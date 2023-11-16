Another week, another starting quarterback lost for the season. The Browns announced Deshaun Watson will have season-ending shoulder surgery after the signal-caller suffered the injury during their Week 10 comeback win over the Ravens. Dorian Thompson-Robinson will be the Week 11 starter for Cleveland as they take on the Steelers in another AFC North showdown.

In other news, the Bengals will be without Tee Higgins once again on a short week when they visit Baltimore on "Thursday Night Football."

Here's a look at the Wednesday's injury report as we begin to find out who might be active for Week 11, and who might be out.

Bengals at Ravens (-3.5)

The Bengals' biggest offensive blow is that they will be without wide receiver Tee Higgins, who did not practice all week. Expect more Tyler Boyd and Trenton Irwin to make up for Higgins' absence. No Hubbard for Cincinnati is also a huge loss, so Cam Sample is expected to start.

The oft-injured Stanley will miss another game for Baltimore, so Patrick Mekari is expected to start at left tackle. Humphrey missed practice all week, so it's unlikely he plays. Duvernay's injury was a late addition Tuesday and he did not practice Wednesday.

Steelers at Browns (-1)

Steelers: N/A

Browns: N/A

Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (hamstring) was one of seven Steelers players who did not practice on Wednesday. Defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (groin), wide receiver Diontae Johnson (thumb), safety Keanu Neal (rib) and defensive tackle Montravius Adams (ankle) were also non-participants. Tight end Pat Freiermuth is designated to return from IR and is currently in a 21-day practice window.

The Browns will be without starting quarterback Deshaun Watson, something that's already happened multiple times this season. This time, unfortunately, he will miss the entire season as he gets his shoulder repaired and ready for 2024. Cleveland had a lengthy injury report on Wednesday, with 18 players listed. Wide receiver Marquise Goodwin (concussion), tackle Dawand Jones (knee) and safety Juan Thornhill (calf) were among those who did not practice.

Raiders at Dolphins (-13)



Raiders: N/A

Dolphins: N/A

Three Raiders players -- offensive tackle Kolton Miller (shoulder), guard Dylan Parham (calf) and cornerback Amik Robertson (concussion) -- were all non-participants. Defensive end Maxx Crosby (knee) and cornerback Marcus Peters (knee) were limited.

Dolphins wide receivers Chase Claypool (knee) and Braxton Berrios (hamstring) did not practice. Jaylen Waddle (knee) was a full participant. Also, running back De'Von Achane practiced and will likely be activated to play Sunday.

Bears at Lions (-7.5)

Bears: N/A

Lions: N/A

The Bears are expected to have their QB1 back. Justin Fields (thumb) is set to play after being sidelined for four weeks. He was a full participant in Wednesday's practice. Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (knee) was the only Bears' player who did not practice.

Defensive tackle Isaiah Buggs (illness) and guard Jonah Jackson (wrist/ankle) were the only non-participants for the Lions' Wednesday practice. Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (ribs) was a full participant.

Titans at Jaguars (-7)

Titans: N/A

Jaguars: N/A

The Titans had 11 players on Wednesday's injury report, including two non-participants in wide receiver Treylon Burks (concussion) and offensive tackle Andre Dillard (concussion). Quarterback Ryan Tannehill (ankle) was a full participant, as was rookie Will Levis (foot).

Jaguars wide receiver Zay Jones was a limited participant with a knee injury. Wide receiver Jamal Agnew (shoulder/ribs) and cornerback Tyson Campbell (hamstring) were non-participants.

Cardinals at Texans (-5)

Cardinals: N/A

Texans: N/A

The Cardinals were without three players for Wednesday's practice: safety Joey Blount (knee), defensive lineman Jonathan Ledbetter (shoulder) and WR Zach Pascal (hamstring). Meanwhile, six Cardinals were limited, most notably two starters along the offensive line -- Trystan Colon (calf) and D.J. Humphries (ankle) -- and one on the defensive line -- Kevin Strong (knee).

The Texans are dealing with a lot of injuries, 18 to be exact. Among those are offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil (knee), wide receiver Robert Woods (foot), wide receiver Noah Brown (knee) and safety Jimmie Ward, who were all non-participants.

