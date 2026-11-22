Welcome to the Week 11 grades!
With Thanksgiving coming up on Thursday, this week felt like the appetizer. There were a total of 13 games on the schedule in Week 11 and only two of them featured two teams with a winning record facing each other.
On paper, it seemed like we were going to get a bunch of mismatches this week, but there was still a lot of excitement and even a few upsets.
- Steelers not feeling the brotherly love. Going into Sunday's game at Lincoln Financial Field, the Steelers had gone 61 years without winning in Philadelphia, and that streak continued in Week 11 with another loss to the Eagles. In what was arguably the biggest upset of the week, the Eagles knocked off the Steelers 19-16. The Steelers have now lost 12 straight games in Philadelphia, which is their longest road losing streak against any team all-time.
- Bears don't have to play from behind. The Bears didn't trail for a single second against the Saints on Sunday. They've now gone five straight games without trailing. That's the team's longest streak since 1959. The Bears haven't trailed since their 31-7 loss to the Packers in Week 5.
- Bills a lock for the AFC title game? With their win over the Dolphins, the Bills are now 9-1. This is the fourth time in the Super Bowl era that they've started at least 9-1, and on the previous three occasions (1988, 1990, 1991), they made it to the AFC title game all three times. Two of those ended with a trip to the Super Bowl.
With that in mind, let's get to this week's grades, starting with Philadelphia's shocking win over the Steelers.
Eagles (3-7) 19-16 over Steelers (6-4)
|D
|Aaron Rodgers is the oldest player in the NFL, and he's really starting to look like it. His deep-ball accuracy isn't what it used to be; he's afraid to take chances, and the Steelers' offense is sputtering as a result. Rodgers completed 17 of 20 passes in the first half, but threw for just 95 yards. It certainly doesn't help that DK Metcalf has turned into a headache who might be causing more problems than he's worth. And you also have to question Mike McCarthy's game plan. The Steelers have a running back in Jaylen Warren, who's gone over 100 yards in three of his past five games, but Pittsburgh didn't even bother to try and run the ball. The running backs only got 14 total carries in the game, with nine of those going to Warren. The Steelers are currently the seventh seed in the AFC, but they don't really feel like a playoff team right now.
|B+
|If the Eagles are going to keep winning games this season, this is how they're going to have to do it: They played great defense, Saquon Barkley ran the ball well and Joe Milton came up with a couple of big throws when Philly needed it the most. The Eagles defense might have been the most important part of that formula on Sunday: The unit bullied the Steelers offensive line to the tune of five sacks on Aaron Rodgers with two of those coming from Byron Young. This win should have the Eagles feeling good about themselves as they head into a Thanksgiving showdown with the Cowboys
Panthers (5-5) 35-33 over Ravens (4-7)
|C
|For the fourth straight game, the Ravens turned the ball over multiple times, and for the fourth straight game, the Ravens lost. This team has been plagued by bad mistakes in recent weeks, and that was once again the case here: Justice Hill fumbled the ball out of the end zone for a Panthers' touchback, Derrick Henry fumbled away a short pass in the fourth quarter, and LaJohntay Wester muffed two punts (losing one of them). Then Jacoby Brissett threw the game away with an interception on Baltimore's final offensive drive. It was a comedy of errors, but there's nothing funny about the Ravens' season, which is spiraling out of control.
|C+
|The Panthers showed some serious resiliency in this game: Their offense took a safety, their special teams gave up a return touchdown and the defense surrendered over 400 yards, but Carolina still pulled out the win. The Panthers won because they made big plays in clutch moments, and sometimes that's all you need to win games in the NFL. The opportunistic defense forced two huge fumbles, including a brilliant peanut punch by Will Lee that saved a TD in the first half. Tyrel Dodson also made a massive play, sealing the win with an interception of Jacoby Brissett in the fourth quarter. Offensively, the Panthers got off to a slow start, but Chuba Hubbard and Bryce Young eventually found a groove. Hubbard outplayed Derrick Henry while bulldozing his way through Baltimore's defense for 120 yards and two touchdowns. Young engineered a game-winning drive, going 4 of 4 for 37 yards to set up Ryan Fitzgerald's go-ahead field goal in the fourth quarter. Everyone came up clutch for the Panthers, and heading into Thanksgiving, this feels like the best team in the NFC South.
Lions (8-2) 31-21 over Buccaneers (3-7)
|C-
|Baker Mayfield got sacked on the first play from scrimmage in this game and things didn't get much better for Tampa Bay's offense after that. With Mayfield returning from injury, he struggled to make plays while on the run, and that was a problem for the Bucs because he was on the run a lot. Rookie Ted Hurst did have a breakout game with five catches for 56 yards and two touchdowns, but that was about all that went right for the Bucs' passing game. The Bucs' defense kept this close with an impressive performance through three quarters, but the offense couldn't capitalize. At this point, it just doesn't seem like the offense is doing enough to help this team get back in the NFC South race.
|B
|The Lions have so many offensive weapons that it's almost unfair, and the Bucs found that out in this game. Let's start with Jameson Williams, who caught a 57-yard TD and now has six touchdowns in Detroit's past six games. Sam LaPorta hadn't topped 40 yards once over the past four weeks, but he managed 62 against Tampa Bay. And of course, there's Jahmyr Gibbs: He was held to just 15 total yards in the first half, but bounced back with 103 total yards and two touchdowns over the final two quarters. Jared Goff has a lot of weapons, and he knows how to use them. Defensively, in their first game without Aidan Hutchinson, the Lions' pass rush didn't miss a beat: They sacked Baker Mayfield four times and had him on the run for most of the game. This was an impressive win for a Lions team that could have easily been caught looking ahead to their Thanksgiving game against the Bears.
