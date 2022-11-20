Through the first 10 weeks of the year, the New York Giants were having a dream season, but they got hit with a harsh reality check during Sunday's surprising loss to the Detroit Lions.

The big problems that led to the Giants' struggles in 2021 finally reared their ugly heads for the first time in 2022. A big reason the Giants went 4-13 last season is because their running game was non-existent and because Daniel Jones was a turnover machine, and those were both problems during New York's 31-18 loss.

Jones went eight weeks without throwing an interception, but that streak finally ended on Sunday when he got picked off by Aidan Hutchinson in the second quarter.

That was one of two interceptions that Jones would throw against the Lions. The Giants QB also threw a pick in the third quarter when a comeback was still possible.

When the Hutchinson pick happened, the Giants were leading 6-3, but that lead melted away three plays later when the Lions scored a touchdown to go up 10-6. After that, Detroit would never trail.

Saquon Barkley and the Giants running game has been incredibly successful this year, so New York hasn't really had to rely on Jones, but with Barkley getting stopped cold on nearly every play -- his longest run was four yards -- the Giants were forced to turn to Jones (Barkley only totaled 22 yards on 15 carries against the Lions).

Although Jones' numbers weren't bad -- he finished 27 of 44 for 341 yards and a TD -- most of his production came in garbage time in the fourth quarter. The Giants haven't had to worry about making any huge comebacks this year, but after falling behind 24-6 in this game, it's worth questioning whether this offense is capable of playing from behind.

The Giants dealt with a lot of issues on Sunday -- they were hit hard by injuries, their run game got shut down and they dealt few untimely penalties -- so this loss wasn't all on Jones, but considering the Giants were going up against one of the worst defenses in the NFL, you have to expect more from Jones and the offense as a whole.

Alright, let's get to the grades for every game from Week 11.

Detroit 31-18 over N.Y. Giants

B+ Lions The Lions are now on a three-game win streak, which officially makes them one of the hottest teams in the NFL, and they've been showing a lot of improvement each week. Jamaal Williams was the offensive star of the game with three touchdowns on the day. Defensively, the Lions forced three turnovers that they were able to convert into 14 points and that ended up making a huge difference in the win.

D Giants This was an embarrassing loss for the Giants. The offense was shut down by a Lions defense that has been one of the worst in the NFL this year, and a big reason for that was because Daniel Jones seemed to take a step back. Jones, who hadn't thrown an interception since Week 3, threw two against the Lions.



Atlanta 27-24 over Chicago

B- Bears The Bears offense actually looked impressive in this game, but only in the first half. By the time the second half rolled around, the Falcons seemed to catch on to what Chicago was doing, and the Bears never really adjusted. The Bears didn't even total 100 yards in the second half and their offensive struggles ended up being a big reason why they lost. Of course, the fact that they gave up a 103-yard kickoff return also didn't help. The bad news in all of this for the Bears is that Justin Fields is now battling a shoulder injury and if that ends up being serious, it's hard to see this team being very competitive down the stretch. B Falcons The Falcons couldn't convert on third down in this game and they had two ugly turnovers, but they were able to win, thanks to some timely plays from their defense and special teams. The most timely play of all came from Cordarrelle Patterson, who set the NFL record for most career kickoff return touchdowns with a 103-yard return during a first half that ended with the game tied at 17. The Falcons defense hasn't been great this year, but it was great in the second half of this game. Not only did it limit the Bears to just seven points, but Jaylinn Hawkins came away with a game-winning interception. At 5-6, the Falcons are still in the division title race as we head to Thanksgiving, which is more than almost anyone thought they were going to do this year.

New Orleans 27-20 over Saints

C Rams The Rams went into this game without Cooper Kupp and they lost Matthew Stafford in the third quarter, so the fact that they were able to keep this close was actually kind of impressive. The problem for the Rams is that their normally reliable defense absolutely disappeared at the start of the second half with the Saints scoring on each of their first three possessions. With the Rams now sitting at 3-7, it's starting to feel like their season might be over, which is something you never thought you'd hear about a defending Super Bowl champ just 11 weeks into the season. B Saints Saints coach Dennis Allen decided to stick with Andy Dalton this week, and the veteran QB made his coach's gamble pay off. Going up against a tough Rams defense, Dalton had his best game of the year, going 21 of 25 for 260 yards and three touchdowns, which gave him a nearly perfect QB rating (149.5). If Dalton plays like this going forward, the Saints (4-7) could scratch and claw their way back into the race for the division title.

Baltimore 13-3 over Carolina

C- Panthers The Panthers defense gets an A+ for holding the Ravens to just 13 points, but the offense was a total failure. In his first start since Week 5, Baker Mayfield didn't do much to prove that he should keep the job. Mayfield threw two fourth-quarter interceptions during a second-half implosion by the offense that also included a lost fumble by Shi Smith. After shocking the Falcons in Week 10, the Panthers had another chance to pull off a surprise win, but their offense let them down. C Ravens The Ravens had a bye in Week 10 and it seemed like Baltimore's offense also thought the team had a bye in Week 11 because the Ravens had an ugly first half on the offensive side of the ball. Their first five possessions ended with four punts and an interception before they were finally able to figure things out. The only reason this game didn't turn into a potential upset win for Carolina is because the Ravens defense absolutely shut down the Panthers offense. Not only did they sack Baker Mayfield four times, but they also forced three turnovers. This wasn't a pretty win, but all victories count the same in the NFL and the Ravens will gladly take their ugly W back to Baltimore with them.

