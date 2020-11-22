If the Lions front office was looking for a reason to fire Matt Patricia, they might have found one on Sunday. In one of the worst performances by any team this season, the Lions looked like they simply gave up on Patricia during the team's 20-0 loss to the Carolina Panthers.

If you're wondering what the temperature is of Patricia's hot seat in Detroit, just open up your oven before you cook your turkey on Thanksgiving and you'll have a good idea. In this embarrassing loss, the offense couldn't move the ball, the defense couldn't stop a former XFL quarterback (P.J. Walker) and all of that led to the Lions getting shut out for the first time since 2009.

The mistakes started early for Detroit, with one of the ugliest ones coming on a shotgun snap from Frank Ragnow to Matthew Stafford in the first quarter. On the play, Ragnow short-hopped the snap, and Stafford -- who had been dealing with a sore thumb all week -- just couldn't hold on to it, and eventually the Panthers ended up with the ball.

If one play epitomized the Lions' day, it was definitely that one.

It's almost a blessing for Stafford that the snap didn't get to him, because anytime the ball ended up in his hands, he was getting destroyed. The Lions quarterback was sacked five times and faced constant pressure from a Panthers defense that made the Lions' offensive line look like a turnstile at a concert where all the tickets were free.

The Lions simply couldn't do anything on offense, and on the few times where they did, Patricia killed the drives by punting. On two consecutive drives in the second quarter, the Lions PUNTED the ball from Carolina territory. Patricia should have shown some faith in his offense and gone for it, because in the worst case scenario, he was giving it back to a Panthers offense that was led by a former XFL QB. Instead, he punted both times and the Lions would never threaten to score a touchdown in this game.

The Lions didn't reach the red zone a single time and they only drove inside of Carolina's 30-yard line one time. This was a game the Lions had to win and they fell flat on their face.

The Lions were sitting at 4-5 going into Sunday and they even seemed to have an outside shot at getting back into the NFC playoff race, but that won't be happening now. The only question that seems to remain in Detroit is whether or not Patricia will survive the season.

Carolina 20-0 over Detroit

F Lions Not only did the Lions struggle on offense, but their defense wasn't exactly impressive in this game, either. Although they did pick off P.J. Walker twice, their biggest problem is that they simply gave up too many big plays. On Carolina's first TD drive, the Lions surrendered a 52-yard pass that set up the touchdown. On Carolina's second TD drive, the Lions gave up two plays that went for more than 18 yards. The defense is supposed to be Matt Patricia's specialty and if he can't even come up with something to stop a former XFL quarterback, it might be time for the Lions to move on.

B+ Panthers The Panthers didn't have their starting quarterback (Teddy Bridgewater) or their starting running back (Christian McCaffrey), but they won this game anyway thanks to stellar defensive play and a gutsy performance from P.J. Walker. Defensively, the Panthers terrorized Matthew Stafford, sacking him five times in the game. The Panthers held the Lions to just 185 total yards, marking the first time since 2017 that they held an opponent under 200. More impressively, the Panthers pulled off a shutout, which marks the first time since 2015 that Carolina has held a team scoreless and just the seventh time in franchise history. As for Walker, he threw for 258 yards and a TD, and although he made two mistakes with two interceptions, he outplayed Stafford, which is about all you can ask for from a former XFL player.



New Orleans 24-9 over Atlanta

D Falcons Coming off a bye, the Falcons had an extra week to prepare for this game, but apparently they didn't take advantage of that. With Drew Brees out, Taysom Hill gave the Falcons defense fits as he rushed for 51 yards and two touchdowns. Offensively, although the Falcons moved the ball well in the first half, they couldn't punch the ball in the end zone. In the second half, Matt Ryan and the offense went ice cold as the Falcons weren't able to cross into Saints territory a single time until there was under six minutes left in the game. Ryan got sacked eight times and rarely had time to throw, and that showed, as he threw two interceptions while completing just 51.4% of his passes. A- Saints The Saints didn't have Drew Brees in this game and Alvin Kamara was held without a catch for the first time in his NFL career, but despite that, New Orleans was still able to dominate Atlanta. The blowout win came thanks in large part to a Saints defense that spent four straight quarters harassing Matt Ryan. The Saints racked up eight sacks in the game, including three by Cam Jordan. Also, let's not forget about Taysom Hill, who showed why Sean Payton views him as a human Swiss army knife. Starting in place of an injured Brees, not only did Hill throw for 233 yards, but he did something you never see from Brees: He rushed 10 times for 51 yards and two touchdowns.

