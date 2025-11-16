Skip to Main Content
NFL Week 11 inactives and live updates: Who's in, who's out and biggest injury updates before Sunday's slate

Get all the NFL Week 11 inactives, game-day injury updates and early news before Sunday's full slate kicks off

The Week 11 injury report is extensive. We already know that several quarterbacks will be out, from Joe Burrow, who remains on injured reserve, to Jayden Daniels and Jaxson Dart and C.J. Stroud. We also know that an important quarterback will return to the fold in Brock Purdy.

Elsewhere, players like Terry McLaurin, T.J. Edwards, Jonathan Greenard, Ryan Kelly, Leonard Floyd, Matthew Bergeron, Nate Hobbs, Darius Slayton, Kayvon Thibodeaux, Bucky Irving, Chris Godwin, Haason Reddick, Dalton Kincaid, Jourdan Lewis, Jalen Pitre, Trey Hendrickson, Darius Slay, Alex Highsmith, Baron Browning, Marvin Harrison Jr., Will Johnson, Rashod Bateman, Marlon Humphrey, Isiah Pacheco, J.K. Dobbins, Patrick Surtain, Terrion Arnold, Kerby Joseph, Sam LaPorta and more are set to miss their team's games.

And there's a lot that remains up in the air, with the statuses of players like Bradley Chubb, Jaylon Johnson, Drake London, Chris Lindstrom, Matthew Golden, Lukas Van Ness, Taron Johnson, Quentin Johnston, Brian Thomas Jr., Calvin Ridley, Jeffery Simmons, Davante Adams (who is listed as questionable but has said he'll play), Kobie Turner, Walter Nolen, Taylor Decker, D.J. Reed, Penei Sewell and more still in question after the release of Friday's injury reports.

Below you'll find every big moment from Sunday in our one-stop shop for Week 11. Scores, highlights, injuries, analysis, notable stats -- you name it. We're covering the entire slate from the first kickoff to the final whistle of the late games.

Week 11 schedule

Thursday

Patriots 27, Jets 14 -- Takeaways

Sunday

Commanders vs. Dolphins (9:30 a.m., Madrid - Preview)
Panthers at Falcons (1 p.m., Preview)
Buccaneers at Bills (1 p.m., Preview)
Texans at Titans (1 p.m., Preview)
Bears at Vikings (1 p.m., Preview)
Packers at Giants (1 p.m., Preview)
Bengals at Steelers (1 p.m., Preview)
Chargers at Jaguars (1 p.m., Preview)
Seahawks at Rams (4:05 p.m., Preview)
49ers at Cardinals (4:05 p.m., Preview)
Ravens at Browns (4:25 p.m., Preview)
Chiefs at Broncos (4:25 p.m., Preview)
Lions at Eagles (8:20 p.m., Preview)

Monday

Cowboys at Raiders (8:15 p.m., Preview)

NFL Week 11 essentials

Inactives for game in Madrid

Commanders

Dolphins
