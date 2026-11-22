Welcome to the Week 11 grades!

With Thanksgiving coming up on Thursday, this week felt like the appetizer. There were a total of 13 games on the schedule in Week 11 and only two of them featured two teams with a winning record facing each other.

On paper, it seemed like we were going to get a bunch of mismatches this week, but there was still a lot of excitement and even a few upsets.

Steelers not feeling the brotherly love. Going into Sunday's game at Lincoln Financial Field, the Steelers had gone 61 years without winning in Philadelphia, and that streak continued in Week 11 with another loss to the Eagles. In what was arguably the biggest upset of the week, the Eagles knocked off the Steelers 19-16. The Steelers have now lost 12 straight games in Philadelphia, which is their longest road losing streak against any team all-time.

Going into Sunday's game at Lincoln Financial Field, the Steelers had gone 61 years without winning in Philadelphia, and that streak continued in Week 11 with another loss to the Eagles. In what was arguably the biggest upset of the week, the Eagles knocked off the Steelers 19-16. The Steelers have now lost 12 straight games in Philadelphia, which is their longest road losing streak against any team all-time. Bears don't have to play from behind. The Bears didn't trail for a single second against the Saints on Sunday. They've now gone five straight games without trailing. That's the team's longest streak since 1959. The Bears haven't trailed since their 31-7 loss to the Packers in Week 5.

The Bears didn't trail for a single second against the Saints on Sunday. They've now gone five straight games without trailing. That's the team's longest streak since 1959. The Bears haven't trailed since their 31-7 loss to the Packers in Week 5. Bills a lock for the AFC title game? With their win over the Dolphins, the Bills are now 9-1. This is the fourth time in the Super Bowl era that they've started at least 9-1, and on the previous three occasions (1988, 1990, 1991), they made it to the AFC title game all three times. Two of those ended with a trip to the Super Bowl.

With that in mind, let's get to this week's grades, starting with Philadelphia's shocking win over the Steelers.

Eagles (3-7) 19-16 over Steelers (6-4)

Panthers (5-5) 35-33 over Ravens (4-7)

C Ravens For the fourth straight game, the Ravens turned the ball over multiple times, and for the fourth straight game, the Ravens lost. This team has been plagued by bad mistakes in recent weeks, and that was once again the case here: Justice Hill fumbled the ball out of the end zone for a Panthers' touchback, Derrick Henry fumbled away a short pass in the fourth quarter, and LaJohntay Wester muffed two punts (losing one of them). Then Jacoby Brissett threw the game away with an interception on Baltimore's final offensive drive. It was a comedy of errors, but there's nothing funny about the Ravens' season, which is spiraling out of control. C+ Panthers The Panthers showed some serious resiliency in this game: Their offense took a safety, their special teams gave up a return touchdown and the defense surrendered over 400 yards, but Carolina still pulled out the win. The Panthers won because they made big plays in clutch moments, and sometimes that's all you need to win games in the NFL. The opportunistic defense forced two huge fumbles, including a brilliant peanut punch by Will Lee that saved a TD in the first half. Tyrel Dodson also made a massive play, sealing the win with an interception of Jacoby Brissett in the fourth quarter. Offensively, the Panthers got off to a slow start, but Chuba Hubbard and Bryce Young eventually found a groove. Hubbard outplayed Derrick Henry while bulldozing his way through Baltimore's defense for 120 yards and two touchdowns. Young engineered a game-winning drive, going 4 of 4 for 37 yards to set up Ryan Fitzgerald's go-ahead field goal in the fourth quarter. Everyone came up clutch for the Panthers, and heading into Thanksgiving, this feels like the best team in the NFC South.



Lions (8-2) 31-21 over Buccaneers (3-7)

C- Buccaneers Baker Mayfield got sacked on the first play from scrimmage in this game and things didn't get much better for Tampa Bay's offense after that. With Mayfield returning from injury, he struggled to make plays while on the run, and that was a problem for the Bucs because he was on the run a lot. Rookie Ted Hurst did have a breakout game with five catches for 56 yards and two touchdowns, but that was about all that went right for the Bucs' passing game. The Bucs' defense kept this close with an impressive performance through three quarters, but the offense couldn't capitalize. At this point, it just doesn't seem like the offense is doing enough to help this team get back in the NFC South race. B Lions The Lions have so many offensive weapons that it's almost unfair, and the Bucs found that out in this game. Let's start with Jameson Williams, who caught a 57-yard TD and now has six touchdowns in Detroit's past six games. Sam LaPorta hadn't topped 40 yards once over the past four weeks, but he managed 62 against Tampa Bay. And of course, there's Jahmyr Gibbs: He was held to just 15 total yards in the first half, but bounced back with 103 total yards and two touchdowns over the final two quarters. Jared Goff has a lot of weapons, and he knows how to use them. Defensively, in their first game without Aidan Hutchinson, the Lions' pass rush didn't miss a beat: They sacked Baker Mayfield four times and had him on the run for most of the game. This was an impressive win for a Lions team that could have easily been caught looking ahead to their Thanksgiving game against the Bears.