Bills (9-1) 26-9 over Dolphins (1-9)
|D
|The Dolphins have one of the worst offenses in the NFL, and you can't beat a team like Buffalo when that's the case. In the first three quarters, the Dolphins had only one drive that went for more than 30 yards, and that only happened because Ollie Gordon had a 24-yard run. In his second start, Kyle McCord never looked comfortable in a game where Miami totaled just 185 yards. The defense deserves a little bit of credit for getting after Josh Allen with three sacks and two interceptions. Without that performance, Miami might have lost by four touchdowns.
|B+
|Don't look now, but the Bills defense is playing some dominant football. The defense looked like it might have been a weakness for Buffalo earlier this year, but not anymore. For the third straight week, the Bills didn't allow their opponent to score a touchdown, marking the first time in franchise history they've held three straight opponents out of the end zone. The Bills' past three games have been against Kyle McCord, Carson Wentz, and Geno Smith/Cade Klubnik, so it's hard to say how good this defense really is, but we'll find out Thursday night in Buffalo's Thanksgiving showdown with the Chiefs.
Bears (8-2) 21-13 over Saints (3-7)
|C
|It seems like we say the same thing every week here: This team is good enough to compete with anyone, but they just make too many mistakes. CJ Donaldson had an inexcusable fumble in the second quarter that set up a Chicago touchdown. Not to be outdone, Tyler Shough threw an ugly interception in the second quarter that also set up a Bears touchdown. Those two mistakes put the Saints in a 16-0 hole, and they never really recovered from that. The Saints' past three losses have all been decided by one score, and they've proven they can play with anyone, but they need to prove they can win these games before we can start taking them seriously.
|B
|The Bears offense gets all the hype, but the defense is starting to play at a very high level. The addition of Jeffery Simmons in late October has totally transformed this defense, and if you need proof, just watch the film from this win. Simmons was an absolute game-wrecker, recording three of Chicago's six sacks. He makes everyone around him better, and because of that, the Bears' offense doesn't have to be perfect for this team to win. The Bears defense forced two big turnovers in the second quarter and that led to 14 points for Chicago, and that was the difference in the game. A scary defense to go with a high-powered offense? This team feels like a true Super Bowl contender.
Cowboys (5-6) 51-30 over Titans (1-9)
|D-
|The Titans don't have the worst defense in NFL history, but at this rate, they might get there by the end of the season. The Titans traded away their two best defensive players this month -- Jeffery Simmons and Amani Hooker -- and now, the entire unit looks broken. The Titans' pass rush put almost zero pressure on Dak Prescott, and he took advantage of that by dicing them up for 325 yards. The Titans have now given up at least 40 points and 450 yards in three straight games, marking the first time that's ever happened in the Super Bowl era.
|A-
|It took 11 weeks, but we finally saw what the Cowboys would look like if they played a complete game on both sides of the ball. Sure, the Titans aren't a good team, but no one has beaten them as badly as the Cowboys did on Sunday. The Cowboys' beleaguered defense wasn't great, but it looked slightly better: They had Cam Ward under constant pressure, which led to five sacks, including two by both Quinnen Williams and James Houston. The Titans scored 30 on the day, but one TD came in garbage time, and another came on an embarrassing Carnell Tate score that should never have happened. We won't talk about the offense here except to say that the unit is playing at a high level right now, and if the defense can play competent football against good teams, the Cowboys might be able to come back and win the NFC East.
Chiefs (8-2) 34-7 over Cardinals (3-8)
|F
|For the eighth time this season, the Cardinals gave up at least 30 points. When your defense is that bad, it's hard to win in the NFL. The Cardinals got steamrolled by a Chiefs' offense that moved the ball at will through the air and on the ground. Once the Chiefs started piling on points, there was no way the Cardinals were going to keep up, especially with a 40-year-old journeyman at QB in Josh Johnson. This team might not win another game this season.
|A
|It's starting to look like the Chiefs might have found a diamond in the rough with Emmett Johnson. With Kenneth Walker out for the second straight game with an injury, the rookie running back stepped in and was the most electrifying player on the field. Not only did the fifth-round pick top 100 rushing yards for the second straight week, but he also added 38 receiving yards. Patrick Mahomes is also starting to heat up: After throwing for 348 yards last week, he nearly matched that total with 324 yards and three touchdowns against Arizona. Mahomes has been mixing it up over the past two weeks and he did a great job of that here with seven different players catching at least two passes. The Chiefs are peaking at the right time. This team looks ready for their Thanksgiving showdown with the Bills.
Texans (4-6) 26-3 over Colts (3-8)
|F
|You know you had a bad game when you get cut the next day, and that's what happened with Daniel Jones here. Jones was bad in this game, but he's not the only one to blame for the loss. The offensive line is bad, their receivers can't get open, and Jonathan Taylor is the only weapon, but every defense knows that, so he rarely has anywhere to run. The entire Colts roster is a mess right now and it doesn't feel like things will be getting better anytime soon.
|A
|It took 11 weeks, but the Texans defense is starting to look like the vaunted defense we all thought we'd see at the beginning of the season. The Colts aren't a good team, but this was still an impressive performance by a defense that beat up on Daniel Jones while holding Indy to just 167 yards of offense, which is the fewest yards the Texans have surrendered in a game in nine years. Will Anderson had one of Houston's two sacks, solidifying his spot in the Defensive Player of the Year conversation. Offensively, the return of David Montgomery helped spark things. Montgomery topped 100 yards to help Houston hit its highest rushing number (167) of the season. It might be too little, too late, but this Texans team is starting to come together for what could be a dramatic late-season resurgence for the second straight year.