NFL Week 11: How to watch, live stream the Jaguars and Browns on CBS All Access

Want to watch the NFL on CBS but don't have cable? CBS All Access has partnered with the NFL so you can stream local market games each Sunday to your computer, tablet or OTT device. It's a concerted effort to allow viewers to watch football wherever they're at, all without needing a cable or satellite subscription (or even a television) in your local market.

Obviously CBS All Access is about more than streaming football (although it doesn't have to be). For as low as $5.99 a month, the service allows subscribers to stream hundreds of hit shows. The real benefit, however, lies in being able to watch CBS live wherever you are. If you got roped into a wedding, you're stuck at a baby shower or you're just a good mom or dad and want to be at your kid's soccer game on Sunday, you can stream games directly to your tablet or laptop.

How to get CBS All Access

Signing up is simple as well. You simply go to the CBS All Access landing page and pick the plan you want to purchase. Click here if you want to go straight to the free one-week trial, and input the proper information. Please note: there is a seven-day free trial available for new customers.

Jaguars and Browns on CBS All Access

The Jaguars escaped against the Chargers with a win that a team can only get playing the Chargers, and now they'll travel to Cleveland to play the Browns. With the 49ers beating the Giants last week, the Browns are the only team that hasn't won a game left in football. The first half against the Lions brought hope, but an utter collapse in the second half brought those hopes crashing down around the Browns.

The Jaguars are in a dogfight for the AFC South against the Titans. They're 6-3 behind a phenomenal defense and consistent, if not amazing, play from Blake Bortles. It's been a tough road, but things seem to be a clicking a bit, and 6-3 looks a lot less flukey than 5-3 (even if the win to get there was as flukey as they come). Leonard Fournette has allowed the Jaguars to control the clock, but the Browns are surprisingly stout against the run (third in the league at 778 yards allowed). They're 16th against the pass, so we may see Bortles throw it a bit more than we're used to on Sunday. The Browns look hungry for a win, but an inability to play in the second half has consistently sabotaged them. If they can put together even one full game, maybe they can get off the slide.

Jaguars vs. Browns start time, stream, channel, broadcasters

Date: Sunday, Nov. 19



Sunday, Nov. 19 Time: 1 p.m. ET



1 p.m. ET Location: FirstEnergy Stadim -- Cleveland, Ohio



FirstEnergy Stadim -- Cleveland, Ohio Channel: CBS (check local listings)



CBS (check local listings) Stream : CBS All Access



: CBS All Access Broadcasters: Andrew Catalon, James Lofton



How to watch CBS All Access

The streaming service is readily available on nearly all platforms, both homebound and mobile.

Apple TV, Android, iPad, Roku, Google Chromecast, Playstation 4, Xbox, Windows 10 and Amazon Fire TV all have CBS All Access capability, meaning you can stream games from the comfort of your home or on the go.

You can download the CBS app through various app stores or by clicking here.

And if you're an old-fashioned person who likes streaming on the world wide web, you can always just watch the games on CBS.com in more than 150 markets across the U.S.

The subscription, of course, also covers primetime match-ups. That includes this year's "Thursday Night Football" games featured on CBS.

"CBS has been one of our most trusted and valuable partners for over 50 years, and we're happy to extend our relationship with them in new and exciting ways," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement announcing the partnership. "Distribution of our games on CBS All Access is a win for the millions of NFL fans across the country, especially those looking to watch our games on these emerging digital platforms."

The new digital partnership between CBS and the NFL is a multi-year agreement, so you can sign up knowing that you'll be able to watch "NFL on CBS" games for years to come.

Questions about CBS All Access

If you have any questions about CBS All Access, which NFL games are available in your market, want to submit a question and/or would like to provide feedback, etc., click here.