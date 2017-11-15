NFL Week 11: How to watch, live stream the Patriots and Raiders on CBS All Access

Want to watch the NFL on CBS but don't have cable? CBS All Access has partnered with the NFL so you can stream local market games each Sunday to your computer, tablet or OTT device. It's a concerted effort to allow viewers to watch football wherever they're at, all without needing a cable or satellite subscription (or even a television) in your local market.

Obviously CBS All Access is about more than streaming football (although it doesn't have to be). For as low as $5.99 a month, the service allows subscribers to stream hundreds of hit shows. The real benefit, however, lies in being able to watch CBS live wherever you are. If you got roped into a wedding, you're stuck at a baby shower or you're just a good mom or dad and want to be at your kid's soccer game on Sunday, you can stream games directly to your tablet or laptop.

How to get CBS All Access

Signing up is simple as well. You simply go to the CBS All Access landing page and pick the plan you want to purchase. Click here if you want to go straight to the free one-week trial, and input the proper information. Please note: there is a seven-day free trial available for new customers.

Patriots and Raiders on CBS All Access

CBS's marquee game of the week will take place in Mexico, as the Raiders and the Patriots square off. The NFL fittingly made the Raiders the home team for this game, as they have one of the largest followings south of the border of any team. The Patriots will be looking to distance themselves in the AFC, while the Raiders are attempting to stay in the thick of the AFC Wild-Card race. With the wheels seemingly falling off the wagon in Buffalo, things are coming up Oakland, but it will need to win for anything going on around the league to matter.

The Patriots have been one of the hottest teams in football after a shaky start, and they're out for blood. With the Steelers 7-2 and the Chiefs 6-3, they have competition for high seeds in the AFC. Tom Brady has been on a tear, and the Patriots defense -- while wildly inconsistent -- has been making plays as necessary. It certainly isn't the most polished team New England has ever fielded, but wins and losses are the name of the game. Derek Carr has been healthy for the Raiders, and he presents a lot of problems for defenses. If the Patriots can't slow him down, it might be a long day out of the country for the Patriots.

Patriots vs. Raiders start time, stream, channel, broadcasters

Date: Sunday, Nov. 19



Sunday, Nov. 19 Time: 4:25 p.m. ET



4:25 p.m. ET Location: Estadio Azteca -- Mexico City, Mexico



Estadio Azteca -- Mexico City, Mexico Channel: CBS (check local listings)



CBS (check local listings) Stream : CBS All Access



: CBS All Access Broadcasters: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo



How to watch CBS All Access

The streaming service is readily available on nearly all platforms, both homebound and mobile.

Apple TV, Android, iPad, Roku, Google Chromecast, Playstation 4, Xbox, Windows 10 and Amazon Fire TV all have CBS All Access capability, meaning you can stream games from the comfort of your home or on the go.

You can download the CBS app through various app stores or by clicking here.

And if you're an old-fashioned person who likes streaming on the world wide web, you can always just watch the games on CBS.com in more than 150 markets across the U.S.

The subscription, of course, also covers primetime match-ups. That includes this year's "Thursday Night Football" games featured on CBS.

"CBS has been one of our most trusted and valuable partners for over 50 years, and we're happy to extend our relationship with them in new and exciting ways," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement announcing the partnership. "Distribution of our games on CBS All Access is a win for the millions of NFL fans across the country, especially those looking to watch our games on these emerging digital platforms."

The new digital partnership between CBS and the NFL is a multi-year agreement, so you can sign up knowing that you'll be able to watch "NFL on CBS" games for years to come.

Questions about CBS All Access

If you have any questions about CBS All Access, which NFL games are available in your market, want to submit a question and/or would like to provide feedback, etc., click here.