Washington 23-10 over Houston

A Commanders The Commanders might have the most underrated defense in the NFL right now. After shutting down the Eagles in Week 10, the Commanders looked even better in Week 11 while facing a hapless Texans offense. The defense made a statement on Houston's opening drive with a Kendall Fuller pick-six. The Commanders pass rush racked up five sacks while simply overwhelming an overmatched Houston offensive line. Washington also got 11 points from kicker Joey Slye, who hit three field goals. The Commanders offense could have missed the flight to the game and Washington probably would have still won. At 6-5, the suddenly hot Commanders are now in the thick of the NFC playoff race. F Texans If there was any question about whether the Texans (1-8-1) are the worst team in the NFL, they answered all of them in this game. This team totaled just FIVE YARDS of offense in the first half, and our rule here is that if you total five yards of offense in the first half of a game, you get an automatic 'F.' It's a good thing they're in line to get the first overall pick in the NFL Draft because they need all the help they can get.

Philadelphia 17-16 over Indianapolis

B Eagles The Eagles (9-1) hadn't faced a fourth-quarter deficit with this kind of adversity in -- six days. This time, Jalen Hurts willed Philadelphia to victory with eight carries for 49 yards and a touchdown in the fourth quarter -- including a game-winning 7-yard touchdown run with 1:20 to play. Hurts took over in the fourth quarter to lead the Eagles to their first 10-point comeback victory in the final 15 minutes since Week 15 of the 2010 season. The Eagles offense had a bunch of miscues in the first half, but the defense kept them in it by holding Jonathan Taylor to 15 carries for 35 yards after having seven carries for 49 yards and a touchdown on the opening drive. Philadelphia didn't play well for a majority of the game, yet the Eagles won anyway. That's the sign of a good team, even though it has some penalties and fumble issues to clean up.

B- Colts Indianapolis (4-6-1) couldn't hold on in a game it led until the final 1:20. The defense was strong for three quarters, limiting the big-play ability by the Eagles, yet had issues stopping Jalen Hurts in the fourth quarter. A coverage breakdown on third down led to a 39-yard pass interference penalty by Zaire Franklin on the Eagles' winning drive and a missed 50-yard field goal by Chase McLaughlin hurt the Colts' opportunity to go up 16-3 heading into the fourth quarter. This team looks a lot different under Jeff Saturday, but the offensive line still struggles at times and doesn't generate enough offense to put teams away.



Buffalo 31-23 over Cleveland

C Browns Jacoby Brissett threw a couple late touchdowns to put a lipstick on the pig that was the Browns' offensive performance in Week 11. He had three passing touchdowns in a game for the first time since his days as the Colts' starting quarterback in 2019, but the offense's mid-game lull was too much to overcome. The Browns defense deserves a lot of credit for limiting the Bills offense to only two touchdowns, but the offense just didn't carry their weight on Sunday.

B+ Bills The Bills bounced back from two straight losses with a 31-23 win that was more dominant than the box score will indicate (The Browns scored two garbage-time touchdowns to make the score look close). Buffalo scored 25 unanswered points from the end of the second quarter through the middle part of the fourth quarter. The Bills' defense shoved the Browns' offense into a locker as Cleveland had six drives in a row that looked like this: fumble, punt, end of half, turnover on downs, blocked field goal and another punt. The Bills are now 6-0 when safety Jordan Poyer plays this season and 1-3 when he doesn't. Poyer returned after missing Weeks 9 and 10 with an elbow injury. Josh Allen played turnover-free football for the first time since before the team's Week 7 bye, but Buffalo would've probably preferred a few of Tyler Bass' franchise-record six field goals been touchdowns instead.



New England 10-3 over N.Y. Jets

C Jets The Jets' defense gets an A+ while the offense gets an F-, so they finish with an overall C. Zach Wilson threw for just 77 yards and tossed what probably should have been three interceptions. If you want to know how bad Sunday was, New York (6-4) recorded just two total yards in the second half! As for the guys on defense, the Jets were outstanding. Quinnen Williams and Co. sacked Mac Jones six times, and didn't allow a single touchdown. If only they could have been on the field for the game-deciding special teams play.

B- Patriots This game was ugly to watch. Mac Jones completed 23-of-27 passes for 246 yards and managed just three points. It was windy, however, and Nick Folk missed two field goals. The defense and special teams made up for the Patriots' offensive struggles, as the defense made Zach Wilson's life hell all afternoon, while Marcus Jones stepped up and scored the game-winning 84-yard punt return touchdown. The Patriots (6-4) were the better team on Sunday, but it took them a while to prove it.



