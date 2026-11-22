Week 11 of the NFL season is full of crucial matchups and crucial players whose injury statuses are worth monitoring.

Several big names have already been ruled out, none bigger than Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker III. He'll be missing his second straight game with a groin injury, and while he is improving, as coach Andy Reid said, "you don't wanna do something stupid." The Chiefs have a challenging schedule ahead, so a cautious approach could be the smart one, too.

Other players out include Bills cornerback Christian Benford (groin), Saints tackle Taliese Fuaga (knee), Saints center Erik McCoy (biceps), Bears cornerback Kyler Gordon (shoulder), Cowboys guard Tyler Booker (ankle), Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson (knee, ankle), Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (ankle), Chiefs guard Trey Smith (concussion), Eagles linebacker Zack Baun (back), Ravens defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike (hamstring), Jets wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. (ankle, hip) and Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison (thumb).

Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (ankle), 49ers wide receiver Mike Evans (Achilles) and Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (foot, right thumb) are among the most notable names listed as questionable for Sunday. The Cardinals could also have to turn to their fourth starting quarterback in as many games as Carson Beck (back) is questionable. Josh Johnson would get the start if Beck can't.

Other players whose status is up in the air include Titans wide receiver Carnell Tate (shoulder), Cowboys safety Jalen Thompson (hamstring), Steelers wide receivers Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) and Roman Wilson (hand), Panthers running back Jonathon Brooks (groin), Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey (back) and 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw (neck).

Follow along below to see all inactives and injury updates throughout today's action!