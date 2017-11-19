NFL Week 11 Fantasy Football live updates, advice: Rankings, inactives, expert picks

Week 11 of the 2017 NFL season is here -- and we are tracking all the key injury news and roster moves for Sunday's 12 games.

Below we'll have live highlights, scores, picks, and more as the NFL action unfolds Sunday.

If the live blog below is not loading properly for you, please click here to view it.

Here's the schedule, which includes eight games kicking off at 1 p.m. ET:

Schedule

Sunday

Cardinals at Texans, 1 p.m. ET on Fox (GameTracker)

Ravens at Packers, 1 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)

Lions at Bears, 1 p.m. ET on Fox (GameTracker)

Jaguars at Browns, 1 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)

Chiefs at Giants, 1 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)

Rams at Vikings, 1 p.m. ET on Fox (GameTracker)

Buccaneers at Dolphins, 1 p.m. ET on Fox (GameTracker)

Redskins at Saints, 1 p.m. ET on Fox (GameTracker)

Bills at Chargers, 4:05 p.m. ET on Fox (GameTracker)

Bengals at Broncos, 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)

Patriots at Raiders, 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)

Eagles at Cowboys, 8:30 p.m. ET on NBC (GameTracker)

Monday

Falcons at Seahawks, 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN (GameTracker)