months ago. Pettine last worked as a defensive play-caller in the NFL in 2020, his final season as the defensive coordinator of the Green Bay Packers.

Pollard will join Jahmyr Gibbs (twice this season), Bijan Robinson (Week 3 at the Green Bay Packers) and McCaffrey (Week 10 at the Cowboys) as just the fourth player in the entire league this season with 200-plus scrimmage yards and multiple touchdowns in a game on Sunday against his old friends.

Tony Pollard last three games, Weeks 7-10*

NFL RB rank Rush yards 279 10th Rush TD 5 T-1st Receiving Yards 112 T-9th Receiving TD 1 T-7th Scrimmage TD 6 T-1st

* On bye in Week 9

Jahmyr Gibbs rushes for 120-plus yards vs. Buccaneers No.1 run defense

Detroit Lions Pro Bowl running back Jahmyr Gibbs decimated the New England Patriots for 252 yards from scrimmage (153 rushing yards on 22 carries plus 99 yards on seven catches), the most in a game by any player this season. He also added two rushing touchdowns in the Lions' 35-10 stomping of the Patriots in Munich, Germany. What can the league's rushing yards (1,000), scrimmage yards (1,384) and scrimmage touchdowns (13) leader do for Week 11 as an encore against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the NFL's No. 1 run defense?

The Bucs are giving up just 79.2 rushing yards per game allowed. But Gibbs will steamroll Buccaneers Pro Bowl defensive tackle Vita Vea and Co. for 120 yards rushing, something that hasn't been done to Tampa Bay since TreVeyon Henderson did so in Week 10 of last season. Do you know who produced the next-most-recent occurrence against the Buccaneers? That's right, it was Gibbs in Week 7 of the 2025 season when he went off for 136 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 17 carries in a 24-9 victory. He'll go over 120 again against the NFL's best run defense on Sunday.

Dolphins defy the odds, lose by just one score at 8-1 Buffalo Bills

The Miami Dolphins head up north to Buffalo to face the 8-1 Bills, the AFC's No. 1 seed, as 16.5-point underdogs per DraftKings Sportsbook. Essentially, the expectation is for the Dolphins to lose by three scores. It's understandable to see why. Bills quarterback Josh Allen has the most total touchdowns in a player's first 10 seasons (325) despite 2026 being just his ninth NFL season. Allen alone has more career playoff touchdowns (39) than Miami's active roster (38) does in the regular season. The Dolphins active roster's 38 combined career touchdowns are the fewest in the NFL by any team's active roster by nearly 50 touchdowns — the Arizona Cardinals are the next-lowest with 85.

Buffalo is tied for the best record in the NFL along with the San Francisco 49ers at 8-1, while Miami is tied for the worst record at 1-8 with the Titans and the Los Angeles Chargers. However, the Dolphins will lose by only one score on Sunday.

How is this possible? Well, the Bills have outscored their opponents 90-28 in their last three games while facing five backup quarterbacks: Tyler Huntley, Joe Fagnano, Carson Wentz, Max Brosmer and Cade Klubnik. Yes, the Dolphins are starting one too — 2025 sixth-round pick Kyle McCord — with Malik Willis sidelined, but McCord had a decent debut at theIndianapolis Colts in Week 10. He threw for 209 yards, the second most in an NFL debut in Dolphins history, on 17-of-32 passing with a rushing touchdown and one lost fumble. Rookie third-round wide receiver Caleb Douglas' 367 yards receiving in six games is the most in a player's first six career games in Dolphins history.

No team in the last 20 years has seen a higher rate of their snaps (28.8%) go to rookies than the 2026 Dolphins have. They don't know what they don't know. That's why they're going to lose by just one possession against the mighty Bills in Buffalo in Week 11.

Saints sack Bears' Caleb Williams a season-high five times

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams returns from a Week 10 bye out for blood after throwing four interceptions in Week 9 against the Buccaneers. That snapped his 36-game streak without multiple interceptions, the fourth-longest streak by a starting quarterback since 1950. Williams will be itching to go deep downfield to wide receivers Luther Burden and Rome Odunze to atone for his sloppy play in the last time out.

Williams' problem is that he is facing one of the best pass-rushing teammate duos in football against the New Orleans Saints. Saints edge rushers Carl Granderson (8.5 sacks, tied for the second most in the NFL) and Chase Young (8.0 sacks, tied for the fourth-most) have combined for 16.5 sacks, tied for the most of any teammate pass rush duo this season along with the Minnesota Vikings' Andrew Van Ginkel (8.5) and Dallas Turner (8.0).

The Saints' defense as a whole hasn't been stellar this season, profiling as the league's No. 25 scoring defense (26.2 points per game allowed), but they'll combine to sack Williams a season-high five times on Sunday. Williams' 3.35-second average time to throw is the longest in the NFL among the league's 31 qualified quarterbacks, which will doom him against Granderson, Young and the New Orleans defense.