Washington 20-9 over Cincinnati

C- Bengals The only thing anyone in Cincinnati cares about right now is the health of Joe Burrow, who is likely out for the season after injuring his left knee in the second half. Before Burrow was knocked out of the game, he threw for 203 yards and a touchdown while leading the Bengals to a 9-7 lead. After the Burrow injury, the Bengals seemed absolutely deflated on both offense and defense. Ryan Finley was under center for five possessions and the Bengals offense was a disaster during that span: They punted three times, threw an interception and turned the ball over downs. B+ Football Team Ron Rivera must have given a hell of a halftime speech, because after looking lifeless in the first half, Washington came out ready to play in the third quarter. Defensively, Washington forced five straight punts to start the second half, and after Joe Burrow went down, the defense feasted on backup Ryan Finley, sacking him four times. The defensive momentum also seemed to spark the offense as Washington scored on three consecutive drives in the second half to put the game away. Antonio Gibson averaged 5.9 yards per rush and Alex Smith came up with several big plays, including a 42-yard pass to Terry McLaurin, as the Washington's offense played just well enough to win. The victory mark the first time since November 2018 that Smith has won a game.

Cleveland 22-17 over Philadelphia

F Eagles At this point, the Eagles seem to get an F every week. Somehow they find a way to play worse than the previous week. Carson Wentz threw two interceptions and was sacked in the end zone for a safety -- but the way the offense is structured sets him up to fail. Doug Pederson doesn't roll Wentz outside the pocket enough and the offensive line can't protect him. The Eagles defense was worn down as a result, as the Browns offense continued to pound the football until the Philly D broke in the fourth quarter. The Eagles were terrible again on third down, marred by turnovers and inconsistent quarterback play. This isn't getting any better with the Seahawks, Packers, and Saints looming on the schedule over the next few weeks. It's not always sunny in Philadelphia

B Browns Was this game a pretty victory? Far from it, but the Browns know what they are going to do each and every week -- pound the football until the opposing defense wears down. Cleveland got an impressive 54-yard run from Nick Chubb that broke the Eagles' back in the fourth quarter, as the Browns scored 10 points in the final frame. The yards per carry wasn't impressive at 3.4, but the Browns refused to let Baker Mayfield lose the game for them (Mayfield threw no interceptions but his lost fumble led to an Eagles touchdown). Cleveland's defense had a pick-six which gave them the lead for good and also recorded a safety -- one of four sacks on the day. The Browns are 7-3, but there's work to be done.



Houston 27-20 over New England

C Patriots For a moment, it looked like the Patriots were going to roll, starting the day off offensively with an 84-yard touchdown drive. After that, however, they largely went silent, only managing three more points in the first half while watching as the Texans jumped out in front. The running game was particularly quiet outside of that first drive as Damien Harris finished with just 43 yards on 3.9 yards per carry. Defensively, Bill Belichick's club had no answer for Deshaun Watson and had an extremely tough time getting off the field on third down. While they didn't commit any turnovers to shoot themselves in the foot, this average showing wasn't enough to get them their third win in a row.

A- Texans This win falls on the shoulders of Deshaun Watson, who was flawless throughout but particularly in the first half, when he had three total touchdowns to put the Texans out in front. Even with Randall Cobb and Kenny Stills going down with injuries early in this game, he was still able to find his tight ends to move the chains along with Brandin Cooks and Will Fuller. While Watson was giving the Patriots fits throughout, the defense was able to step up nicely against Cam Newton and the Patriots defense. Despite having statistically the worst run defense in the league, Romeo Crennel's club held the Pats to just 86 yards on the ground and one touchdown. J.J. Watt was also clutch on a key Patriots drive late in the fourth quarter when he batted down a pass from Cam Newton to force fourth down. While Houston hasn't had much to celebrate this season, they can hang their hats on this win.



Tennessee 30-24 over Baltimore (OT)

A- Titans This wasn't a perfect outing for Tennessee, but it really showed just how resilient this team is. The Titans had to deal with multiple injuries suffered today on both sides of the ball and a double-digit deficit in the third quarter. Still, they had enough fight to battle back and win in overtime, 30-24. Derrick Henry was again the player of the game, as he rushed for 133 yards and a touchdown on 28 carries. Tennessee needed him to step up, and that's exactly what he did in overtime -- as he scored the 29-yard game winner. This was a statement win for Mike Vrabel and Co., and one that sets them up in prime position to take back first place in the AFC South.

C Ravens This wasn't the worst performance from the Ravens this season, but they were just far too inconsistent to get back into the win column on Sunday. Lamar Jackson threw some nice passes downfield but missed others, the offense went three-and-out in overtime despite receiving the first possession and the secondary allowed more than a few huge plays downfield in the second half. Baltimore isn't out of the playoff race by any means, but John Harbaugh needs to get this team back on track, and back to believing that they are a contender.



Pittsburgh 27-3 Jacksonville

