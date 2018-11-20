NFL Week 11 Celebration Grades: Odell Beckham Jr. mocks Warren Sapp, Joe Mixon hits the right keys

Style points may not show up in the box score, but they do in our weekly NFL celebration grades. Showmanship is as much an art as football itself, so it's important to appreciate the celebratory displays that we'll see every weekend during the NFL season. It's also important to roast the players who clearly need to work on their celly game.

Week 11... let's party.

Giants get EVERYONE involved

As much as I love celebrations and injecting personality into sports, we have to have rules in the celebration game. I don't have a lot of guidelines, but here's one of them: If you're not on the field during a play, you don't get to participate in the on-field celebration for that play. (Certain moments, such as a game-breaker or game-winner in the final moments of a game, may be exempt.)

If we don't enforce this, we open ourselves up to pure chaos and anarchy with an endless stream of guys running onto the field, which is exactly what we got after this defensive touchdown from the Giants on Sunday. Alec Ogletree came up with a pick-six and was joined in the end zone by approximately four million of his teammates for an absolute mess of a group celebration. I sure hope that photo they were posing for was taken in panorama mode because that's the only way they'd all in fit in the frame.

Listen, I know the Giants haven't had much to celebrate as a team this season, but rules are rules. This is too much.

Grade: D+

This is way too many people for a celebration pic.twitter.com/70IytJZe43 — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) November 18, 2018

Jackson leads the band

Bears safety Eddie Jackson came up with the decisive pick-six in the fourth quarter Sunday Night, and he knew exactly how he wanted to celebrate when he got to the end zone. He wasted no time in trying to assemble the troops for his group celly in which he acted as a conductor/band leader, but there seemed to be a general sense of confusion and disorganization in the execution. Some guys knew their instruments, some didn't. Some were rushing, some were dragging. It was a good, creative idea, but the timing was off and it was a bit sloppy.

Grade: C

The only thing better than the pick-six is the celebration by @EJackson_4!



📺: NBC #MINvsCHIpic.twitter.com/PKKElsAIzB — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) November 19, 2018

Bears on a boat

Props to Anthony Miller & Co. for the high participation numbers and effort level on this amusing boat row celebration, but this certainly wasn't a Seahawks-esque display of synchronization. The fellas were clearly not all on the same rowing pattern and there were a few late arrivals to the party. James Daniels (No. 68) didn't even get his butt on the turf, but the biggest loser was poor Adam Shaheen (No. 87), who was a split second too late to the party and was abandoned as soon as he sat down to help out. Somebody throw that guy a life preserver.

Grade: C+

.@AnthonyMiller_3 just caught a boat in the end zone 😤 🛶 pic.twitter.com/BPs1ReRdxi — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) November 19, 2018

Diggs glove throw

Not really a celebration, but an incredibly petty and mean-spirited move. Truly a display that only fellow A-holes can appreciate. Personally, I love it.

Grade: B

Diggs really just threw his glove 😂 pic.twitter.com/Si7YEwYYLu — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) November 19, 2018

Kickers are showboaters, too

Even as a kicker, Josh Lambo isn't afraid to get in the celebration game. As a former pro soccer player, he seems to appreciate the art of the celly. The Jags' kicker went 3 for 3 this Sunday and he decided to have some fun in the process, breaking out this celebration after his first successful try. Sure, it's not the most elaborate or highly-skilled routine you've ever seen, but it's humorous and the bar is set pretty low for kickers. We have to do better as a people to encourage kickers to insert themselves into the showboating game, if only for entertainment's sake. It can be easy to forget, but kickers are people too. As such, I'm giving Lambo credit for his bravery in championing the cause.

Grade: B

Josh Lambo got all the moves 🤣 @JoshLambo pic.twitter.com/y4qqyX1dew — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) November 18, 2018

Odell takes a shot at Warren Sapp

As mentioned plenty of times here in the past, I very much enjoy when players tailor their celebrations to fit a specific location or opponent. I also very much enjoy when a player's celebration is petty as hell. As such, this Odell Beckham Jr. celly, which combines elements of both, is just a joy. It's rather simple: OBJ provides a cover version of Warren Sapp's infamous sack dance from back in the day.

If you didn't know any better, you might think that this was a tribute to Sapp, as the Giants were playing the Buccaneers (the team Sapp played for for the majority of his career) on Sunday. However, Beckham's dance was more shade than tribute, as the Giants wide receiver made it a point to mock Sapp after the Hall of Famer badmouthed him in a recent interview, saying "I beg anybody to show me the greatness in [Beckham]."

Beckham's response? "When people hate on you, have to give them a little love." Oh, so delicious.

Grade: B+

Joe Mixon the Piano Man

At this point, it seems like there's not a whole lot we've never seen before when it comes to the celebration game. It feels like so often we see variations of the same celebrations, or tributes to classic celebrations from real pioneers. But Joe Mixon delivered something completely new (to me, at least) on Sunday when he broke out this hilarious piano celebration with the help of some teammates. It's pretty simple but pretty amazing. Also, shoutout to center Billy Price for his willingness to be the chair/bench in this scenario. You know a guy has a team-first mentality when he's literally willing to be sat on for another guy's celebration.

Grade: A-