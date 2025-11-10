Week 10 had a little bit of everything. If you were looking for wild fourth-quarter comebacks, the Bears and Texans obliged, each erasing double-digit deficits. How about upsets? Yup, the Dolphins and Saints made sure we had that, with victories over the Bills and Panthers, respectively. If blowouts are your thing, the late-afternoon window had them in spades. Heck, we even had an overtime thriller in Berlin, Germany.

All that's to say that Week 11 has a lot to live up to, and judging by the matchups that are on deck, it very well could answer the bell. The upcoming slate is absolutely loaded with must-see games. In the NFC, we have two heavyweight matchups with the Seahawks taking on the Rams in the late afternoon, and then we wrap up Sunday's action with the Lions squaring off against the Eagles. In the AFC, the Chiefs emerge from their bye and visit the Broncos in a critical AFC West showdown.

It's poised to be another fantastic weekend in the NFL, but what do the oddsmakers think of it? Below, we'll take a look at the early lines for Week 11 to determine how the sportsbooks see the action unfolding.

Note: Indianapolis and New Orleans are on the bye in Week 11.

Week 11 early odds

all games on Sunday unless noted)

Game Early line Early total Early moneyline Jets at Patriots (Thursday) Patriots -10.5 44.5 Jets +560, Patriots -800 Commanders at Dolphins (in Madrid) Dolphins -2.5 47.5 Commanders +116, Dolphins -136 Panthers at Falcons Falcons -3.5 42.5 Panthers +176, Falcons -210 Bears at Vikings Vikings -3 46.5 Bears +134, Vikings -158 Bengals at Steelers Steelers -5.5 50.5 Bengals +200, Steelers -245 Packers at Giants Packers -8.5 44.5 Packers -461, Giants +360 Texans at Titans Texans -7.5 38.5 Texans -405, Titans +320 Buccaneers at Bills Bills -5.5 49.5 Buccaneers +215, Bills -260 Chargers at Jaguars Chargers -2.5 44.5 Chargers -146, Jaguars +124 Seahawks at Rams Rams -2.5 48.5 Seahawks +116, Rams -136 49ers at Cardinals 49ers -3 48.5 49ers -158, Cardinals +134 Chiefs at Broncos Chiefs -3.5 44.5 Chiefs -190, Broncos +160 Ravens at Browns Ravens -8.5 41.5 Ravens -500, Browns +385 Lions at Eagles Eagles -1.5 48.5 Lions +102, Eagles -120 Cowboys at Raiders (Monday) Cowboys -3 50.5 Cowboys -180, Raiders +152

Notable movement, trends

Jets at Patriots (Thursday)

The Patriots, who opened as a 10.5-point favorite, is one of the hottest teams in the NFL at the moment, coming into Week 11 on a seven-game winning streak. They're also 7-3 ATS, and that 70% cover rate is the second-highest in the NFL. However, most of that success has come on the road with the Patriots just 2-3 ATS at Gillette Stadium this season. As for the Jets, they pulled off a win over the Browns in Week 10, and are surprisingly 5-4 ATS overall. That includes a 2-1 ATS record on the road.

Commanders vs. Dolphins (in Madrid)

Washington initially opened as a slight 1.5-point favorite, but the odds have swung in the opposite direction. Now, Miami is laying the 1.5, following an impressive upset victory at home against the Buffalo Bills. While the Dolphins were pulling off an upset, the Commanders were blown out by the Lions. Yes, they are starting a backup quarterback in Marcus Mariota, but the Washington defense is hardly doing them any favors. On the season, the Commanders are 3-7 ATS, which is tied for the league-low. Miami is 5-5 ATS. Meanwhile, the total for this game ticked up to 47.5 after opening at 45.5. The Over is a combined 11-7-2 between these teams this season.

Panthers at Falcons

The Falcons opened as a 4.5-point favorite, but that has started to inch closer to a field goal, with the line dropping to Atlanta -3.5. Both of these teams were on the losing end in Week 10, but the Falcons not only need to shake off that defeat but also some jet lag as they return from Germany. Atlanta is 2-2 ATS at home this season, while the Panthers are 3-2 ATS on the road.

Bears at Vikings

This line has held at Vikings -2.5, despite Minnesota dropping below .500 with a loss against the Ravens at home on Sunday, and Chicago pulling off a late rally against the Giants. Chicago is 3-2 ATS on the road in 2025, but is 0-2 in division games, which includes a loss to J.J. McCarthy and the Vikings in Week 1. Conversely, the Vikings are 2-0 ATS in the division, but are looking to improve on their 1-3 ATS record at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Bengals at Steelers

The Steelers offense looked helpless against the Chargers in a prime-time defeat on Sunday night. However, the perfect palate cleanser could be on deck in the Bengals defense. Despite the concerning play from Aaron Rodgers and Co., Pittsburgh is still a 5.5-point favorite in this AFC North contest. This season, the Steelers are 2-2 ATS at home, while Cincinnati is 1-3 ATS on the road. The Bengals were on the bye in Week 10, so they will have a rest advantage over their division foe, which is noteworthy.