Bills (9-1) 26-9 over Dolphins (1-9)

D Dolphins The Dolphins have one of the worst offenses in the NFL, and you can't beat a team like Buffalo when that's the case. In the first three quarters, the Dolphins had only one drive that went for more than 30 yards, and that only happened because Ollie Gordon had a 24-yard run. In his second start, Kyle McCord never looked comfortable in a game where Miami totaled just 185 yards. The defense deserves a little bit of credit for getting after Josh Allen with three sacks and two interceptions. Without that performance, Miami might have lost by four touchdowns. B+ Bills Don't look now, but the Bills defense is playing some dominant football. The defense looked like it might have been a weakness for Buffalo earlier this year, but not anymore. For the third straight week, the Bills didn't allow their opponent to score a touchdown, marking the first time in franchise history they've held three straight opponents out of the end zone. The Bills' past three games have been against Kyle McCord, Carson Wentz, and Geno Smith/Cade Klubnik, so it's hard to say how good this defense really is, but we'll find out Thursday night in Buffalo's Thanksgiving showdown with the Chiefs.

Bears (8-2) 21-13 over Saints (3-7)

C Saints It seems like we say the same thing every week here: This team is good enough to compete with anyone, but they just make too many mistakes. CJ Donaldson had an inexcusable fumble in the second quarter that set up a Chicago touchdown. Not to be outdone, Tyler Shough threw an ugly interception in the second quarter that also set up a Bears touchdown. Those two mistakes put the Saints in a 16-0 hole, and they never really recovered from that. The Saints' past three losses have all been decided by one score, and they've proven they can play with anyone, but they need to prove they can win these games before we can start taking them seriously. B Bears The Bears offense gets all the hype, but the defense is starting to play at a very high level. The addition of Jeffery Simmons in late October has totally transformed this defense, and if you need proof, just watch the film from this win. Simmons was an absolute game-wrecker, recording three of Chicago's six sacks. He makes everyone around him better, and because of that, the Bears' offense doesn't have to be perfect for this team to win. The Bears defense forced two big turnovers in the second quarter and that led to 14 points for Chicago, and that was the difference in the game. A scary defense to go with a high-powered offense? This team feels like a true Super Bowl contender.

Cowboys (5-6) 51-30 over Titans (1-9)

D- Titans The Titans don't have the worst defense in NFL history, but at this rate, they might get there by the end of the season. The Titans traded away their two best defensive players this month -- Jeffery Simmons and Amani Hooker -- and now, the entire unit looks broken. The Titans' pass rush put almost zero pressure on Dak Prescott, and he took advantage of that by dicing them up for 325 yards. The Titans have now given up at least 40 points and 450 yards in three straight games, marking the first time that's ever happened in the Super Bowl era. A- Cowboys It took 11 weeks, but we finally saw what the Cowboys would look like if they played a complete game on both sides of the ball. Sure, the Titans aren't a good team, but no one has beaten them as badly as the Cowboys did on Sunday. The Cowboys' beleaguered defense wasn't great, but it looked slightly better: They had Cam Ward under constant pressure, which led to five sacks, including two by both Quinnen Williams and James Houston. The Titans scored 30 on the day, but one TD came in garbage time, and another came on an embarrassing Carnell Tate score that should never have happened

Chiefs (8-2) 34-7 over Cardinals (3-8)

F Cardinals For the eighth time this season, the Cardinals gave up at least 30 points. When your defense is that bad, it's hard to win in the NFL. The Cardinals got steamrolled by a Chiefs' offense that moved the ball at will through the air and on the ground. Once the Chiefs started piling on points, there was no way the Cardinals were going to keep up, especially with a 40-year-old journeyman at QB in Josh Johnson. This team might not win another game this season. A Chiefs It's starting to look like the Chiefs might have found a diamond in the rough with Emmett Johnson. With Kenneth Walker out for the second straight game with an injury, the rookie running back stepped in and was the most electrifying player on the field. Not only did the fifth-round pick top 100 rushing yards for the second straight week, but he also added 38 receiving yards. Patrick Mahomes is also starting to heat up: After throwing for 348 yards last week, he nearly matched that total with 324 yards and three touchdowns against Arizona. Mahomes has been mixing it up over the past two weeks and he did a great job of that here with seven different players catching at least two passes. The Chiefs are peaking at the right time. This team looks ready for their Thanksgiving showdown with the Bills.

Texans (4-6) 26-3 over Colts (3-8)