NFL Week 11 inactives and live updates: Who's in, who's out and biggest injury updates before Sunday's slate
Get all the NFL Week 11 inactives, game-day injury updates and early news before Sunday's full slate kicks off
The Week 11 injury report is extensive. We already know that several quarterbacks will be out, from Joe Burrow, who remains on injured reserve, to Jayden Daniels and Jaxson Dart and C.J. Stroud. We also know that an important quarterback will return to the fold in Brock Purdy.
Elsewhere, players like Terry McLaurin, T.J. Edwards, Jonathan Greenard, Ryan Kelly, Leonard Floyd, Matthew Bergeron, Nate Hobbs, Darius Slayton, Kayvon Thibodeaux, Bucky Irving, Chris Godwin, Haason Reddick, Dalton Kincaid, Jourdan Lewis, Jalen Pitre, Trey Hendrickson, Darius Slay, Alex Highsmith, Baron Browning, Marvin Harrison Jr., Will Johnson, Rashod Bateman, Marlon Humphrey, Isiah Pacheco, J.K. Dobbins, Patrick Surtain, Terrion Arnold, Kerby Joseph, Sam LaPorta and more are set to miss their team's games.
And there's a lot that remains up in the air, with the statuses of players like Bradley Chubb, Jaylon Johnson, Drake London, Chris Lindstrom, Matthew Golden, Lukas Van Ness, Taron Johnson, Quentin Johnston, Brian Thomas Jr., Calvin Ridley, Jeffery Simmons, Davante Adams (who is listed as questionable but has said he'll play), Kobie Turner, Walter Nolen, Taylor Decker, D.J. Reed, Penei Sewell and more still in question after the release of Friday's injury reports.
Below you'll find every big moment from Sunday in our one-stop shop for Week 11. Scores, highlights, injuries, analysis, notable stats -- you name it. We're covering the entire slate from the first kickoff to the final whistle of the late games.
Week 11 schedule
Thursday
Patriots 27, Jets 14 -- Takeaways
Sunday
Commanders vs. Dolphins (9:30 a.m., Madrid - Preview)
Panthers at Falcons (1 p.m., Preview)
Buccaneers at Bills (1 p.m., Preview)
Texans at Titans (1 p.m., Preview)
Bears at Vikings (1 p.m., Preview)
Packers at Giants (1 p.m., Preview)
Bengals at Steelers (1 p.m., Preview)
Chargers at Jaguars (1 p.m., Preview)
Seahawks at Rams (4:05 p.m., Preview)
49ers at Cardinals (4:05 p.m., Preview)
Ravens at Browns (4:25 p.m., Preview)
Chiefs at Broncos (4:25 p.m., Preview)
Lions at Eagles (8:20 p.m., Preview)
Monday
Cowboys at Raiders (8:15 p.m., Preview)
NFL Week 11 essentials
- ATS picks & predictions: Expert picks and best bets for every game
- Fantasy/DFS advice: Start/sit tips and best DraftKings/FanDuel plays
- Bold predictions: Our staff's biggest calls, upsets and surprises for Week 11
- QB rankings: Updated look at how all 32 starting quarterbacks stack up
- Playoff picture: Updated NFC/AFC playoff outlook entering Week 11
- Prisco's Power Rankings: Where all 32 teams stand entering Week 11
-
2:16
Week 11 On-Site Preview: Ravens at Browns
-
2:32
Week 11 On-Site Preview: Chargers at Jaguars
-
2:18
Week 11 On-Site Preview: Chiefs at Broncos
-
1:58
Week 11 On-Site Preview: Buccaneers at Bills
-
2:43
Week 11 On-Site Preview: Bengals at Steelers
-
1:24
NFL News & Notes: Purdy To Return As 49ers Eye Playoff Push
-
1:43
NFL News & Notes: Examining Patriots Path To No.1 Seed In AFC
-
1:15
NFL Week 11 Best Bets: Commanders At Dolphins
-
1:25
NFL Week 11 Best Bets - Tampa Bay Buccaneers At Buffalo Bills
-
1:17
NFL Week 11 Best Bets - Chargers At Jaguars
-
1:36
NFL Week 11 Best Bets - Kansas City Chiefs At Denver Broncos
-
1:50
Inside The Lines NFL Prop Draft: Round 1
-
1:55
Inside The Lines NFL Prop Draft: Round 2
-
1:57
Inside The Lines NFL Prop Draft: Round 3
-
0:57
Seahawks, Rams Battling for NFC Supremacy
-
1:12
Matthew Stafford Looking Like an MVP in 17th Season
-
1:13
Sam Darnold Proving Himself as Franchise QB in Seattle
-
1:10
Jaxon Smith-Njigba on Pace to Break Receiving Record
-
1:18
Why The Dolphins Offense May Flourish On Sunday