Packers at Giants

Green Bay still has its Monday night matchup on deck, but sits as a sizable road favorite over the Giants, laying 7.5 points. That's up from the straight touchdown they were spotting New York at the open. Green Bay hasn't been a strong bet on the road this season, owning a 1-3 ATS record (all of which they were favored). Will it matter against the Giants, who may not have Jaxson Dart after he left Sunday's loss with a concussion? New York is 2-2 ATS as a home underdog this season.

Texans at Titans

Houston is laying 7.5 points as a road favorite as they take on their AFC South rival in the Titans. Tennessee is a measly 1-3 ATS on the season when entering as a home underdog, but we'll see if the bye week can help change their fortunes. As for the Texans, they are just 1-3 ATS on the road this season, which may make laying the touchdown and the hook a little uneasy. This game features one of the lowest totals on the slate at 38.5. The Under is hitting in 62.5% of Texans games this season, while the Over is hitting in 66.7% of Titans games, so something will need to give.

Buccaneers at Bills

Both the Bucs and Bills are coming off rather surprising losses in Week 10, but Buffalo's upset against the Dolphins seems to have shaken bettors more. Josh Allen's club initially opened as a 6.5-point favorite, but that has since started to move in Tampa Bay's direction. Buffalo is still a favorite at Highmark Stadium, but the line has crossed a couple of key numbers and now sits at Bills -5.5. The Buccaneers are one of the best road teams to bet on this season, coming into Week 11 with a 4-1 ATS away from Tampa. Buffalo is 2-3 ATS at home.

Chargers at Jaguars

The Jaguars find themselves as home underdogs in their matchup with the Chargers, as Los Angeles is laying 2.5 points. This is a sneaky huge matchup for both clubs as they each enter Week 11 inside the playoff picture in the AFC as wild card entries. Jacksonville is looking to shake off a fourth-quarter collapse at the hands of the Texans last week and has fared well at home, owning a 3-1 ATS record. That includes a 1-1 ATS mark as a home underdog. As for the Chargers, they have not been a good road team to back as they are covering just 25% of their contests outside of SoFi Stadium (1-3 ATS). Each of those four games also had the Chargers as a road favorite.

Seahawks at Rams

This is one of the marquee matchups of Week 11, and the oddsmakers believe this will be tight. The Rams are favored, but the number is inside of a field goal at 2.5. These teams are tied for the best ATS record (7-2) in the NFL through 10 weeks, so something will need to give. The Rams are 3-1 ATS at SoFi Stadium, but Seattle comes into this game with a perfect 3-0 ATS record on the road.

49ers at Cardinals

Both San Francisco and Arizona are coming off blowout losses in Week 10, but there's more room for optimism with the Niners. Coach Kyle Shanahan indicated that Brock Purdy could make his long-awaited return this week, and the line suggests that he will play. The 49ers opened as a 1.5-point road favorite, and that has since jumped up to -3. San Francisco is 4-2 ATS on the road this season, while the Cardinals are 1-3 ATS.

Chiefs at Broncos

Kansas City is emerging from its Week 10 bye and needs a second-half outburst. Currently, the Chiefs are on the outside looking in on the playoff picture in the AFC, but have an opportunity to not only get back into the wild card conversation, but the AFC West race as they visit the Broncos. The Chiefs are laying 3.5 points as the road favorite, which is interesting when paired next to their 1-2 ATS road record. As for the Broncos, they are 2-3 ATS at Mile High, but this is the first time in 2025 where they are home dogs.

Ravens at Browns

Baltimore has suddenly won three straight and is firmly back in the AFC North race. They are big road favorites over Cleveland, laying 8.5 points in this divisional matchup. The Browns are 2-0 ATS this season as a home underdog and a perfect 3-0 ATS overall. As for the Ravens, they are 2-2 ATS on the road.

Lions at Eagles

Philly still has its Week 10 matchup on Monday night to play, but opened as a 1.5-point favorite over the Lions at home. Both of these NFC juggernauts have been strong bets this season overall, but not necessarily in this specific setting. The Lions are just 3-2 ATS on the road entering Week 11, while the Eagles are 2-2 ATS at home. As an underdog, Detroit is just 1-2 ATS.

Cowboys at Raiders (Monday)

The Cowboys initially opened as a 3.5-point favorite over the Raiders, but have since lost the hook and are simply spotting Las Vegas a field goal at the moment. The Raiders are coming off a loss to the Broncos on Thursday night, while Dallas was on the bye, so each club will be well-rested for this matchup. Dallas is 2-3 ATS on the road in 2025, but 0-2 ATS as a road favorite. The Raiders are 1-1 ATS as a home underdog.