Cowboys at Panthers (+10.5)

Cowboys: N/A

Panthers: N/A

The Cowboys had seven players on Wednesday's injury report, all who were full participants. Running back Rico Dowdle and tight end Peyton Hendershot are dealing with ankle injuries, while defensive end Viliami Fehoko Jr. and wide receiver Jalen Tolbert are dealing with knee injuries.

Panthers tight end Hayden Hurst (concussion) was the only player to sit out due to injury. Linebacker Brian Burns (concussion), wide receiver DJ Chark Jr. (elbow) and safety Xavier Woods (thigh) were limited.

Chargers at Packers (+3)

Chargers: N/A

Packers: N/A

Wide receiver Keenan Allen (shoulder) did not practice Wednesday while pass rusher Khalil Mack got a rest day. Gerald Everett (back) did not practice while defensive end Joey Bosa (hamd) was a full participant.

The Packers had a walkthrough on Wednesday, so injury reports are an estimation. Cornerback Jaire Alexander (shoulder) did not practice, ditto with safety Rudy Ford (biceps). Linebacker Quay Walker (groin), wide receiver Christian Watson (shoulder), running back Aaron Jones (hamstring), guard Elgton Jenkins (knee), and nose tackle Kenny Clark (shoulder) were all limited participants.

Giants at Commanders (-9.5)

Giants: N/A

Commanders: N/A

The Giants are another team dealing with a lot of injuries. Rookie quarterback Tommy DeVito was limited in practice with a left shoulder injury. Linebackers Kayvon Thibodeaux (concussion) and Bobby Okereke (hip), along with offensive tackle Evan Neal (ankle), defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence (rest), wide receiver Jalin Hyatt (concussion) and cornerback Adoree' Jackson (concussion) did not practice.

Commanders wide receiver Curtis Samuel (toe) was limited in practice on Wednesday. Defensive end James Smith-Williams (hamstring) and running back Antonio Gibson (toe) were non-participants.

Buccaneers at 49ers (-11.5)

Buccaneers: N/A

49ers: N/A

Thre Buccaneers did not practice on Wednesday: Tackle Luke Goedeke (foot), safety Ryan Neal (thumb), linebacker Devin White (foot). Wide receiver Mike Evans (quad) was limited.

Trent Williams played through his ankle injury last Sunday, but had a veteran rest day Wednesday. Expect Williams to go for San Francisco this week. Left guard Aaron Banks (toe) didn't participate in practice.

Jets at Bills (-7)

Jets: N/A

Bills: N/A

Having a walkthrough on Wednesday, the Jets have an estimated practice report. Offensive lineman Billy Turner 9finger0 did not participate and tackle Mekhi Becton (knee) was limited. Wide receiver Garrett Wilson (elbow) was also limited.

The Bills held a walkthrough practice on Wednesday, so these reports are an estimation. Cornerback Christian Benford (hamstring) and safety Micah Hyde (neck) were limited. Defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (knee) did not participate.

Seahawks at Rams (+1)

Seahawks: N/A

Rams: N/A

Seahawks right tackle Abraham Lucas has been designated to return to practice, opening the window whether he'll be making his return for Sunday. At right tackle, the Seahawks have started Jake Curhan and Stone Forsythe in Lucas' absence.

For the Rams, Matthew Stafford was a full participant in practice Wednesday -- so he's expected to be back for Sunday. Wide receiver Puka Nacua (knee) was limited, but Sean McVay said Wednesday he's just "banged up." Right tackle Rob Havenstein (calf) was limited, but McVay expects him to play.

Vikings at Broncos (-2.5)

Vikings: N/A

Broncos: N/A

The Vikings held a walkthrough so Wednesday's injury report is an estimation. Wide receiver Justin Jefferson (hamstring) is still in the 21-day practice window. Jefferson and tight end T.J. Hockenson (ribs) are limited. Quarterback Jaren Hall (concussion) was limited, while running back Alexander Mattison (concussion) is still in the protocol and was a limited participant.

Light injury report for the Broncos, as guard Ben Powers (foot) did not practice. Wide receiver Marvin Mims (ankle) was limited as only five Denver players were designated with an injury.

Eagles at Chiefs (Monday) (-2.5)